Lauren Boebert – live: Right-winger’s re-election bid heading for recount as vote narrows in Colorado
Follow for the latest updates on Lauren Boebert’s race in the 2022 midterms
Incoming ballots could determine the outcome of an unexpectedly tight race between Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.
Ms Boebert’s lead began to shrink as more ballots were processed on Thursday, according to the secretary of state’s office. As of Thursday evening, the race appears to be heading for an automatic recount, as neither candidate appears to have enough votes to win by a margin of more than 0.5 per cent, the required threshold under state law.
A recount must be completed by 13 December.
The deadline for voters to fix ballot discrepancies and for county clerks to receive military and overseas votes passed on Wednesday, with all ballots required to be counted by Friday.
While the race is among only a handful not yet decided, Republicans have won a slim majority in the US House of Representatives with 218 seats, giving the GOP control of the lower chamber of Congress.
‘Other people were shocked by Lauren Boebert’s close race. I wasn’t’
The Independent’s Sheila Flynn writes:
Other people were shocked by Lauren Boebert's close race. I wasn't
I spent months reporting from on the ground in Colorado, inside Boebert’s district — and there, people told me what they really thought of the freshman Congresswoman
House Republican waste no time announcing investigations into Biden family
House Republicans previewed a swathe of investigations into President Joe Biden and his family after narrowly winning back the lower chamber in the midterms.
The president has rejected any claims that he’s linked to his son’s affairs, but House Republicans are pushing ahead with a congressional probe to derail his administration.
Lauren Boebert cheered them on:
House Republicans announce investigations into Biden family after winning majority
‘Was Joe Biden directly involved with Hunter Biden’s business deals, and is he compromised?’
Republicans may now control the House of Representatives – but there’s a catch
The lack of a signficant majority will come back to bite the GOP, writes Chris Stevenson:
Republicans may now control the House – but there's a catch | Chris Stevenson
The lack of a signficant majority will come back to bite the GOP, says Chris Stevenson
‘After Nancy Pelosi, get ready for a darker, weirder era in the House’
Ahmed Baba writes:
After Nancy Pelosi, get ready for a darker, weirder era in the House
We’re going to see partisan investigations into Hunter Biden, conspiracy theories about the IRS, Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal, border policy at DHS, and more
Marjorie Taylor Greene dodges question about most fentanyl being smuggled by US citizens – not migrants
Far-right Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene dodged a question from The Independent when asked about her claims regarding the source of fentanyl crossing the US-Mexico border.
When asked about the fact that most fentanyl comes not from illegal border crossings but from legal ports of entry from American citizens, Ms Greene dodged the question.
“I would ask for where’s your proof on that because that’s not what we’ve been shown,” she said. “When we go to the border and we’re speaking with border patrol agents, when we’re on the ground, that’s not at all what we are being told.”
Then citing a study from the CATO Institute, a libertarian organisation that cited US government data, she rebuffed the study.
“The CATO Institute is not the border patrol,” she said.
Marjorie Taylor Greene dodges question about most fentanyl being smuggled US citizens
‘I’m sorry, is the CATO down there securing our border and stopping illegal aliens and human trafficking and drug trafficking’
'Nancy Pelosi: The most powerful woman in American politics. Period.’
As outgoing House speaker Nancy Pelosi reveals her political future, Andrew Feinberg looks back on her legacy:
Nancy Pelosi: The most powerful woman in American politics. Period.
As outgoing House speaker Nancy Pelosi reveals her political future, Andrew Feinberg looks back on her legacy
Boebert race for Congress in Colorado heads to likely recount
The race between far-right Republican Lauren Boebert and Democratic challenger Adam Frisch for Colorado’s 3rd congressional district is headed to a likely recount, according to election observers. Given the present vote totals, neither candidate seems likely to possess the required 0.5 per cent margin of victory to win in the first round of counting.
However, as Cook Political Report editor Dave Wasserman notes, it’s “extremely rare for a lead of that size to be overturned in a recount,” pointing to Ms Boebert’s present lead of just over 550 votes.
Democrats line up behind Hakeem Jeffries as next House minority leader
Top Democrats are coalescing their support behind longtime Democratic caucus chair Hakeem Jeffries to be the head of a new-look team that will lead Democrats after two decades under the trio of Nancy Pelosi, Steny Hoyer and James Clyburn.
Andrew Feinberg reports:
Democrats line up behind Hakeem Jeffries as next House minority leader
Mr Jeffries, an attorney who has represented New York’s Eighth District since 2013, has served as the Democratic caucus chair since the start of the 116th Congress in 2019
‘Good riddance!’: Boebert celebrates Pelosi’s retirement from leadership
Very few House Republicans took time out of their day to watch Nancy Pelosi reveal her plans for the 118th Congress, but some members took the occasion of the first woman to lead the House stepping down to issue crass missives on social media to celebrate her departure.
'Good riddance!': Boebert celebrates Pelosi's retirement from leadership
‘The Pelosi era is over,’ says Colorado congresswoman who is still locked in a tight race for her own re-election
Boebert’s lead narrows as more votes are counted in extremely tight race
Lauren Boebert is leading by just 839 votes in a race to hang on to her congressional seat.
Her Democratic opponent Adam Frisch has netted 161,945 votes to Ms Boebert’s 162,784, according to updates from the secretary of state’s office at 4.30pm ET on Thursday.
An automatic recount is triggered if the votes between the two candidates equals less than 0.5 percent of the votes cast for the leading candidate.
A recount threshold at this point would be 814 votes.
