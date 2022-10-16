Marjorie Taylor Greene debate – live: Republican claims she was a ‘victim’ of Jan 6 riot and insults moderator
Joe Biden responds to question on Herschel Walker aboprtion scandal
Georgia lawmaker Majorie Taylor Greene framed herself as a “victim” of the January 6 insurrection and commented on her Democratic opponent’s hat multiple times during her only general election debate on Sunday.
Ms Greene is running for a second term against Marcus Flowers, who has raised significant amounts of money but has little chance of defeating her because of the makeup of Georgia’s 14th district.
During the debate in Atlanta, she ranted that the Democrats were a party of “child abuse” and claimed her husband “has evidence” of 2020 election fraud.
Earlier, Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake refused to say whether she’ll respect the rightful results of the midterm elections.
It comes as polls show her within one percentage point of Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee, in a race to determine who will lead a state that was front and centre in Donald Trump’s 2020 efforts to overturn the election.
She appeared Sunday on CNN’s State of the Union, where she had a contentious interview about the issue with Dana Bash.
Elsewhere, Marjorie Taylor Greene is preparing to defend her seat in a debate Sunday evening against Marcus Flowers, the Democrat running against her.
The race has turned into one of the most expensive of the 2022 cycle as Democrats hope Ms Greene’s scandals and rhetoric often detached from reality will come back to bite her.
Marjorie Taylor Greene obsesses over opponent’s hat and claims to be a victim of Jan 6 in heated Georgia debate
Ms Greene is running for a second term against Marcus Flowers, who has raised significant amounts of money but has little chance of defeating her because of the makeup of Georgia’s 14th district, writes Andrew Feinberg.
Marjorie Taylor Greene claims to be a victim of Jan 6 in heated Georgia debate
‘Ms Greene is running for a second term against Marcus Flowers, who has raised significant amounts of money but has little change of defeating her because of the makeup of Georgia’s 14th district’
MTG claims that her husband ‘has proof’ Biden didn’t beat Trump
Marjorie Taylor Greene refused to acknowledge that Joe Biden beat Donald Trump in the 2020 election, and even claimed that her husband, who has filed for divorce, “has the proof.”
MTG rants that Democrats are party of ‘child abuse'
Marjorie Taylor used her district debate to rant that the Democrats were the party of child abuse and mutilation.
Marcus Flowers says he has MTG ‘rattled’
“I just got off the debate stage with Marjorie Taylor Greene and it’s clear that our message is winning and she is rattled,” the Democrat tweeted following his debate with his Republican opponent in Atlanta.
John Fetterman raises $1m after debate-stirring NBC interview
John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate challenging Dr Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania’s crucial Senate race, says that he’s raised $1m in the days since a controversial interview with NBC News aired.
The interview, which was the Democratic candidate’s first TV sit-down since suffering a stroke back in May, kicked off a flurry of controversy online after Ms Burns disclosed ahead of its screening that the recovering candidate required the use of closed captioning to understand her questions.
Read more from Johanna Chisholm:
John Fetterman raises $1m after debate-stirring NBC interview
The NBC interview kicked off a flurry of commentary online from both the left and the right
Flowers brands MTG a ‘showhorse’
“This isn’t about Democrats or Republicans this is about right and wrong, chaos versus stability, this is about us,” said Marcus Flowers in his closing statement.
“Do we want a showhorse or a workhorse who is going to get things done for us?”
Marcus Flowers says he will being ‘honour, decency, integrity’ to job
“Honour, decency, integrity, three core values Marjorie Taylor Greene doesn’t have,” said Marcus Flowers when asked what he would bring to the job.
MTG claims she was ‘victim’ on January 6
Marjorie Taylor Greene was asked why she was more supportive of “criminals” who took part in the Capitol riot rather than the people of her district.
“I was a victim of the January 6 riot, I am completely against what happened on January 6,” she said.
MTG brands rival a ‘liar’ over wearing a hat
Marjorie Taylor Greene called her opponent Marcus Flowers a “liar” for wearing a hat.
“He wears a hat and doesn’t have one head of cattle, he is a liar…” the lawmaker said.
Marjorie Taylor Greene favoured to win Georgia House election
Marjorie Taylor Greene heads in to tonight’s debate against Marcus Flowers with the knowledge that Democrats have an uphill battle to unseat her.
Polling of the deep-red House district is sparse, but one clue to how the district will vote can be found in primary vote totals. More than three times as many people voted for Ms Greene in the GOP primary than voted for Mr Flowers in the Democratic race.
Follow The Independent for live updates on tonight's debate.
