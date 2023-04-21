Mifepristone ruling – live: Supreme Court decision over widely-used abortion pill looms
The nation’s highest court will weigh in on a challenge to the FDA’s approval of the drug
The future of a widely used abortion drug at the centre of the nation’s biggest legal battle over abortion rights since the end of Roe v Wade could be in the hands of the US Supreme Court.
Justices on the nation’s highest court will weigh in on a case targeting the federal government’s 23-year-old approval of mifepristone, part of a two-drug protocol for medication abortion, the most common form of abortion in the US.
Following an appeal from the Biden administration and drugmakers, the court paused a lower court ruling that would strip the US Food and Drug Administration’s approval of mifepristone, which was first approved by the government agency in 2000.
The Supreme Court’s order expires at midnight on Friday, and the justices are expected to issue a decision before then, but the latest pause ensures that the drug can still be accessed, for now.
It is unclear how the Supreme Court will rule on the appeal, but a ruling to strike down the FDA’s approval of the drug could drastically impact access to abortion and miscarriage care for millions of Americans across the country, including in states where it is legally protected.
The widely used drug in the abortion rights battle at the Supreme Court
Medication abortion typically consists of a two-drug protocol of mifepristone and misoprostol. Mifepristone is used in more than half of all abortions in the US.
The drug was first approved for use by the US Food and Drug Administration in most cases up to 10 weeks of pregnancy in 2000. A vast majority of abortions occur within the first nine weeks of pregnancy. From 2019 through 2020, nearly 93 per cent of all abortions were performed before the 13th week, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Mifepristone is also used to treat miscarriages. Roughly 10 per cent of clinically recognized pregnancies end in miscarriages, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.
Supreme Court expected to weigh in on mifepristone case today
The US Supreme Court is expected to make a decision on an appeal in a case involving mifepristone at some point today.
The court will not be ruling on the merits of the case, but it will determine how or if mifepristone can be dispensed while the case continues to play out.
Earlier this month, US District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Texas sided with a group of anti-abortion activists seeking to overturn the US Food and Drug Administration’s approval of mifepristone, was was first approved by the agency 23 years ago. The medicine is part of a two-drug protocol for medication abortion, which accounts for more than half of all abortions in the US.
It is unclear how the Supreme Court will rule on the appeal, though a ruling to strike down the FDA’s approval of the drug would drastically impact access to abortion and miscarriage care for millions of Americans across the country, including in states where it is legally protected.
VOICES: The problem with Walgreens and mifepristone
When the company bowed to Republican pressure and said it wouldn’t provide abortion pills in 20 states — even states where the abortion pill is legal — all hell broke loose. Then California made a shock announcement. Holly Baxter reports
How did mifepristone end up in front of the Supreme Court
In November, the right-wing legal group Alliance Defending Freedom filed a lawsuit in US District Court in Amarillo, Texas on behalf of a group of anti-abortion activists incorporated as the Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine, which was organised that same month with an address in Amarillo.
The Alliance Defending Freedom also led the challenge at the Supreme Court that ultimately struck down Roe v Wade.
US District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk – a former right-wing activist lawyer who was appointed to the federal judiciary by Donald Trump – held a hearing in the case on 15 March in Amarillo.
Earlier this month, Judge Kacsmaryk issued a ruling to suspend the FDA’s approval of mifepristone. His order was set to take effect a week later, pending a decision from on appeal. But in a separate ruling in Washington state, a federal judge ruled that the FDA cannot change the status quo when it comes to mifepristone’s approval, setting up potentially duelling decisions over the drug.
Abortion rights advocates, providers, major medical groups and legal analysts condemned the ruling, and the US Department of Justice and Danco Laboratories, which manufactures mifepristone, filed an appeal.
That appeal landed at the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, which has jurisdiction over the Amarillo court.
A three-judge panel on the Fifth Circuit blocked a part of the judge’s ruling, but struck against mail-in prescriptions and rules that expanded the drug’s approval for use up to 10 weeks of pregnancy.
The Supreme Court has blocked the Texas ruling while it considers the case.
Oregon secures 3-year supply of abortion pill ahead of SCOTUS ruling
Oregon Governor Tina Kotek said Thursday she has directed the state to obtain a supply of the most commonly used abortion medication in the U.S. amid fears that a court ruling could restrict access to it.
The Democratic governor said regardless of the court’s decision about mifepristone’s availability, patients in Oregon will have access to it for years.
“I will make sure that patients are able to access the medication they need and providers are able to provide that medication without unnecessary, politically-motivated interference and intimidation,” Kotek said in a statement.
According to Kotek’s office, the state is partnering with Oregon Health & Science University to obtain 22,500 doses of mifepristone. The state joins Washington, California, New York and Massachusetts in buying bulk amounts of abortion medication in recent weeks.
Here is what the Supreme Court is doing about the mifepristone lawsuit
The order from Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, who presides over the district where the mifepristone challenge was filed, was published on the so-called “shadow docket” where the court handles both procedural manners and emergency motions that can have profound implications.
Justice Alito’s brief order to pause a federal court’s decision that would reverse the FDA’s approval for mifepristone keeps the status quo in place until midnight on 21 April, at the latest.
But it is unclear what the court will do next.
The court will not be ruling on the merits of the case, but it will determine how or if mifepristone can be dispensed while the case continues to play out.
After the court makes a decision, the case returns to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in Louisiana. Both parties will have a chance to file briefs, and the case will be argued before a three-judge panel on 17 May.
Can the FDA just ignore the ruling?
That’s what several members of Congress have argued, though President Joe Biden’s administration and abortion rights advocates have stressed that the case must play out in court and affirm the FDA’s ability to make such decisions.
Democratic senator Ron Wyden, the chair of the Senate Finance Committee, which oversees the FDA, has repeatedly argued that the administration ignore a ruling that undermines the FDA’s regulatory powers.
US Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has argued that an increasingly partisan-driven federal judiciary weaponised by right-wing activist groups has undermined its legitimacy in making such decisions.
Republican US Rep Nancy Mace also has suggested that a ruling that revokes the FDA’s approval of the drug should be ignored or tossed out.
What happens if mifepristone is not available?
Abortion providers and civil rights groups have warned of grave consequences to the loss of widely used abortion drugs from the market.
Providers could turn to a misoprostol-only medication abortion regimen, though that would be considered an “off-label” pharmaceutical use for the drug in the US. Misoprostol is currently approved by the FDA for the prevention and treatment of gastric ulcers but also is administered for other obstetric or gynecologic care.
Several Democratic-led states are stocking up on mifepristone and proposing legal protections for pharmacists and providers who dispense the drug.
A ruling that undermines the FDA’s drug approval process could also open the door for other activist-driven legal battles over other drugs, potentially inviting other destabilising lawsuits to Covid-19 vaccines, contraception, HIV medication, gender-affirming care, and other life-saving drugs.
The Biden administration will “continue to fight” for abortion rights regardless of the court’s decision, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on 19 April.
Abortion access has been nearly eliminated across the South
Abortion is effectively outlawed in more than a dozen states, mostly in the South, following the US Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the constitutional right to abortion care last June.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed a bill into law that bans abortions in the state at six weeks of pregnancy, before many people know they are pregnant.
Abortion patients will now have to travel more than 1,000 miles for legal access to abortion care in the region.
Florida’s latest anti-abortion law will nearly eliminate access across the South
Most abortions are banned across the deep South. New restrictions in Florida threaten access for millions of Americans in a state that has been a refuge for care
