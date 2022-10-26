Jump to content

Liveupdated1666746014

Fetterman v Dr Oz debate – live: Democrat says he supports fracking in Pennsylvania Senate midterm face-off

Latest polls, news and analysis on the 2022 midterms

John Bowden,Oliver O'Connell,Graeme Massie,Johanna Chisholm
Wednesday 26 October 2022 02:00
Comments

John Fetterman addresses ‘the elephant in the room’ in Pennsylvania Senate debate

Pennsylvania Senate candidates John Fetterman and Dr Mehmet Oz are facing off in their one and only debate tonight in Harrisburg in one of the most anticipated moments of this bitterly fought campaign.

In the wider race, the president’s party almost always performs poorly during the midterm elections and recent polling from FiveThirtyEight seems to hint that could be true again this November.

The generic congressional ballot is a poll question that asks people across the country which party - without specifying the candidate - they intend to vote for into Congress.

As recently as 13 Oct, Democrats led by 1.1 percentage points in FiveThirtyEight’s generic congressional ballot polling average. That soft lead has begun to reverse course as now the Republicans lead in this polling average by 0.5 points.

Last week, President Joe Biden sought to mobilise his left-leaning base as he vowed to protect women’s reproductive rights from the threat of a Republican-controlled Congress, insisting he will veto any legislation relating to a national abortion ban.

Follow the latest news on the 2022 midterms below

1666746014

As the debate wraps up, the candidates are asked which team they’re backing on Sunday.

Fetterman is for the Pittsburgh Steeler; Oz is for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Oliver O'Connell26 October 2022 02:00
1666745722

Both candidates say they oppose expanding the Supreme Court.

Oz says Fetterman supports eliminating the filibuster which Fetterman concurs: “That’s true.”

Oliver O'Connell26 October 2022 01:55
1666745062

Oz is asked if he would support Trump in 2024 should he run.

“I’ll support whoever the Republican Party puts up,” he says.

Asked again, Oz says: “I would support Donald Trump if he decided to run for president.”

When Fetterman is asked about Biden running he says yes, if Biden chooses to run he will support him.

Oz also says he has not been following Trump’s legal woes as he has been campaigning.

Oliver O'Connell26 October 2022 01:44
1666744943

On foreign policy, Fetterman identifies China as the greatest threat to the US.

Oz says he believes the problem is that the US is not projecting strength.

Oliver O'Connell26 October 2022 01:42
1666744832

The candidates clash over immigration with Oz saying every state is now a border state and Fetterman calling out Republican governors for their stunt of bussing illegal migrants across the country.

Oliver O'Connell26 October 2022 01:40
1666744753

Questions on crime and gun control.

Oz declines to say if he’d have voted for the recent bipartisan gun bill, which was supported by Pat Toomey who is stepping down as senator for Pennsylvania.

He says there are “parts of that bill that I like a lot.”

The moderator follows up, Oz doesn’t give a yes or no. “I would have tried to improve that bill.”

Oliver O'Connell26 October 2022 01:39
1666744435

Fetterman stumbles over a fracking question.

He says he supports the practice as “we need independence with energy”.

The moderator asks about conflicting statements in the past in which he opposed fracking.

Fetterman repeats he has always supported fracking and does not explain the past statement.

Oliver O'Connell26 October 2022 01:33
1666744261

In a clash over socialised healthcare, Bernie Sanders gets mentioned several times.

Oliver O'Connell26 October 2022 01:31
1666743971

On the topic of fitness to serve, Fetterman says he believes that his doctors when they say he is fit to serve. He dodges a question about releasing a detailed medical record of his stroke.

“Transparency is about showing up. I’m here today to have a debate.”

“If my doctor believes I’m fit to serve.”

Oliver O'Connell26 October 2022 01:26
1666743830

Watch: Oz on the minimum wage.

Oliver O'Connell26 October 2022 01:23

