Nevada election - live: 22k remaining ballots to be counted as Masto and Laxalt neck-and-neck
Follow for the latest updates on Laxalt v Cortez Masto at the polls
One of America’s most contested midterm races, between Adam Laxalt and Catherine Cortez Masto, is coming to a head in Nevada.
As of Saturday morning, Republican Mr Laxalt maintained a 862-vote lead over Democratic incumbent Ms Cortez Masto in the Senate race with 95 per cent of votes counted, according to TheNew York Times.
The results could take days as Nevada law allows mail-in ballots to be received through Saturday, as long as they were postmarked by Election Day.
In the race for Nevada governor, incumbent Democrat Steve Sisolak was beaten by Republican challenger Joe Lombardo. The Associated Press called the race for Mr Lombardo on Friday.
22,000 ballots in Clark County, Nevada to be counted, election official says
Clark County RegistrarJoe Gloria said during a press conference on Saturday afternoon that 22,000 ballots will be counted tonight.
He added that all the remaining ballots apart from cures (a ballot that needs fixing) and provisionals will be reported later today.
“This is a serious count. We’re right on target,” he said.
Mr Gloria said that no complaints have been lodged by the political parties and he declined to comment on the baseless complaints of fraud that Donald Trump has levelled against the county.
“We haven’t heard anything from any campaign related to fraud or questioning,” he said.
Don Jr rants about ‘brainless’ midterm winners breaking two days of humiliated silence
Donald Trump Jr has finally returned to social media and ranted about “brainless” election winners after two days of humiliating midterm silence.
The former president’s eldest son had predicted a “bloodbath” for Democrats on election day earlier this week, as well as wishing his followers “Happy Red Wave Day” on Instagram and even added “LFG!!!”
Graeme Massie reports on Mr Trump’s latest posts after jumping the gun on Tuesday.
Don Jr rants about ‘brainless’ election winners after two days of midterm silence
Former president’s eldest son had confidently predicted a ‘bloodbath’ at the polls which never materialised
Voices: Where Democrats got things right in the midterms — and where they things very wrong
Eric Garcia, The Independent’s chief Washington correspondent, writes:
As a clearer image appears amid a map of red and blue, it’s easier to see where Democrats did well, where they missed opportunities, and where they flopped. We told you which races to watch here and here, so we’ll use the same measures now.
Where Democrats got it right — and where they got it very wrong
Suburban women and Latinos came out in unexpected numbers for the Dems on Tuesday. But elsewhere, it was clear mistakes had been made
Sheriff Joe Lombardo wins Nevada governor race amid claims Trump nearly withdrew his backing for failing to call him ‘great’
Sheriff Joe Lombardo won the race to become Nevada’s next governor amid claims Donald Trump almost withdrew his endorsement after he failed to praise him as a “great” president.
The Republican narrowly defeated Democratic incumbent Steve Sisolak in the Silver State, according to a call in the race made by the Associated Press on Friday night.
The Sheriff of Clark County infuriated the one-term president during an October debate in the swing state in which he had failed to give Mr Trump full-throated praise for his time in the White House.
According to The New York Times, Mr Trump called Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, and threatened to dump Mr Lombardo.
Ms McDaniel asked for one hour to fix the situation, people familiar with the situation told the newspaper, and Sheriff Lombardo quickly put out a statement calling Mr Trump a “great president.”
Read more:
Sheriff Joe Lombardo wins Nevada governor race amid Trump claims
Sheriff of Clark County narrowly defeated Democratic incumbent Steve Sisolak for governor
Analysis: How ‘women just went crazy’ and saved the Democrats
Activists and organisers explain to John Bowden how polls and pundits underestimated the issue of abortion in the midterms.
How ‘women just went crazy’ and saved the Democrats in the midterms
Activists and organisers explain to John Bowden how polls and pundits underestimated the issue of abortion in the midterms
‘We did it, Nevada!’: Republican gubernatorial nominee celebrates victory against Democratic incumbent
Palin tells supporters to stop donating to the GOP
Sarah Palin has gone nuclear on the Republican Party, claiming the GOP sabotaged her Alaska House race and that they deserved their drubbing in the midterms.
In a conspiracy-laden Instagram post, Ms Palin blamed the “cockamamie” ranked-choice voting system, Senator Lisa Murkowsk,i and the “dark, dysfunctional GOP machine” after Democrat Mary Peltola seemingly trounced her for the second time in three months.
Bevan Hurley reports.
Sarah Palin tells supporters to stop donating to the GOP
Former vice presidential candidate declares war on ‘dark, dysfunctional GOP machine’
Republican lead cut to hundreds of votes as 95 per cent reported
The Republican lead in the Nevada senate race has been cut to hundreds of votes as 95 per cent of ballots have been counted and reported.
Two senate races remain to be called, Nevada and Georgia. The latter is heading to a runoff on 6 December after neither Republican Herschel Walker nor Democrat Raphael Warnock secured 50 per cent of the vote.
In Nevada, GOP nominee Adam Laxalt leads Democratic incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto by 862 votes as counting continues.
The state’s election is mostly conducted by mail-in balloting, and ballots postmarked by election day are afforded four days to arrive. The most populous county in the state, Clark County, is expected to complete most of its counting by Saturday.
Who won, who lost and what we know so far in the aftermath of the 2022 midterms
As the results began to roll in from America’s midterm elections, it quickly became clear that the contest had been much closer than expected and the outcome more nail-biting and unpredictable than many had foreseen.
Joe Sommerlad and Alisha Rahaman Sarkar unpack what happened.
US midterms: Who won, who lost and what we know so far
Republicans on course to win House majority, with Senate too close to call, on a bad night for Donald Trump’s chosen candidates
Voices: The age of Trump is over
Ahmed Baba writes:
In an interview with Newsnation yesterday, Trump gave a classic deflection that was almost laughable in its bare-facedness: “If they win, I should get all the credit; if they lose, I should not be blamed at all.” Well, Republicans are handing him all of the blame, and on his most beloved network.
Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich tweeted: “GOP source tells me ‘if it wasn’t clear before it should be now. We have a Trump problem’.” Fox News commentator Marc Thiessen called the election “a searing indictment of the Republican Party” and an “absolute disaster,” and said the party needs to do some serious introspection.
Read on:
Republican reactions to the midterms make it clear. The age of Trump is over
The king is dead. Long live Ron DeSantis
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies