MyPillow CEO and pro-Trump conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell delayed the start of his “cyber symposium” after claiming that “the whole technology was attacked”.

“We need to get the word out because they blocked the thing. But this is part of what I’m going to talk about today. This is the cover-up. This is the absolute cover-up of the worst in history,” Mr Lindell told a crowd on Tuesday.

The audience had gathered to hear evidence for the baseless conspiracy theory that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.

Mr Lindell has claimed that his symposium will show that China hacked the election to make sure that Joe Biden won. There’s no evidence of this and election security experts have said that the 2020 election was one of the safest in US history.

A statement issued in November last year by the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) said: “The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history. Right now, across the country, election officials are reviewing and double-checking the entire election process prior to finalizing the result.”

In early June, Mr Lindell said: “On January 9th, I received evidence of a cyberattack orchestrated by China on the 2020 election. I took that one piece of evidence and I just went all in. This was something different, nobody had seen. This was something that came through the machines—the Dominion machines, the Smartmatic machines. This was a cyberattack.”

“What I’m going to show you tonight, you’re all gonna know now why I’ve been 100 per cent sure that when this gets before the Supreme Court it’s gonna be 9-0,” Mr Lindell added, suggesting that all nine Supreme Court justices would vote to overturn the 2020 election.

“The whole technology was attacked, we expected that, but we do have a backup plan,” Mr Lindell told his audience on Tuesday.

“We’re going to educate everybody,” about the alleged coverup, he added. “Tonight, you’re going to see something, at seven o’clock, that’s going to change the world,” he said to cheers and applause from the crowd.

“We have stuff that only a handful of people know about. And there’s a reason for that,” he said.

Mr Lindell claimed there was more evidence of election malfeasance in November and December “than any crime in history”. He then went on to blame the media and big tech for Mr Trump’s election loss.

“They lied, they’ve been doing it to me for months, just attacking me relentlessly. That’s why we’re here, and that’s why they’ve done this,” he added, seemingly referring to his claims of having been hacked.