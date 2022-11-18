Nancy Pelosi news – live: McCarthy reveals reason for skipping house speaker’s departure speech
Republicans are set to hold an extremely slim majority in the House of Representatives
With the Republican Party projected to win a slim majority in the US House of Representatives, current speaker Nancy Pelosi is stepping down after two decades of Democratic leadership in the lower chamber of Congress.
In an emotional address on the House floor on Thursday, Ms Pelosi said lawmakers “must move boldly into the future” and remain “open to fresh possibilities.” She will continue to serve her district as the congresswoman representing San Francisco, but she will not seek re-election to a leadership role.
Current House minority leader Kevin McCarthy has already cleared the first hurdle toward being elected House Speaker but with more than 30 of his members declining to back him.
The Republican was notably absent from Ms Pelosi’s announcement in the lower chamber – a rebuke after several other GOP figures turned out to join Democrats in applauding the long-running lawmaker.
When asked by reporters why he missed the speech, he claimed he “had meetings”.
Greene on investigating treatment of Jan 6 arrestees
Extremist Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, whom Kevin McCarthy has said will be allowed to sit on House committees despite having previously called for violence against her colleagues, told a press conference yesterday that she is still pressuring the GOP leadership into investigating the alleged mistreatment of people detained awaiting trial for their alleged part in the January 6 insurrection.
Flanked by other hardcore members including Matt Gaetz, here’s what she had to say:
The Republican leadership is widely expected to either disband the January 6 select committee or at least radically curtail its remit to focus on the security failures that left the Capitol vulnerable on the day of the riot, a topic that Trump allies have focused on relentlessly to divert attention from the causes and events of the riot itself.
Democratic leadership: Katherine Clark goes for #2 spot
As part of the plan to make a smooth transition between one leadership triad and the next, Democratic Congresswoman Katherine Clark has made it official that she will be running for House minority whip, the number two spot in the party hierarchy.
Ms Clark has represented her Massachusetts district since 2013. If elected, she will succeed Steny Hoyer as second-in-command.
Hakeem Jeffries prepares for leadership
Top Democrats are coalescing their support behind longtime Democratic caucus chair Hakeem Jeffries to be the head of a new-look team that will lead Democrats after two decades under the trio of Nancy Pelosi, Steny Hoyer and James Clyburn.
Mr Jeffries, an attorney who has represented New York’s Eighth District since 2013, has served as the Democratic caucus chair since the start of the 116th Congress in 2019.
At 52 years old, he is a full three decades younger than Ms Pelosi, Mr Hoyer, and Mr Clyburn; and if Democrats retake the House majority in 2024 he would become the first Black speaker of the House.
Andrew Feinberg has more:
ICYMI: Mitch McConnell blames ‘chaos and negativity’ for GOP losses
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said would-be Republican voters saw “too much chaos” and “too much negativity” in GOP candidates in midterm elections, which saw Republicans gain a slim majority in the House while Democrats flipped a critical Senate seat and retained their majority in the upper chamber.
“We underperformed among voters who did not like President Biden’s performance, among independents and among moderate Republicans who looked at us and concluded too much chaos, too much negativity,” he said during a news conference on Wednesday.
“We turned off a lot of these centrist voters, which is why I never predicted a red wave to begin with,” he added.
The Kentucky senator spoke moments after his members voted to re-elect him to lead the caucus by a vote of 37-10. One member voted present.
“I’m pretty proud of 37 to 10,” he said. “I don’t own this job.”
ICYMI: Texas governor calls for criminal investigation over ‘widespread’ election issues
Texas Governor Greg Abbott is calling for a criminal investigation into “widepspread problems” and “allegations of improprieties” over elections in Harris County, the third-largest county in the US and largest in the state, after polling precincts faced issues with understaffing, voting machines and paper ballot shortages.
Harris County’s Democratic District Attorney Kim Ogg is performing a probe and has requested assistance from the Texas Rangers, according to emails reviewed by The New York Times and The Washington Post.
