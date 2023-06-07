Mike Pence 2024 news - live: Pence launches 2024 campaign attacking Trump on Jan 6, abortion and GOP heritage
In a crowded field, former Indiana governor Mike Pence looking to stand out from Republican rivals in 2024 campaign
Mike Pence announces 2024 presidential run
Former vice president Mike Pence on Wednesday announced that he is entering the running for the 2024 presidential election, setting up a heated competition for the Republican nomination with former president Donald Trump.
In a launch video for his campaign, Mr Pence said a “different leadership” could turn the country around to prevent the American dream from being “crushed”.
“Today our party and our country need a leader that will appeal, as Lincoln said, to the better angels of our nature,” Mr Pence continued.
While the video highlights Mr Pence’s work as vice president, it avoids making a single mention of the man he served during that period – Mr Trump.
In an increasingly crowded GOP field, Mr Pence faces competition from fellow ex-Trump administration figures, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley.
Mr Pence served as a member of the House of Representatives between 2001 and 2013 and as Indiana’s governor between 2013 and 2017, but rose to international attention as Mr Trump’s running-mate in 2016.
He is the first vice president in modern US history to run against his former running mate.
On Ukraine
“Donald Trump and others who would seek the presidency would walk away from our traditional role on the world stage. Russia invaded and waged war on a sovereign nation, killing hundreds and 1000s of innocent civilians. The army targeted, tortured, hospitals and schools and left cities in rubble and continues today.
“President Trump, he described Vladimir Putin as a genius, at the outset of the invasion and another candidate for the Republican nomination described the invasion of Ukraine as a quote, territorial dispute. A year ago Karen and I stood on the Ukraine-Poland border in a relief centre and spoke with and embraced heartbroken families fleeing the violence.
“And I promise you I know the difference between a genius and a war criminal. I know the difference between a territorial dispute and a war of aggression. The war in Ukraine is not our war, but freedom is our fight. And America must always stand for freedom and when I'm your President, we will.”
“You know when Donald Trump ran for president in 2016 He promised to govern as a conservative. Together we did just that. Today he makes no such promise after leading the most pro-life administration in American history, Donald Trump and others in this race retreating from the cause of the unborn.
“Sanctity of life has been our party's calling for a half a century. Long before Donald Trump was a part of it. He treats it as an inconvenience even blaming our election losses in 2022. On overturning Roe v Wade as your president I will always stand for the sanctity of life and I will not rest and I will not relent until we restore the sanctity of life to the centre of American law in every state in the land.”
“Now, given our record, it might be fair to ask why I’m challenging my former running mate, let me say from my heart begins with a promise that I made to the American people to Almighty God and ends with different visions for the future of our nation in our party.
“January 6 was a tragic day in the life of our nation. Thanks to the courage of law enforcement, the violence was quelled. We reconvened the Congress the very same day to complete the work of the American people under the Constitution of the United States. As I've said many times, on that fateful day, President Trump's words were reckless danger, my family and everyone at the Capitol.
“But the American people deserve to know. On that day, President Trump also demanded to choose between him and the Constitution. Now voters will be faced with the same choice I chose the Constitution and I always read. Four years earlier, I swore an oath my hand on my Bible and on Ronald Reagan's to support and defend the Constitution.”
“This I know, we as Americans have had our fill of politicians who present themselves as great men and women. The last place we ought to look for deliverance is our government.”
Mr Pence goes on to praise the accomplishments of his time in office as vice president, saying: “While some in this contest have taken to criticizing the record of the Trump-Pence administration, I'm incredibly proud.”
He runs through a list of their achievements.
Mr Pence then says people ask why he would then run against Mr Trump...
“We must elect a new Republican president will chart a course for our nation guided by our timeless principles.
“The Bible says without a vision the people perish and what’s true of a people is also true of nations. Well, ours will be a vision that’s grounded in freedom.”
Mr Pence says that in the two years since leaving the White House, he senses "weariness" from the people he talks with as he has travelled around the country.
"In many ways, our country has grown barely recognisable from just a few years ago," he says.
After listing a broad critique of the Biden administration from the border to school “indoctrination” and inflation, he formally announces he is running for president.
“We’re better than this. This country has been so good to my family, and we’re grateful. ... That’s why today, before God and my family, I’m announcing I’m running for President of the United States of America.”
He adds that the problems of the country are manmade and that the man responsible is Joe Biden.
“Now most Americans know me from my last assignment in the White House. What you may not know is I was also a congressman from Indiana for 12 years. I was a leader for house conservatives. We fought for life and liberty. I battled against big spenders in both political parties during those years and most of them remembered,” says Mr Pence.
“I was a governor in Indiana where we cut taxes as you heard from Speaker Houston. We achieved record employment, we expanded educational choice stood for the right to life and the freedom of religion. And as your vice president.”
He adds: “I was proud to stand by President Donald Trump. Every single day when we made America great again. “
Mike Pence takes that podium and thanks all of those who have introduced him.
Pence says: “Iowa is the right place to start our engines for the great American comeback.”
“We just wanted you to know men and women of Iowa. We know the next Republican nominee for president and the next President of the United States will get their start right here in the Hawkeye State.”
Ms Pence continues that in 1999 the same congressional seat came up. Recalling a trip to a ranch for Mr Pence’s 40th birthday, she says: “We had weighed the pros and cons, discussed it at length ... Mike was right it was time.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies