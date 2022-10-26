Fetterman v Dr Oz debate – live: Democrat says he supports fracking in Pennsylvania Senate midterm face-off
John Fetterman addresses ‘the elephant in the room’ in Pennsylvania Senate debate
Pennsylvania Senate candidates John Fetterman and Dr Mehmet Oz are facing off in their one and only debate tonight in Harrisburg in one of the most anticipated moments of this bitterly fought campaign.
In the wider race, the president’s party almost always performs poorly during the midterm elections and recent polling from FiveThirtyEight seems to hint that could be true again this November.
The generic congressional ballot is a poll question that asks people across the country which party - without specifying the candidate - they intend to vote for into Congress.
As recently as 13 Oct, Democrats led by 1.1 percentage points in FiveThirtyEight’s generic congressional ballot polling average. That soft lead has begun to reverse course as now the Republicans lead in this polling average by 0.5 points.
Last week, President Joe Biden sought to mobilise his left-leaning base as he vowed to protect women’s reproductive rights from the threat of a Republican-controlled Congress, insisting he will veto any legislation relating to a national abortion ban.
As the debate wraps up, the candidates are asked which team they’re backing on Sunday.
Fetterman is for the Pittsburgh Steeler; Oz is for the Philadelphia Eagles.
Both candidates say they oppose expanding the Supreme Court.
Oz says Fetterman supports eliminating the filibuster which Fetterman concurs: “That’s true.”
Oz is asked if he would support Trump in 2024 should he run.
“I’ll support whoever the Republican Party puts up,” he says.
Asked again, Oz says: “I would support Donald Trump if he decided to run for president.”
When Fetterman is asked about Biden running he says yes, if Biden chooses to run he will support him.
Oz also says he has not been following Trump’s legal woes as he has been campaigning.
On foreign policy, Fetterman identifies China as the greatest threat to the US.
Oz says he believes the problem is that the US is not projecting strength.
The candidates clash over immigration with Oz saying every state is now a border state and Fetterman calling out Republican governors for their stunt of bussing illegal migrants across the country.
Questions on crime and gun control.
Oz declines to say if he’d have voted for the recent bipartisan gun bill, which was supported by Pat Toomey who is stepping down as senator for Pennsylvania.
He says there are “parts of that bill that I like a lot.”
The moderator follows up, Oz doesn’t give a yes or no. “I would have tried to improve that bill.”
Fetterman stumbles over a fracking question.
He says he supports the practice as “we need independence with energy”.
The moderator asks about conflicting statements in the past in which he opposed fracking.
Fetterman repeats he has always supported fracking and does not explain the past statement.
In a clash over socialised healthcare, Bernie Sanders gets mentioned several times.
On the topic of fitness to serve, Fetterman says he believes that his doctors when they say he is fit to serve. He dodges a question about releasing a detailed medical record of his stroke.
“Transparency is about showing up. I’m here today to have a debate.”
“If my doctor believes I’m fit to serve.”
Watch: Oz on the minimum wage.
