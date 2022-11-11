Midterm elections – live: Democrats’ Senate hopes build via Arizona and Nevada as GOP turns on Donald Trump
Promised GOP red wave appears to be more of a ripple, but key races remain uncalled
Fox News host says midterms are ‘searing indictment’ of the Republican party
Control of the US Senate now hinges on two tight races in Arizona and Nevada, after the race between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker in Georgia headed for a runoff.
Both Republicans and Democrats need to pick up two of these three remaining Senate seats to take control of the upper chamber, after Democrats flipped a red seat blue in Pennsylvania where John Fetterman sailed to victory over TV doctor Mehmet Oz.
Both Arizona and Nevada are still too close to call. In Arizona, incumbent Democratic Senator Mark Kelly is currently leading Republican Blake Masters with more than 20 per cent of votes still to be counted.
His Nevada party colleague Catherine Cortez Masto is still behind Republican Adam Laxalt.
Several key House races are also still up for grabs, after the predicted “red wave” failed to materialise. Republicans are still favoured to take control of the chamber, but there are many races yet to be called.
The GOP has turned on Donald Trump for the party’s worse-than-expected performance, while president Joe Biden did a victory lap, calling election day a “good day for America”.
Mary Trump urges DoJ to make Trump indictment decision before his expected 2024 announcement
Mary Trump, former president Donald Trump’s niece, has warned that the clock is ticking for the Department of Justice and Attorney General Merrick Garland to decide on whether to indict her uncle now that the midterm elections are over.
Ms Trump was speaking on The Dean Obeidallah Show on SiriusXM, discussing the results of the midterms with the host and the much-teased possibility that the former president will announce another bid for the White House imminently.
She expressed her wish that the Justice Department would now quickly come to a decision on whether or not to indict him.
Mary Trump warns DoJ must decide on Trump indictment before 2024 run
Former president’s niece believes after 2024 run announed, indictment will be framed as politically-motivated
Kari Lake ‘confident’ of victory as she leads by narrow margin
Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who is leading by a thin margin with the counting of less than 20 per cent of ballots remaining, said she is “confident” about her victory.
“I am 100 per cent going to win. I have absolute 100 per cent confidence that I will be the next governor of Arizona,” Ms Lake told Fox News.
“I think the Republican Party should continue along with ‘America First’ policies like we are with solutions, common sense solutions,” she said.
The Maga star added that she hopes Donald Trump runs again for the White House in 2024. “I think he will run. And if he does, I think he will win,” she said.
“We need a President Trump to go in there and fix all the damage that Joe Biden has inflicted on this country. And I’m rooting for President Trump.”
Trump launches furious attack on ‘average’ DeSantis and Murdoch press
Donald Trump has lashed out at New York Post and Wall Street Journal owner Rupert Murdoch and Florida governor Ron DeSantis after the newspaper baron’s properties blasted the twice-impeached ex-president’s impact on the 2022 midterms and promoted the Florida governor as a potential 2024 candidate.
In a statement released by his Save America political action committee, Mr Trump said the two Murdoch-owned papers were “all in” for Mr DeSantis, who he once again derided as “Ron DeSanctimonious” and slammed as “an average Republican governor” who’d benefited from “great public relations”.
The ex-president also hit out at Mr DeSantis for having followed guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and White House at the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic, when Mr Trump himself rolled out temporary shutdown plans under the slogan “15 Days to Slow the Spread”.
Andrew Feinberg has more.
Trump launches furious attack on 'average' DeSantis and Murdoch's press
‘I stopped his Election from being stolen and now, Ron DeSanctimonious is playing games’
US midterms: Who won, who lost and what we know so far
As the results began to roll in from America’s midterm elections, it quickly became clear that the contest had been much closer than expected and the outcome more nail-biting and unpredictable than many had foreseen.
The Republicans appear poised to secure a majority in the House of Representatives, while Democrats are favoured to hold onto the Senate, with split control potentially complicating Joe Biden’s legislative agenda.
But the “red tsunami” that many blustering conservative commentators had confidently forecast was about to level Washington DC has most certainly not materialised.
South Carolina GOP senator Lindsey Graham admitted as much when he was asked by NBC what he had seen play out and answered dryly: “Definitely not a Republican wave, that is for darn sure.”
While many congressional headline-makers coasted to victory as anticipated, including the likes of New Yorkers Chuck Schumer and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and California governor Gavin Newsom for the Democrats, and Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene for the GOP, there were plenty of surprises in store.
Candidates backed by former president Donald Trump, in particular, had a very mixed evening indeed.
Here is a quick overview of the US midterms as the results stand on Thursday, with more due over the coming hours and days.
US midterms: Who won, who lost and what we know so far
Republicans on course to win House majority, with Senate too close to call, on a bad night for Donald Trump’s chosen candidates
Lauren Boebert leads with slim margin
Lauren Boebert and her Democrat Adam Frisch are locked in an unusually tight race with the Republican candidate leading with just over 1,000 votes in Colorado.
Ms Boebert yesterday said a lack of enthusiasm for other Republicans on the ballot may have cost her support.
“I don’t know if there wasn’t enough enthusiasm for our top ticket candidates for governor and Senate or what happened there, but there was a lot of shifting in the votes there,” she told reporters.
So far 99 per cent of votes have been counted.
Three-term Democrat Tom O’Halleran defeated in Arizona
Three-term Democrat congressman Tom O’Halleran has been defeated by his Republican opponent Navy Seal Eli Crane, according to the Associated Press, flipping the traditionally blue seat.
The Donald Trump-backed GOP candidate will now represent the sprawling 2nd congressional district, which covers much of northeastern Arizona and dips south to the northern Tucson suburbs.
Incumbent Mr O’Halleran was first elected in 2016 and served on the House Committees on Agriculture and Energy and Commerce.
Kayleigh McEnany acknowledges abortion rights played part in midterms
Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said that Republicans’ poor performance in Tuesday’s midterm election was attributable in part to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade — but that the abortion issue will “go away” in the long run.
“Roe v Wade, and overturning it, was profoundly more important than any short-term politics,” Ms McEnany, Donald Trump’s fourth press secretary, told Fox News.
“The victory that happened over the summer was a victory for the rule of law, and it is far more enormous than any slight margin in the House could have been. So we’ve got to look at the long game: abortion’s going to go away.”
Abe Asher reports.
Kayleigh McEnany says abortion rights affected midterms but says issue will 'go away'
‘We’ve got to look at the long game: abortion’s going to go away’
Tina Kotek secures victory as governor in Oregon
Democrat Tina Kotek has won the race as Oregon’s new governor stopping the state from turning red, according to Associated Press.
Ms Kotek, a former House speaker, made history this midterm election by becoming one of the country’s two openly lesbian governors.
She defeated Republican challenger and former state lawmaker Christine Drazan along with independent candidate Betsy Johnson.
Oregon hasn’t had a Republican governor since 1986 and is typically reliably Democratic in statewide contests.
‘Enemy of the people’: Trump blames GOP midterm performance on media
Donald Trump lashed out at the media, claiming that not enough attention has been given to successful Republican candidates that the former president endorsed ahead of the midterms.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
Trump blames GOP midterm performance on media: 'Enemy of the people'
‘They literally make up a story refusing to write the facts, and only quoting enemies and losers’
Control of Senate at stake as Arizona, Nevada remain uncalled
Two days after Americans went to the polls, the control of the US Senate now hinges on two tight races in Arizona and Nevada.
A Republican Senate would hold sway over president Joe Biden’s judicial appointments, including any potential Supreme Court vacancies.
In Nevada, Republican challenger Adam Laxalt, the state attorney general, clung to a lead of less than 2 percentage points, but his advantage over incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto has shrunk as ballots in populous Clark County are counted.
In Arizona, Democrat incumbent Mark Kelly has seen his margin over Republican challenger Blake Masters narrow since Tuesday. However, he is still leading by more than 5 percentage points.
