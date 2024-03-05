Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Talk show host Seth Meyers mocked Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign rallies as he branded them, “Half mega-church, half ComicCon with way worse merch.”

The comic trolled the one-term former president and pointed out how Mr Trump had even played a rendition of the US national anthem sung by convicted insurrectionists.

The so-called J6 Prison Choir recorded their vocals via prison phone and released the song just a year ago. It was played at a rally in Texas last year as images of the Capitol riots appeared on a screen behind Mr Trump.

The Republican 2024 presidential nominee frontrunner then referenced the song again over the weekend in North Carolina, calling the January 6 convicts “hostages.”

“Put aside that Trump is glorifying a violent insurrection, there nothing I’d rather listen to less than a choir of adult men singing a parody version of the national anthem,” Meyers said on a recent episode of Late Night.

“And you know who else who would think that sounded s***? Any Trump supporter before you told him what it was about,” the host continued.

Meyers describes Trump rallies as “half megachurch half ComicCon” (Late Night with Seth Meyers)

“Imagine if I walked into a Maga rally saying, ‘Want to hear my new national anthem parody song? I recorded it over prison phone lines,’ they’d kick my a**,” he said. “Unless I said it’s pro-Trump, in which case they’d beg to know where they could download it.”

“I’m really starting to think these people are hypocrites,” he added.

Aside from Mr Trump remaining “unrepentant on the insurrection on January 6,” Mr Meyers also poked fun at the former president saying he wanted a landslide victory in November that was “too big to rig.”

During a recent speech, Mr Trump said that he’s heard that Republicans can’t win the state of California.

“I would tell you, if God came down and God was the vote checker, I believe we would win,” Mr Trump claimed.

“If God came down and counted the votes, I’m sure you’d accuse him of cheating too,” Mr Meyers quipped.

Donald Trump claims that if God came down and counted the votes, he would win California (Getty Images)

Mr Trump has recently had a court decision finally go the way he would have liked after the United States Supreme Court ruled he can remain on 2024 presidential election ballots across the country, reversing a Colorado court decision.

The highest court in the land ruled that states cannot make decisions over a federal election, but did not address the question of Mr Trump being “engaged in insurrection.”

“Of course, they didn’t. Any rational human who is currently a Republican officeholder or a member of an insurrectionist-themed choir can see with their own eyes… that it was obviously an insurrection,” Mr Meyers claimed.

“The court stayed away from that question the same way you react when you’re wife asks if you think her sister is hot: “What? You have a sister?”