1667659528

Midterm polls – latest: Biden, Obama, and Trump rally Pennsylvania voters as Oprah endorses Fetterman

Polling suggests Democrats struggling in districts Biden won by 10 points in 2020

Andrew Naughtie,Oliver O'Connell,Graeme Massie,Gustaf Kilander
Saturday 05 November 2022 14:45
Comments

What are the US midterm elections and when are they due?

With only a few days of campaigning left before Election Day, senior Democrats are crisscrossing the nation in an effort to shore up the votes of candidates both in swing districts and to thwart unexpected threats in once-safe places.

President Joe Biden campaigned in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Thursday before travelling on to San Diego.

Over the weekend he will appear at an event in Pennsylvania with former President Barack Obama to get out the vote for Senate candidate John Fetterman.

Bernie Sanders is also heading to the state as part of a tour to boost progressive candidates.

Polls appear to have narrowed significantly between Mr Fetterman and Republican opponent Dr Mehmet Oz in what earlier this year was not considered a close race.

On Thursday night, Dr Oz’s former TV colleague Oprah Winfrey threw her support behind his rival.

Vice President Kamala Harris appeared in New York alongside former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in support of Governor Kathy Hochul who faces a strong challenge from Republican Lee Zeldin.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump took his Save America tour to Iowa, teasing a 2024 campaign at an event nominally in support of Senator Chuck Grassley.

1667659528

Cheney endorses Virginia Democrat Spanberger

Three days out from the midterms, Republican Rep Liz Cheney has endorsed Democrat Rep Abigail Spanberger over GOP candidate Yesli Vega in an especially competitive race in Virginia’s 7th District.

“Abigail’s opponent is promoting conspiracy theories, denying election outcomes she disagrees with, and defending the indefensible,” Mr Cheney says in a statement.

Oliver O'Connell5 November 2022 14:45
1667658328

A big day in the Keystone State

Swing-state Pennsylvania is the stage for a clash of presidents on Saturday as each party’s biggest stars work to energise voters just days before voting concludes in high-stakes midterm elections across the country.

Former President Barack Obama opens the day at a Pittsburgh rally with Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman, the Pennsylvania lieutenant governor who represents his party’s best chance to flip a Republican-held Senate seat on Tuesday. Obama and Fetterman will appear alongside President Joe Biden and gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro later in the day in Philadelphia.

Former President Donald Trump, meanwhile, will finish the day courting voters in a working-class region in the southwestern corner of the state with Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz and gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano.

Read on:

Biden, Obama, Trump make final midterm push in Pennsylvania

Swing-state Pennsylvania is the stage for a clash of presidents on Saturday as each party’s biggest stars work to energize voters just days before voting concludes in pivotal midterm elections

Oliver O'Connell5 November 2022 14:25
1667655928

More than 2.5 million voted early in Georgia

More than 2.5 million people in Georgia have voted early out of the 7.8 million registered to vote in the state. The total has easily surpassed the previous record for the early voting in the state during a midterm election by more than 20 per cent.

Oliver O'Connell5 November 2022 13:45
1667653200

Republican Senator Tom Cotton insists GOP will back Ukraine in new Congress despite pro-Putin conservatives

Senator Tom Cotton say the Republican Party will continue to provide military aid to Ukraine if it takes control of Congress after next week’s midterms.

In the face of growing calls from the GOP to stop funding Ukraine’s war with Russia, the Arkansas senator told Newsmax that the party wouldn’t cut off assistance.

“I believe we will continue to support Ukraine with the kind of military aid that only the US can provide,” he told Newsmax.

“Some of our European partners can provide some military support, but really there are some systems only America can provide.”

Read more:

Republican Senator Tom Cotton insists GOP will back Ukraine

Cotton’s support for Ukraine comes amid growing resistance among Maga Republicans

Bevan Hurley5 November 2022 13:00
1667649600

Ron Johnson’s favourable rating in Wisconsin improves following low summer figures

Gustaf Kilander5 November 2022 12:00
1667646000

Mark Kelly holds one-point lead over Blake Masters in Arizona

Mark Kelly holds a one-point lead over Blake Masters in the Arizona senate race, according to right-wing group Citizens United working with a polling operation run by former Trump counsellor Kellyanne Conway, Politico reported.

Mr Kelly leads Mr Masters, 47 to 46 per cent.

In the governor’s race, Republican Kari Lake leads Democrat Katie Hobbs, 49 to 45 per cent.

In Nevada, Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto leads Republican Adam Laxalt, 45 to 44 per cent.

In the governor’s race in that state, Republican challenger Joe Lombardo leads incumbent Democrat Steve Sisolak, 45 to 43 per cent.

Gustaf Kilander5 November 2022 11:00
1667642400

‘This is a person who tried to send fraudulent electors to the VP’: Democratic opponent blasts Ron Johnson

Gustaf Kilander5 November 2022 10:00
1667638800

Wisconsin GOP nominee for governor responds to sexual assault allegations against his company

Gustaf Kilander5 November 2022 09:00
1667635200

Jan 6 panel member courts Black electorate in newly drawn Virginia district

Democratic Virginia Representative Elaine Luria, a January 6 panel member, is on the campaign trail in her newly drawn district attempting to win over Black voters.

The research director at the Wason Center at Christopher Newport University, Rebecca Bromley-Trujillo, told the Associated Press that “if Luria is going to have a chance at winning, she absolutely needs to win over Black voters”.

“Even in our polling, we see that Black voters are more likely to say they’re undecided than white voters, and that suggests that there’s some vulnerability there for Luria and a need to reach out,” she added.

Wason Center polling showed that Ms Luria and Republican Jen Kiggans are tied at 45 per cent each with likely voters.

Gustaf Kilander5 November 2022 08:00
1667631600

‘I continue to get better and better every day’: Fetterman says he’ll make full recovery from stroke

Gustaf Kilander5 November 2022 07:00

