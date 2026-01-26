Lawyer for ICE agent who killed Renee Good drops out of Minnesota governor race to protest ‘retribution’ against state
Chris Madel represented Jonathan Ross, the immigration agent who killed mother-of-three Renee Good
A Republican lawyer who was running for governor of Minnesota has dropped out of the race because he cannot support federal “retribution on the citizens of our state” following the second fatal shooting of a protester in Minneapolis.
Chris Madel, the attorney who represented Jonathan Ross, the immigration agent who killed mother-of-three Renee Good on January 7, said he “cannot support the national Republicans’ stated retribution on the citizens of our state” in a video statement posted Monday on social media.
“Not can I count myself a member of a party that would do so,” he added.
Madel’s statement follows the death of ICU nurse Alex Pretti, who was shot and killed by a federal agent Saturday in Minneapolis.
The lawyer said the Trump administration’s Operation Metro Surge has “expanded far beyond its stated focus on true public safety threats.”
“United States citizens, particularly those of color, live in fear. United States citizens are carrying papers to prove their citizenship,” he said. “That's wrong.”
“At the end of the day, I have to look my daughters in the eye and tell them, I believe I did what was right, and I am doing that today,” Madel added.
More follows
