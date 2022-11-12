Midterm elections – live: Democrats win Arizona Senate race as Biden says House hopes ‘still alive’
Promised GOP red wave appears to be more of a ripple, but key races remain uncalled in 2022 Midterms
Fox News host says midterms are ‘searing indictment’ of the Republican party
Democratic Senator Mark Kelly has won the Arizona Senate race, handing Democrats a key victory in its path to holding onto the majority in the upper chamber of Congress.
Earlier, President Joe Biden insisted that hopes for the Democrats to hold onto the House of Representatives are still alive even as the GOP closes in on a narrow majority.
“It’s still alive. It’s still alive. But it’s like drawing an inside straight,” he told reporters.
President Biden also denied earlier acknowledging Republicans’ victory during a conversation with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. “I said if you win the majority, congratulations,” Mr Biden clarified.
In Nevada, Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto is neck and beck with Republican Adam Laxalt, with more ballots to be counted.
America is bitterly divided – and that is no surprise
A red wave? Not really. How about a blue wave? Not that either.
In fact, as America voted in midterm elections that will decide the control of the houses of Congress and kickstart the 2024 presidential showdown, all we really learned was something we already knew – that America is bitterly and deeply divided.
Andrew Buncombe reports.
All we learned is that America is bitterly divided – and that’s is no surprise
Things could have been better for Republicans, but they could have been a lot worse for Democrats, writes Andrew Buncombe
Senator Mark Kelly pulls off victory in Arizona Senate race as Democrats inch closer to majority
Arizona Senator Mark Kelly will return to the US Senate for a full six-year term, defeating former venture capital executive Blake Masters by a margin of 52 per cent to 46 per cent. The win inches Democrats towards holding onto its Senate majority.
Mr Kelly’s victory comes after Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan held her seat in New Hampshire and John Fetterman won an open race in Pennsylvania. The results give Democrats 49 Senate seats.
Nevada’s Senate race remains too close to call but mail-in ballots will likely favor Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto. In addition, Senator Raphael Warnock will go into a runoff against Republican nominee Herschel Walker on 6 December.
Read more:
Why some races in Arizona still haven’t been called
Hundreds of thousands of votes here were still being tallied Wednesday in Arizona, where contested races including Senate and gubernatorial races remained uncalled.
What’s the delay? Here’s what we know:
Why some races in Arizona still aren't called
Hundreds of thousands of votes here were still being tallied Wednesday in Arizona, where contested races including Senate and gubernatorial contests remained undeclared
Voices: The age of Trump is over
Ahmed Baba writes:
In an interview with Newsnation yesterday, Trump gave a classic deflection that was almost laughable in its bare-facedness: “If they win, I should get all the credit; if they lose, I should not be blamed at all.” Well, Republicans are handing him all of the blame, and on his most beloved network.
Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich tweeted: “GOP source tells me ‘if it wasn’t clear before it should be now. We have a Trump problem’.” Fox News commentator Marc Thiessen called the election “a searing indictment of the Republican Party” and an “absolute disaster,” and said the party needs to do some serious introspection.
Read on:
Republican reactions to the midterms make it clear. The age of Trump is over
The king is dead. Long live Ron DeSantis
Voices: Here’s why the polls were wrong about the midterms
Michael Salfino writes:
From large numbers of independent voters to suburban women to younger voters turning up in better-than-expected numbers, the Democrats had some unexpected advantages. And even where Republicans are winning, it may be more due to redistricting than the popularity of their own candidates.
Polls got it wrong about the midterm election results. Here’s why
From large numbers of independent voters to suburban women to younger voters turning up in better-than-expected numbers, the Democrats had some unexpected advantages. And even where Republicans are winning, it may be more due to redistricting than the popularity of their own candidates
Biden’s granddaughter flaunts midterm results at his haters online
Naomi Biden celebrated the better-than-expected performance of Democrats in Tuesday’s midterm elections by lauding her grandfather Joe Biden for presiding over the party’s success.
Her message was that the president should never be underestimated and has a history of triumphs against the odds.
Naomi Biden flaunts midterm results at her grandfather’s haters online
Naomi Biden says her grandfather has been “defeating the odds his entire life” after historic midterms performance
Analysis: The ‘red wave’ came for New York. Now Democrats are sounding the alarm over the party’s future
If Republicans win the House, the blame could fall on the largely Democratic state. And on party leadership, GOP narratives on crime, and an albatross in the shape of Andrew Cuomo, Alex Woodward reports.
How the ‘red wave’ washed over New York
If Republicans win the House, the blame could fall on the largely Democratic state. And on party leadership, GOP narratives on crime and an albatross in the shape of Andrew Cuomo, Alex Woodward reports
Trump’s influence dented as many of his congressional picks fall flat
About half of Donald Trump’s chosen candidates for Congress suffered losses, denting the former president’s influence as he is widely expected to formally launch another presidential bid. A final analysis of the night put the number at roughly 80 of Mr Trump’s 174 congressional endorsements making it to Capitol Hill, a number that includes incumbents.
John Bowden assesses how the former president’s candidates fared.
Trump’s influence takes a hit as half of his congressional picks go down
Trump loses comes as ex-president readies presidential announcement
Liz Cheney hails midterms as ‘victory for team normal'
Wyoming Rep Liz Cheney was speaking at the University of Chicago this afternoon, describing Tuesday’s midterms as a “victory for team normal” and a “really important and hopeful outcome for democracy”.
“People talk about Donald Trump these days as the biggest loser and I think that’s true if you look at the record from 2018, from 2020, from the special election in 2021, from 2022...we should not be embracing him even if he were a winner.”
Ms Cheney also revealed the January 6 committee is working on its final report which will include details on security and intelligence failures, but adds: “We will not blame the Capitol police or law enforcement for Donald Trump’s armed mob he sent to the Capitol.”
Republicans who falsely claimed Trump won in 2020 are losing state-level races
Donald Trump’s endless grievances and a bogus narrative that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him have fuelled dozens of Republican campaigns across the US, from local-level races to elections for governor and US Senate seats.
At least 145 Republicans who rejected the 2020 outcome have won their races in midterm elections for the House of Representatives, eclipsing the 139 House Republicans who objected to the counting of electoral votes in the aftermath of the attack on the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021.
But among the 94 races for statewide offices this year, only 14 candidates who have amplified election lies have won their races, according to analysis from pro-democracy group States United Action.
Alex Woodward takes a look at what is happening.
Election deniers are losing critical state-level races
GOP candidates fuelled by bogus election fraud narratives are failing to gain ground in races for governor, secretary of state and attorney general
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies