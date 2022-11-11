✕ Close Fox News host says midterms are ‘searing indictment’ of the Republican party

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Control of the US Senate now hinges on two tight races in Arizona and Nevada, after the race between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker in Georgia headed for a runoff.

Both Republicans and Democrats need to pick up two of these three remaining Senate seats to take control of the upper chamber, after Democrats flipped a red seat blue in Pennsylvania where John Fetterman sailed to victory over TV doctor Mehmet Oz.

Both Arizona and Nevada are still too close to call. In Arizona, incumbent Democratic Senator Mark Kelly is currently leading Republican Blake Masters with more than 20 per cent of votes still to be counted.

His Nevada party colleague Catherine Cortez Masto is still behind Republican Adam Laxalt.

Several key House races are also still up for grabs, after the predicted “red wave” failed to materialise. Republicans are still favoured to take control of the chamber, but there are many races yet to be called.

The GOP has turned on Donald Trump for the party’s worse-than-expected performance, while president Joe Biden did a victory lap, calling election day a “good day for America”.