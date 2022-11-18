✕ Close Frisch challenges Boebert in tight Colorado race

Incoming ballots could determine the outcome of an unexpectedly tight race between Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.

Ms Boebert’s lead began to shrink as more ballots were processed on Thursday, according to the secretary of state’s office. As of Thursday evening, the race appears to be heading for an automatic recount, as neither candidate appears to have enough votes to win by a margin of more than 0.5 per cent, the required threshold under state law.

A recount must be completed by 13 December.

The deadline for voters to fix ballot discrepancies and for county clerks to receive military and overseas votes passed on Wednesday, with all ballots required to be counted by Friday.

While the race is among only a handful not yet decided, Republicans have won a slim majority in the US House of Representatives with 218 seats, giving the GOP control of the lower chamber of Congress.