Civil rights groups argued that the governor’s criminal probe is “clearly a targeted attack” against a district that leans Democratic and is “the most diverse county” in the state. Advocates have called on the governor to stop the investigation and allow election officials, administrators and agencies responsible for those issues to do their jobs.
“This announcement is exactly what we were worried about when we called for the [Department of Justice] to send federal monitors to Harris County,” according to a statement from the Texas Civil Rights Project.
“The state has proven ... that a bad-faith actor when it comes to protecting voters,” according to the group’s voting rights director Hani Mirza.
“The allegations of election improprieties in our state’s largest county may result from anything ranging from malfeasance to blatant criminal conduct,” the governor said in a statement Monday. “Voters in Harris County deserve to know what happened. Integrity in the election process is essential. To achieve that standard, a thorough investigation is warranted.”
The Harris County GOP has also filed a lawsuit.
Marjorie Taylor Greene dodges question about most fentanyl being smuggled by US citizens – not migrants
Far-right Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene dodged a question from The Independent when asked about her claims regarding the source of fentanyl crossing the US-Mexico border.
When asked about the fact that most fentanyl comes not from illegal border crossings but from legal ports of entry from American citizens, Ms Greene dodged the question.
“I would ask for where’s your proof on that because that’s not what we’ve been shown,” she said. “When we go to the border and we’re speaking with border patrol agents, when we’re on the ground, that’s not at all what we are being told.”
Then citing a study from the CATO Institute, a libertarian organisation that cited US government data, she rebuffed the study.
“The CATO Institute is not the border patrol,” she said.
Marjorie Taylor Greene dodges question about most fentanyl being smuggled US citizens
‘I’m sorry, is the CATO down there securing our border and stopping illegal aliens and human trafficking and drug trafficking’
Chuck Schumer honours Nancy Pelosi in Senate speech
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer hailed outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as a trailblazer who “transformed practically every corner of American politics and unquestionably made America a better, stronger nation.”
Mr Schumer and his caucus will retain control of the upper chamber of Congress next year, holding at least 50 seats in the 100-seat Senate. A runoff election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker next month could give Democrats a 51st seat to solidify Democrats’ majority.
ICYMI: How Republicans won control of the House
When the new Congress convenes on 3 January, Republicans will control the House of Representatives for the first time in four years after winning enough seats in midterm elections to secure a slim majority in the chamber.
Still, it was far from the “red wave” anticipated by Republicans, with embattled Democrats in critical races managing to protect their seats as voters – particularly young people and women – rejected far-right campaigns on abortion rights, Mr Trump’s looming precense and the GOP’s worryingly antidemocratic agenda.
GOP wins House majority on gerrymandered districts and rebuke to Biden
A number of House races remain undecided but Republicans will control at least 218 seats when the 118th Congress convenes in January
‘After Nancy Pelosi, get ready for a darker, weirder era in the House'
Ahmed Baba writes:
After Nancy Pelosi, get ready for a darker, weirder era in the House
We’re going to see partisan investigations into Hunter Biden, conspiracy theories about the IRS, Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal, border policy at DHS, and more
Election deniers overwhelmingly failed in 2022. The candidates who defeated them are bracing for 2024
Secretaries of state – both Democrats and Republicans – were critical in 2020 elections to stand up against Donald Trump and his allies from attempts to reject or overturn the results. Those officials certified votes, protected election workers and volunteers from harassment and abuse, and, in at least one case, rebuffed a direct surbversive attempt – recorded on tape – from Mr Trump himself.
Georgia’s Republican secretary of state Brad Raffensperger gained a national profile in the aftermath of the 2020 election, when then-president Trump called him to “find” enough votes to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in the state. He refused.
“We’re going to stand for the rule of law,” he told reporters in the briefing on 15 November. “They’re gonna stand for the Constitution. And so that’s where we are right now. And we continue to press on to make sure we have honest, fair elections.”
Election deniers overwhelmingly failed in 2022. The threat isn’t over
Voters rejected Republicans in critical state-level races running on bogus election narratives and endless grievances. After beating them, newly elected officials warn that the GOP movement of Trump loyalists and conspiracy theorists isn’t over yet, Alex Woodward reports
