Trump defends ICE agent who fatally shot woman in Minnesota as protests erupt in Minneapolis: Live updates
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz asked Americans to ‘stand with us against this’ in the wake of the shooting
President Donald Trump has come to the defense of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent who fatally shot a 37-year-old woman in Minnesota.
The ICE official shot the woman Wednesday morning in south Minneapolis, as federal agents were conducting an immigration enforcement operation in the city. In the aftermath, dozens of demonstrators have flocked to the area.
Video of the incident shows the woman inside her vehicle, blocking ICE agents. A group of agents then surrounded the car and told her to exit. When she started to move her car away slowly, an agent near the front fired through the windshield.
“I have just viewed the clip of the event which took place in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It is a horrible thing to watch,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
“The woman screaming was, obviously, a professional agitator, and the woman driving the car was very disorderly, obstructing and resisting, who then violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer, who seems to have shot her in self defense,” he added.
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz asked Americans to “stand with us against this” as he condemned the shooting at a Wednesday afternoon press conference. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has also pushed back on the Trump administration’s description of the incident and told ICE agents to “get the f***” out” of the city.
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz asked Americans to “stand with us” after an ICE agent fatally shot a woman in Minneapolis.
“This is about public safety, and this about normalcy. To Americans who are watching this, if you're in Portland, or you're in LA, or you're in Chicago, or you're wherever they're coming next, stand with us. Stand with us against this. This was so, so preventable, so unnecessary,” Walz said.
“Maybe we're at their McCarthy moment. Do you have no decency? Do you have no decency? We have someone dead in their car for no reason whatsoever,” he continued.
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said President Donald Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem have “done enough” after an ICE agent fatally shot a woman in Minneapolis.
“I have a very simple message: we do not need any further help from the federal government. To Donald Trump and Kristi Noem, you've done enough,” Walz said at a Wednesday afternoon press conference.
Walz said he sent a “warning order” to the Minneapolis National Guard, which will allow them to prepare for deployment if necessary.
“Minnesota will not allow our community to be used as a prop in a national political fight. We will not take the bait,” Walz said.
Lawmakers condemn ICE agent who fatally shot woman
National lawmakers have started speaking out against ICE after an agent fatally shot a woman in Minneapolis today.
“Democrats cannot vote for a DHS budget that doesn’t restrain the growing lawlessness of this agency,” Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy wrote on X.
Representative Ilhan Omar called for a “full, comprehensive investigation and legal action against the agency” in the wake of the shooting.
“ICE’s actions today were unconscionable and reprehensible. I am beyond outraged that their reckless, callous actions led to the killing of a legal observer in Minneapolis,” she wrote on X.
President Donald Trump has defended the ICE agent who fatally shot a woman in Minneapolis today.
“I have just viewed the clip of the event which took place in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It is a horrible thing to watch. The woman screaming was, obviously, a professional agitator, and the woman driving the car was very disorderly, obstructing and resisting, who then violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer, who seems to have shot her in self defense,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
“Based on the attached clip, it is hard to believe he is alive, but is now recovering in the hospital. The situation is being studied, in its entirety, but the reason these incidents are happening is because the Radical Left is threatening, assaulting, and targeting our Law Enforcement Officers and ICE Agents on a daily basis,” he added.
“They are just trying to do the job of MAKING AMERICA SAFE. We need to stand by and protect our Law Enforcement Officers from this Radical Left Movement of Violence and Hate!”
Minneapolis mayor goes on profanity filled anti-ICE tirade after agent shoots woman dead
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey issued a scathing denunciation of the Trump administration and called for federal agents to “get the f*** out” of the city on Wednesday, after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent fatally shot a woman who was blocking law enforcement in her vehicle.
“We do not want you here,” Frey said during a Wednesday news conference.
A 37-year-old woman was fatally shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in southeast Minneapolis Wednesday morning as officers were conducting a deportation raid in the city.
The shooting, which occurred days after the Department of Homeland Security deployed an additional 2,000 federal agents to the city, drew immediate outrage from officials who blasted the operation. Dozens descended on the scene of the shooting to protest the killing in the immediate aftermath.
