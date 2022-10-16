Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1665961902

Marjorie Taylor Greene debate – live: Republican claims she was a ‘victim’ of Jan 6 riot and insults moderator

Updates on the 2022 midterms

Andrew Naughtie,John Bowden,Oliver O'Connell,Graeme Massie
Monday 17 October 2022 00:11
Comments

Joe Biden responds to question on Herschel Walker aboprtion scandal

Georgia lawmaker Majorie Taylor Greene framed herself as a “victim” of the January 6 insurrection and commented on her Democratic opponent’s hat multiple times during her only general election debate on Sunday.

Ms Greene is running for a second term against Marcus Flowers, who has raised significant amounts of money but has little chance of defeating her because of the makeup of Georgia’s 14th district.

During the debate in Atlanta, she ranted that the Democrats were a party of “child abuse” and claimed her husband “has evidence” of 2020 election fraud.

Earlier, Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake refused to say whether she’ll respect the rightful results of the midterm elections.

It comes as polls show her within one percentage point of Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee, in a race to determine who will lead a state that was front and centre in Donald Trump’s 2020 efforts to overturn the election.

She appeared Sunday on CNN’s State of the Union, where she had a contentious interview about the issue with Dana Bash.

Elsewhere, Marjorie Taylor Greene is preparing to defend her seat in a debate Sunday evening against Marcus Flowers, the Democrat running against her.

The race has turned into one of the most expensive of the 2022 cycle as Democrats hope Ms Greene’s scandals and rhetoric often detached from reality will come back to bite her.

Recommended

Follow the latest news on the 2022 midterms below

1665961500

Marjorie Taylor Greene obsesses over opponent’s hat and claims to be a victim of Jan 6 in heated Georgia debate

Ms Greene is running for a second term against Marcus Flowers, who has raised significant amounts of money but has little chance of defeating her because of the makeup of Georgia’s 14th district, writes Andrew Feinberg.

Marjorie Taylor Greene claims to be a victim of Jan 6 in heated Georgia debate

‘Ms Greene is running for a second term against Marcus Flowers, who has raised significant amounts of money but has little change of defeating her because of the makeup of Georgia’s 14th district’

Graeme Massie17 October 2022 00:05
1665959700

MTG claims that her husband ‘has proof’ Biden didn’t beat Trump

Marjorie Taylor Greene refused to acknowledge that Joe Biden beat Donald Trump in the 2020 election, and even claimed that her husband, who has filed for divorce, “has the proof.”

Graeme Massie16 October 2022 23:35
1665958443

MTG rants that Democrats are party of ‘child abuse'

Marjorie Taylor used her district debate to rant that the Democrats were the party of child abuse and mutilation.

Graeme Massie16 October 2022 23:14
1665957923

Marcus Flowers says he has MTG ‘rattled’

“I just got off the debate stage with Marjorie Taylor Greene and it’s clear that our message is winning and she is rattled,” the Democrat tweeted following his debate with his Republican opponent in Atlanta.

Graeme Massie16 October 2022 23:05
1665957630

John Fetterman raises $1m after debate-stirring NBC interview

John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate challenging Dr Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania’s crucial Senate race, says that he’s raised $1m in the days since a controversial interview with NBC News aired.

The interview, which was the Democratic candidate’s first TV sit-down since suffering a stroke back in May, kicked off a flurry of controversy online after Ms Burns disclosed ahead of its screening that the recovering candidate required the use of closed captioning to understand her questions.

Read more from Johanna Chisholm:

John Fetterman raises $1m after debate-stirring NBC interview

The NBC interview kicked off a flurry of commentary online from both the left and the right

John Bowden16 October 2022 23:00
1665957412

Flowers brands MTG a ‘showhorse’

“This isn’t about Democrats or Republicans this is about right and wrong, chaos versus stability, this is about us,” said Marcus Flowers in his closing statement.

“Do we want a showhorse or a workhorse who is going to get things done for us?”

Graeme Massie16 October 2022 22:56
1665957164

Marcus Flowers says he will being ‘honour, decency, integrity’ to job

“Honour, decency, integrity, three core values Marjorie Taylor Greene doesn’t have,” said Marcus Flowers when asked what he would bring to the job.

Graeme Massie16 October 2022 22:52
1665956755

MTG claims she was ‘victim’ on January 6

Marjorie Taylor Greene was asked why she was more supportive of “criminals” who took part in the Capitol riot rather than the people of her district.

“I was a victim of the January 6 riot, I am completely against what happened on January 6,” she said.

Marjorie Taylor Greene debates Marcus Flowers in Georgia

(Screen grab)
Graeme Massie16 October 2022 22:45
1665956505

MTG brands rival a ‘liar’ over wearing a hat

Marjorie Taylor Greene called her opponent Marcus Flowers a “liar” for wearing a hat.

“He wears a hat and doesn’t have one head of cattle, he is a liar…” the lawmaker said.

Graeme Massie16 October 2022 22:41
1665954972

Marjorie Taylor Greene favoured to win Georgia House election

Marjorie Taylor Greene heads in to tonight’s debate against Marcus Flowers with the knowledge that Democrats have an uphill battle to unseat her.

Polling of the deep-red House district is sparse, but one clue to how the district will vote can be found in primary vote totals. More than three times as many people voted for Ms Greene in the GOP primary than voted for Mr Flowers in the Democratic race.

Follow The Independent for live updates on tonight’s debate.

John Bowden16 October 2022 22:16

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in