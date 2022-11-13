Kari Lake election – live: Lake supporters call for military intervention amid fears she may be losing
A total of 2,280,982 votes have been reported so far
Kari Lake supporters have called for military intervention amid fears that she may be losing.
Meanwhile, an Arizona police lab has found nothing in an envelope that the Kari Lake campaign claimed contained a “suspicious” powder.
The letter was sent to the campaign headquarters of Ms Lake in Phoenix, Arizona on 5 November.
A worker said it held a “suspicious white powder”.
Phoenix Police Department communications director Donna Rossi told The Arizona Republic that “the state lab tested the items turned over to them” and that they “determined there was no substance inside”.
Ms Lake is trying to sow doubt in Arizona’s gubernatorial election as Democrat Katie Hobbs extends her lead.
A TV host turned Donald Trump ally and election denier, Ms Lake is now trailing, with 49.2 per cent of votes to Ms Hobbs’ 50.8 per cent – with 88 per cent of votes now reported.
Voices: The age of Trump is over
Ahmed Baba writes:
In an interview with Newsnation yesterday, Trump gave a classic deflection that was almost laughable in its bare-facedness: “If they win, I should get all the credit; if they lose, I should not be blamed at all.” Well, Republicans are handing him all of the blame, and on his most beloved network.
Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich tweeted: “GOP source tells me ‘if it wasn’t clear before it should be now. We have a Trump problem’.” Fox News commentator Marc Thiessen called the election “a searing indictment of the Republican Party” and an “absolute disaster,” and said the party needs to do some serious introspection.
Read on:
Why some races in Arizona still haven’t been called
Hundreds of thousands of votes here were still being tallied Wednesday in Arizona, where contested races including Senate and gubernatorial races remained uncalled.
What’s the delay? Here’s what we know:
Murdoch turns on Trump with scathing New York Post cover
The New York Post, a Rupert Murdoch-owned newspaper that’s long voiced its support for Donald Trump, shared a scathing cover of the former president that showed those loyalties may be eroding.
Johanna Chisholm reports on the shifting allegiances in right-wing media.
Murdoch turns against Trump in scathing New York Post cover: ‘TRUMPTY DUMPTY’
The Murdoch-owned New York Post had previously endorsed the 45th president for re-election in 2020
Voices: Abortion wasn’t supposed to matter in the midterms but it gave Republicans a rude awakening
Clémence Michallon writes:
Exit polls show that voters cared a lot more about abortion than expected: it was the second most important issue they kept in mind, according to NBC News’s polling, right behind inflation and far ahead of crime, gun policy, and immigration.
And in states where abortion was explicitly on the ballot, people voted to support access to the procedure.
Read more:
Abortion wasn’t supposed to matter in the midterms. Republicans got a rude awakening
In states where abortion was on the ballot, people overwhelmingly voted to support access to the procedure — and where anti-abortion candidates stood for election, voters tended not to favor them
Voices: Here’s why the polls were wrong about the midterms
Michael Salfino writes:
From large numbers of independent voters to suburban women to younger voters turning up in better-than-expected numbers, the Democrats had some unexpected advantages. And even where Republicans are winning, it may be more due to redistricting than the popularity of their own candidates.
Polls got it wrong about the midterm election results. Here’s why
From large numbers of independent voters to suburban women to younger voters turning up in better-than-expected numbers, the Democrats had some unexpected advantages. And even where Republicans are winning, it may be more due to redistricting than the popularity of their own candidates
Lake supporters call for military intervention amid fears she may be losing
In Arizona right now, nobody knows what to think
“Two days after the election, Arizona is still counting ballots. Meanwhile, the country watches on. The fight for the Senate seems to have come down to Arizona, its neighboring state of Nevada, and Georgia, which is going to a runoff in December. Nevada and Arizona results are expected soon.
“President Joe Biden won the state of Arizona in 2020 by 0.3 percent of the vote — around 10,000 votes — so every ballot paper does matter.
“Thomas Galvin is a Maricopa County supervisor, a member of the board who oversees Election Day operations. He explained in a phone interview, “The eyes of the world are on this election, and people prize accuracy and it must be treated with the utmost importance. The process is taking a long time because 290,000 mail ballots were dropped off on Election Day, which was a record.”
Read Masada Siegel's piece for The Independent:
In Arizona right now, nobody knows what to think
‘Even though Kari Lake is not my choice for governor, I think she will squeak out the win’
Pro-Trump online communities cry foul over lack of a ‘red tsunami’
Pro-Trump online communities have reacted with dismay and disbelief to early results in Tuesday’s US midterm elections, blaming voter fraud for the lack of a red wave.
Before many races had even been called, users in far-right Telegram channels and bulletin boards had begun accusing Democrats and establishment Republicans of fixing the race.
Io Dodds took a look at what was being said online.
‘We got cheated’: Pro-Trump online forums in disbelief over lack of a ‘red tsunami’
‘These results are farcical. There’s no rhyme or reason’
Kari Lake goes on media blitz to insist she’s already won
Right-wing RepublicanKari Lake has gone on a media blitz claiming she has already won the race for governor in Arizona, despite results showing she still trails Katie Hobbs.
Graeme Massie reports.
Kari Lake goes on media blitz to insist she’s already won Arizona governor election
Pro-Trump former TV anchor actually still behind Katie Hobbs by more than 13,000 votes
Don Jr mocked for ‘bloodbath’ tweet posted moments before race turned on GOP
The eldest of the former president’s children jumped the gun somewhat on Tuesday night and was roundly pilloried for it on social media.
Gustaf Kilander rounds up the best responses.
Don Jr mocked for posting ‘bloodbath’ tweet moments before race turned on GOP
‘This tweet aged like milk buddy,’ Lincoln Project writes
