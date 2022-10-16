✕ Close Joe Biden responds to question on Herschel Walker aboprtion scandal

Georgia lawmaker Majorie Taylor Greene framed herself as a “victim” of the January 6 insurrection and commented on her Democratic opponent’s hat multiple times during her only general election debate on Sunday.

Ms Greene is running for a second term against Marcus Flowers, who has raised significant amounts of money but has little chance of defeating her because of the makeup of Georgia’s 14th district.

During the debate in Atlanta, she ranted that the Democrats were a party of “child abuse” and claimed her husband “has evidence” of 2020 election fraud.

Earlier, Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake refused to say whether she’ll respect the rightful results of the midterm elections.

It comes as polls show her within one percentage point of Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee, in a race to determine who will lead a state that was front and centre in Donald Trump’s 2020 efforts to overturn the election.

She appeared Sunday on CNN’s State of the Union, where she had a contentious interview about the issue with Dana Bash.

Elsewhere, Marjorie Taylor Greene is preparing to defend her seat in a debate Sunday evening against Marcus Flowers, the Democrat running against her.

The race has turned into one of the most expensive of the 2022 cycle as Democrats hope Ms Greene’s scandals and rhetoric often detached from reality will come back to bite her.

