Joe Biden said on Sunday he was “not surprised” but "incredibly pleased" with the turnout in the US midterm elections after Democrats clinched control of the Senate, a major victory for the president as he looks to his next two years in office.

“It is a reflection of the quality of our candidates,” said the president while speaking to reporters in Cambodia ahead of an East Asia Summit.

The comments came as senator Catherine Cortez Masto was projected to win in Nevada beating her Republican counterpart Adam Laxalt, thereby strengthening Democrats across the election year and helping them secure 50 seats in the Senate to retain majority.

Seeking reelection in an economically challenged state that has some of the highest gas prices in the nation, Ms Cortez Masto was considered the Senate’s most vulnerable member, adding to the frustration of Republicans who were confident she could be defeated.

“We got a lot done and we’ll do a lot more for the American people,” Democratic senate leader Chuck Schumer said.

“The American people rejected — soundly rejected — the anti-democratic, authoritarian, nasty and divisive direction the MAGA Republicans wanted to take our country.”

“All of that bothered the American people,” he said. “And another thing that bugged him just as much too many of the Republican leaders went along with that didn’t didn’t rebut that violence, and some of them even aided and abetted the words of negativity and other things.”

Mr Schumer said that he feared for the well-being of the United States and whether Republicans would win.

“America showed that we believe in our democracy, that the roots and democracy are deep and strong and we will prevail as long we fight for it,” he said.

With incumbent Democratic senator Raphael Warnock heading into a runoff with Republican nominee and former University of Georgia football player Herschel Walker, next month, a victory would give Democrats outright majority control of a 51-49 Senate.

A Georgia defeat, however, would still keep them in charge of a 50-50 Senate, with Democratic vice president Kamala Harris able to break tie votes. The additional seat would mean Democrats could spare a vote on key nominations and bills.

"We’re focusing now on Georgia. We feel good about where we are. And I know I’m a cockeyed optimist. I understand that,” Mr Biden told reporters.