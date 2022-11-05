✕ Close What are the US midterm elections and when are they due?

With only a few days of campaigning left before Election Day, senior Democrats are crisscrossing the nation in an effort to shore up the votes of candidates both in swing districts and to thwart unexpected threats in once-safe places.

President Joe Biden campaigned in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Thursday before travelling on to San Diego.

Over the weekend he will appear at an event in Pennsylvania with former President Barack Obama to get out the vote for Senate candidate John Fetterman.

Bernie Sanders is also heading to the state as part of a tour to boost progressive candidates.

Polls appear to have narrowed significantly between Mr Fetterman and Republican opponent Dr Mehmet Oz in what earlier this year was not considered a close race.

On Thursday night, Dr Oz’s former TV colleague Oprah Winfrey threw her support behind his rival.

Vice President Kamala Harris appeared in New York alongside former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in support of Governor Kathy Hochul who faces a strong challenge from Republican Lee Zeldin.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump took his Save America tour to Iowa, teasing a 2024 campaign at an event nominally in support of Senator Chuck Grassley.