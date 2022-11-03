Midterm polls – live: Biden bolstering vote in western states as inflation and economy loom over election
Polling suggests Democrats struggling in districts Biden won by 10 points in 2020
What are the US midterm elections and when are they due?
A new poll in Pennsylvania has put Dr Mehmet Oz, the Republicans’ Senate nominee, two points ahead of his Democratic rival, John Fetterman. The survey from Emerson College Polling pegged the celebrity physician at 48 per cent to Mr Fetterman’s 46; crucially, the data was gathered after the two men’s recent debate, which saw Mr Fetterman sometimes struggling to speak.
In a sign of how seriously Democrats are taking the prospect of an Oz victory, both Joe Biden and Barack Obama will be campaigning in Pennsylvania in the coming days, with the two running mates appearing together at a rally in Philadelphia this Saturday. Also visiting the state is Bernie Sanders, who is on a multi-state tour to boost progressive candidates.
Meanwhile, Mr Biden urged Americans to protect democracy at the ballot box in the midterm elections as he called for an end to political violence in a speech on Wednesday.
The president compared the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband to the January 6 attack, and slammed his one-term predecessor for refusing to accept the results of the 2020 election – or in Mr Biden’s words, for putting “loyalty to himself ahead of loyalty to the Constitution”.
Arizona: No final results expected on election night
Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates has told reporters no to expect final election results on Tuesday night.
With House Democrats in trouble, Biden flies out to California to bolster vote
President Joe Biden is making his second trip to California in less than three weeks in hopes of bolstering Democratic House members imperiled by fallout from $7-a-gallon gas, worrisome crime rates and spiking prices on everything from onions to ground beef.
The president’s return to heavily Democratic California in the run-up to Election Day speaks to the looming threat for his party in a turbulent midterm election year when Republicans appear poised to take control of the House, a grim prospect for Biden heading into the second half of his term.
Read more:
Biden on California rescue mission as House Democrats falter
President Joe Biden is making his second trip to California in less than three weeks in hopes of bolstering Democratic House members in unexpectedly tight races
Voices: Republicans have no plan for inflation but have convinced voters it’s Biden’s fault
Michael Salfino writes:
The Republicans are blaming inflation on Biden and his economic policies — and, according to polls, so are the majority of voters. Democrats have not been able to effectively counter that inflation is a global problem, with the US rise actually lower than in the European Union and the UK. As a result, the polls in the week before the elections have swung decidedly in the GOP’s favor.
Read on:
Republicans have convinced voters inflation is Biden’s fault. That’s bad news
Polls show that the GOP has successfully managed to make inflation a deciding issue, without having a clear policy for combating it. What this implies about the future is scary
GOP eyes rare Midwest Dem stronghold
Control of state government hangs in the balance in Minnesota — one of only three states, in addition to Alaska and Virginia, where legislative control is divided. It’s also one of the few Midwest states where Democrats have had the upper hand in recent years. Buoyed by such issues as crime, and a midterm election that typically favors the party out of the White House, the GOP has hopes of capturing both chambers of the Legislature and knocking off Democratic Governor Tim Walz.
In Minnesota, GOP eyes grab of rare Midwest Dem stronghold
Control of state government hangs in the balance in Minnesota, one of the few Midwest states where Democrats have had the upper hand in recent years
Threats to US election security grow more complex
Top US election security officials say protecting the nation’s voting systems has become increasingly challenging.
That’s due mostly to the embrace by millions of Americans of unfounded conspiracy theories and false claims about widespread fraud in the 2020 presidential race.
With the midterm elections just days away , the director of the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Jen Easterly, and other officials say they have no evidence that election infrastructure has been altered by hostile actors to prevent voting or vote counting, compromise ballots or affect voter registration accuracy.
EXPLAINER: Threats to US election security grow more complex
Top U.S. election security officials say current threats to the nation's voting systems are more complex than ever
Man charged for making death threats to GOP gubernatorial candidate
A man was arrested and charged with making violent threats against a Republican candidate for governor in Illinois.
Scott Lennox, 21, allegedly made a threat against Illinois state Senator Darren Baily, who is running in the state’s gubernatorial race, last Friday.
According to the Cook County State Attorney’s Office, he allegedly left a long voicemail threatening to murder the politician.
Graig Graziosi reports on the threats made to Mr Bailey.
Man charged with making death threats against Republican candidate in Illinois
The caller is facing felony charges for threatening a public official
ICYMI: Obama’s blistering takedown of Ron Johnson on social security goes viral
A fired-up Barack Obama gave a blistering takedown of Senator Ron Johnson during a midterm election campaign event in Wisconsin at the weekend.
Video of the former president’s remarks at a rally in Milwaukee on Saturday night went viral, garnering almost 14 million views by Monday morning.
Mr Obama was campaigning on behalf of Democratic candidate for the US Senate Mandela Barnes, who is running against incumbent Republican Senator Johnson.
Barack Obama's fiery takedown of Ron Johnson on social security gets 14 million views
Former president praised for comments at rally for Senate candidate Mandela Barnes
Ted Cruz complains Trump not spending campaign war chest on GOP candidates
Senator Ted Cruz has openly admonished his fellow Republican Donald Trump for not spending more of his war chest on GOP candidates in the upcoming midterms.
The Texas senator called out the one-term president during Tuesday’s episode of his podcast The Verdict, claiming that he is sitting on “a hundred million dollars” instead of using it to support pro-Trump candidates on ballots across the country.
Johanna Chisholm reports.
Ted Cruz blasts Trump for not spending more on GOP midterm candidates
The Texas senator called out the one-term president claiming he is sitting on ‘a hundred million dollars’
Warnock attacks Walker on Daily Show
In an interview with The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah, Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock tore into his Republican opponent, Herschel Walker, questioning what the permanently beleagured ex-football star had actually proposed in the way of policy during his lurid campaign.
Mr Walker said earlier this week that he would put his resume up against Barack Obama’s “any time of the day”, this despite a litany of incidents in which he has been caught lying about his business record, educational achievements and nonexistent law enforcement career.
Graig Graziosi reports.
Herschel Walker says he has more impressive resume than Obama
Mr Walker accused the former president of spending all his time hobnobbing with celebrities
Could Oregon elect a GOP governor?
Other gubernatorial races have attracted more attention so far this cycle, but Oregon’s contest is looking much dicier for the Democrats than expected. If the current polling holds up, the state could soon end up with its first Republican governor in four decades:
