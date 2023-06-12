Jump to content

Miami mayor says city braced for protests ahead of Trump court appearance amid far-right threats

Former president due to appear in federal court in the city on secret document charges

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Monday 12 June 2023 19:55
Comments
<p>Federal Protective Service Police officers cordon off an area outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Miami.</p>

Federal Protective Service Police officers cordon off an area outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Miami.

(AP)

Miami mayor Francis Suarez says his city is braced for right-wing protests with Donald Trump set to make his first appearance there on secret document criminal charges.

Mr Suarez told reporters on Monday that people had the right to protest in Miami but that law enforcement was ready to deal with any violence.

“People should have the right to express themselves, but we also believe in law and order, and we know that — we hope that tomorrow will be peaceful,” said Mr Suarez.

Federal Protective Service Police officers cordon off an area outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Miami.

(AP)

The former president formally faces federal criminal charges in a sweeping indictment connected to his possession of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago property.

He left his New Jersey home at his Bedminster golf club on Monday ahead of his Tuesday afternoon appearance at the Federal Courthouse in Miami.

Mr Trump has urged his supporters to show up to his court appearance and said on The Roger Stone Show on 11 June, “Our country has to protest.”

Mayor of Miami and President of the U.S. Conference of Mayors Francis Suarez attends the United States Conference of Mayors 91st Winter Meeting January 19, 2023 in Washington, DC.

(Getty Images)

“We want to assure the public that we have already begun preparations for the event tomorrow...Everyone has the right to peacefully express themselves and exercise their constitutional rights and obviously do it in a peaceful manner.

“In our city, we obviously believe in the constitution, but we also believe in law and order and we hope that tomorrow will be peaceful and encourage people to be peaceful in demonstrating how they feel, and we are going to have the adequate forces necessary to ensure that.”

