Polls show that Georgia’s Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker has been left reeling by a late-breaking story from The Daily Beast that claimed he paid for an abortion for one of the mothers of his children. Mr Walker’s ex-partner has now claimed that she had to press him into coming through with the money.

Mr Walker has lied several times about the number of children he has, apparently even keeping campaign staff in the dark. He has also repeated numerous false claims about his past, as well as facing serious allegations of domestic violence.

The scandal appears to have seriously hurt Mr Walker’s standing in the polls, which now show him slipping further behind incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock.

Meanwhile, Pennsylvania Democratic candidate John Fetterman has given an interview in which he described the after-effects of the stroke he suffered earlier this year, explaining that it “changes everything”.

“It’s not frustration. It’s just a challenge actually,” he said. “I started very empathetic before having a stroke. But now after having that stroke, I really understand, you know, much more, kind of, the challenges that Americans have day in and day out.”

