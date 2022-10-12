Midterm elections 2022 – live: John Fetterman describes impact of stroke as Herschel Walker flails in polls
John Fetterman doubles down on calling Dr Oz a ‘puppy killer’
Polls show that Georgia’s Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker has been left reeling by a late-breaking story from The Daily Beast that claimed he paid for an abortion for one of the mothers of his children. Mr Walker’s ex-partner has now claimed that she had to press him into coming through with the money.
Mr Walker has lied several times about the number of children he has, apparently even keeping campaign staff in the dark. He has also repeated numerous false claims about his past, as well as facing serious allegations of domestic violence.
The scandal appears to have seriously hurt Mr Walker’s standing in the polls, which now show him slipping further behind incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock.
Meanwhile, Pennsylvania Democratic candidate John Fetterman has given an interview in which he described the after-effects of the stroke he suffered earlier this year, explaining that it “changes everything”.
“It’s not frustration. It’s just a challenge actually,” he said. “I started very empathetic before having a stroke. But now after having that stroke, I really understand, you know, much more, kind of, the challenges that Americans have day in and day out.”
Fetterman opens up on effects of stroke
Pennsylvania’s Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, who is running for the US Senate, has given his first in-person interview describing how his life is different since he suffered a stroke before the May primary.
Mr Fetterman spoke with NBC News’ Dasha Burns while using closed captioning. He is currently running against former television physician Mehmet Oz for a crucial Senate seat in Pennsylvania.
The Democrat said that it affected every aspect of his life.
“It changes everything,” he said. “Basically having a conversation with your wife, to having a conversation with your children, just things, especially early after the stroke, the ability to really understand what I’m being heard.”
Eric Garcia reports.
Fetterman details how his life is different after stroke: ‘It changes everything’
Fetterman will face Dr Oz in a debate on 25 October
New Georgia Senate poll shows support for Herschel Walker dips as Democrat Raphael Warnock gains
Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock has taken the lead in Georgia in his race against Republican Herschel Walker, a new Emerson College poll shows.
The poll showed that 48 per cent of likely supporters would cast their vote for Mr Warnock, compared to 46 per cent who said they would vote for Mr Walker, a former running back for the University of Georgia. The survey showed that Mr Warnock’s support increased by four points while Mr Walker’s support declined by about two points.
Read more:
Georgia poll shows support for Herschel Walker dips as Democrat Raphael Warnock gains
Warnock and Walker will debate on Friday
Mother of Herschel Walker’s child claims she had to press him to pay for abortion he had promised to fund
The woman who says Herschel Walker paid for her abortion in 2009 has detailed the experience in an interview with The Washington Post in which she accuses the Republican of resisting or slow-walking her efforts to get him to pay for the procedure.
Her story was published on Tuesday; the unnamed woman described how Mr Walker told her that it was an inconvenient time for him to father a child when the pregnancy occurred in 2009.
Read more:
Woman details struggle with Herschel Walker over abortion payment
Georgia Senate race erupted after explosive accusation
Kari Lake attacks Democrat as ‘cowardice candidate’ for skipping Arizona debate
Kari Lake – the Trump-backed election denier – has attacked her Democratic opponent as a “cowardice canidate” for deciding not to take part in a debate.
Katie Hobbs, 52, has to this point declined to do so, arguing that Ms Lake spent much of the Republican primary debate spouting conspirarcy theories, and repeated the false claim that the 2020 election was rigged.
The state’s gubernatorial race is deadlocked; polling aggregator FiveThirtyEight indicates that Ms Hobbs has a razor-thin lead.
Kari Lake attacks Democrat as ‘cowardice candidate’ for skipping Arizona debate
Former television anchor is a favourite of Arizona’s Maga crowd
Inside the nastiest and potentially most important Senate race in the country
The race that could determine control of the Senate, and the direction of the country for at least the next four years, was always going to be fiercely fought. But even in the cut-and-thrust of Trump-era politics, few could have predicted just how bitter the campaign for Pennsylvania’s seat would become.
With one month to go until election day, the race between Democrat John Fetterman and his Republican opponent Mehmet Oz has the dubious honour of becoming the nastiest in the country, and there is little sign that either side is slowing down.
In the last week alone, one candidate has been accused of killing puppies, and the other of lying about his place on a heart transplant list. How did we get here?
Read more:
Killing puppies, crudite and cocaine: Welcome to the midterms’ nastiest race
Mr Fetterman has accused his opponent of killing puppies while Dr Oz and Republicans have gone all in on Fetterman’s health, Eric Garcia reports.
The most important midterm elections a month out from Election Day
Election Day is less than a month away and the 2022 midterm races are entering their final sprint.
Republicans are still hope that Americans’ frustration with inflation and the economy, as well as rising crime, will obfuscate their concerns about the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision overturning Roe v Wade.
Conversely, Democrats hope to make abortion a centrepiece of the election, but also hope to point “MAGA Republicans” as threats to democracy and highlight the January 6 insurrection.
Find out about the most important races below:
Most important midterm election a month out from Election Day 2022
Nevada’s Senate race could go either way. Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott likely to cruise to re-election. And John Fetterman still leads in Pennsylvania, Eric Garcia writes
NBC pilloried for Fetterman interview
NBC News is taking fire from other journalists in Washington after the outlet aired an interview with John Fetterman that critics said was played up on social media to dishonestly exaggerate the candidate’s stroke recovery symptoms.
One of the harshest critics of NBC came from Kara Swisher, editor of ReCode, who denounced a claim from one of NBC’s reporters that Mr Fetterman appeared to be having trouble understanding words as “nonsense”.
“Sorry to say but I talked to @JohnFetterman for over an hour without stop or any aides and this is just nonsense. Maybe this reporter is just bad at small talk,” Ms Swisher wrote.
How Arizona’s ‘Big Lie’ champion came to be Maga’s emerging star
Kari Lake, the Republican hopeful responding to the questions, has emerged as one of the loudest and most effective voices in maintaining Donald Trump’s false claim that the 2020 election was rigged, and but for various alleged shenanigans – discounted by election experts and every court asked to consider them – Joe Biden would not be sitting in the White House.
Andy Buncombe dives into the far-right’s newest rising star for The Independent:
How Arizona’s ‘Big Lie’ champion came to be Maga’s emerging star
Kari Lake, a former television presenter with no political experience, is now in a critical governor’s race that’s too close to call, writes Andrew Buncombe
AP under fire over Pennsylvania story
The Associated Press found its coverage of the Pennsylvania Senate race coming into question on social media on Tuesday after the outlet’s correspondent Marc Levy published a tweet about Black voters and John Fetterman’s campaign — without mentioning that the quote in the tweet actually came from a GOP-aligned operative.
An earlier version of the story itself even failed to identify an Oz campaign staffer as such, and portrayed her as an unaligned Black voter. The article was later stealth-edited to explain that she is a paid GOP staffer.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies