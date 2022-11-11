Midterm elections – live: Democrats’ Senate hopes build via Arizona and Nevada as GOP turns on Trump
Promised GOP red wave appears to be more of a ripple, but key races remain uncalled
Fox News host says midterms are ‘searing indictment’ of the Republican party
Control of the US Senate now hinges on two tight races in Arizona and Nevada, after the race between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker in Georgia headed for a runoff.
Both Republicans and Democrats need to pick up two of these three remaining Senate seats to take control of the upper chamber, after Democrats flipped a red seat blue in Pennsylvania where John Fetterman sailed to victory over TV doctor Mehmet Oz.
Both Arizona and Nevada are still too close to call. In Arizona, incumbent Democratic Senator Mark Kelly is currently leading Republican Blake Masters with more than 20 per cent of votes still to be counted.
His Nevada party colleague Catherine Cortez Masto is still behind Republican Adam Laxalt.
Several key House races are also still up for grabs, after the predicted “red wave” failed to materialise. Republicans are still favoured to take control of the chamber, but there are many races yet to be called.
The GOP has turned on Donald Trump for the party’s worse-than-expected performance, while president Joe Biden did a victory lap, calling election day a “good day for America”.
Three-term Democrat Tom O’Halleran defeated in Arizona
Three-term Democrat congressman Tom O’Halleran has been defeated by his Republican opponent Navy Seal Eli Crane, according to the Associated Press, flipping the traditionally blue seat.
The Donald Trump-backed GOP candidate will now represent the sprawling 2nd congressional district, which covers much of northeastern Arizona and dips south to the northern Tucson suburbs.
Incumbent Mr O’Halleran was first elected in 2016 and served on the House Committees on Agriculture and Energy and Commerce.
Kayleigh McEnany acknowledges abortion rights played part in midterms
Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said that Republicans’ poor performance in Tuesday’s midterm election was attributable in part to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade — but that the abortion issue will “go away” in the long run.
“Roe v Wade, and overturning it, was profoundly more important than any short-term politics,” Ms McEnany, Donald Trump’s fourth press secretary, told Fox News.
“The victory that happened over the summer was a victory for the rule of law, and it is far more enormous than any slight margin in the House could have been. So we’ve got to look at the long game: abortion’s going to go away.”
Abe Asher reports.
Kayleigh McEnany says abortion rights affected midterms but says issue will 'go away'
‘We’ve got to look at the long game: abortion’s going to go away’
Tina Kotek secures victory as governor in Oregon
Democrat Tina Kotek has won the race as Oregon’s new governor stopping the state from turning red, according to Associated Press.
Ms Kotek, a former House speaker, made history this midterm election by becoming one of the country’s two openly lesbian governors.
She defeated Republican challenger and former state lawmaker Christine Drazan along with independent candidate Betsy Johnson.
Oregon hasn’t had a Republican governor since 1986 and is typically reliably Democratic in statewide contests.
‘Enemy of the people’: Trump blames GOP midterm performance on media
Donald Trump lashed out at the media, claiming that not enough attention has been given to successful Republican candidates that the former president endorsed ahead of the midterms.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
Trump blames GOP midterm performance on media: 'Enemy of the people'
‘They literally make up a story refusing to write the facts, and only quoting enemies and losers’
Control of Senate at stake as Arizona, Nevada remain uncalled
Two days after Americans went to the polls, the control of the US Senate now hinges on two tight races in Arizona and Nevada.
A Republican Senate would hold sway over president Joe Biden’s judicial appointments, including any potential Supreme Court vacancies.
In Nevada, Republican challenger Adam Laxalt, the state attorney general, clung to a lead of less than 2 percentage points, but his advantage over incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto has shrunk as ballots in populous Clark County are counted.
In Arizona, Democrat incumbent Mark Kelly has seen his margin over Republican challenger Blake Masters narrow since Tuesday. However, he is still leading by more than 5 percentage points.
How does Lauren Boebert’s hometown feel about her expected landslide not materialising?
The tight battle between Rep Lauren Boebert and Democrat Adam Frisch stunned even his backers. As the race teeters on a razors edge still too close to call, Sheila Flynn speaks to voters in Boebert’s divided hometown of Rifle, Colorado.
Here's how Boebert's hometown feels about her expected landslide win slipping away
The tight battle between Rep Lauren Boebert and Democrat Adam Frisch stunned even his backers. As the race teeters on a razors edge still too close to call, Sheila Flynn speaks to voters in Boebert’s divided hometown of Rifle, Colorado
Voices: The age of Trump is over
The king is dead. Long live Ron DeSantis, writes Ahmed Baba.
Republican reactions to the midterms make it clear. The age of Trump is over
The king is dead. Long live Ron DeSantis
Smirking Biden says he’s enjoying DeSantis-Trump rivalry
President Joe Biden said he is enjoying the boiling feud between former president Donald Trump and Republican Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida.
Mr Biden held a press conference on Wednesday the day after the midterms when Democrats had a better-than-expected night. At the same time, Mr DeSantis had a resounding victory in his re-election campaign in the former swing state of Florida.
That has led to some people speculating whether he would challenge Mr Trump for the Republican presidential nomination to face Mr Biden in 2024.
Eric Garcia reports from Washington, DC.
Smirking Biden: 'it'll be fun watching' Trump and DeSantis 'take on one another"
The two men are set to head on a collision course to see who will face Joe Biden in 2024
Fox guest says ‘MyPillow-ization’ of GOP by ‘cartoon characters’ is hurting party
Former Republican National Committee communications director Doug Heye appeared on Fox News in the aftermath of the midterm elections to lambast what he termed the “My-Pillow-ization” of the Republican Party, as the GOP and its boosters continue to grapple with its electoral underperformance on Tuesday.
Abe Asher reports.
Fox guest says characters like MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell are hurting Republicans
‘This is why Mitch McConnell was warning well in advance we have a candidate quality problem,’ Doug Heye says
Watch: Kari Lake falsely claims rival Katie Dobbs has never been in lead in Arizona race
