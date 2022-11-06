Crowd cheers as Trump attacks Nancy Pelosi after assault on House speaker’s husband

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Supporters of former president Donald Trump cheered when he mentioned House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday evening after her husband Paul was attacked in their home in San Francisco.

Mr Trump mentioned Ms Pelosi while speaking at a rally in Miami for Republican Senator Marco Rubio of Florida. Mr Trump made the remarks after criticising many of the legal cases that are looming against him in New York, Georgia and by the FBI.

“This was just a group of people where Crazy Nancy Pelosi, by the way, how she doing lately,” Mr Trump said.

The former president’s words come after David DePape allegedly broke into the House speaker’s home in San Francisco last month and assaulted her husband Paul with a hammer as he was reportedly looking for the House leader.

Court documents said that Mr DePape was on a “suicide mission” targeting the Pelosis and other elected officials. He faces potentially 50 years in prison.

But since the assault, many on the right, including Mr Trump’s eldest son Donald Trump Jr, have promoted conspiracy theories about the attack. Mr Trump has previously spoken about the attack on the House Speaker’s wife and threw out baseless conspiracy theories about it.

“Wow, it’s — weird things going on in that household in the last couple of weeks. Probably, you and I are better off not talking about it. The glass it seems was broken from the inside to the out so it wasn’t a break in, it was a break out. I don’t know, you hear the same things I do,” he said on the Chris Stigall radio show.

The House speaker said earlier this week in her first video remarks since the attack that Mr Pelosi was on the road to recovery.

“Paul came home yesterday. That enables me to be at home with all of you. Thank you, thank you, thank you for kind words, your prayers and your good wishes for Paul,” she said in a YouTube video.

“It’s going to be a long haul, but he will be well. And, it’s just so tragic how it happened, but nonetheless, we have to be optimistic. He’s surrounded by family, so that’s a wonderful thing.”