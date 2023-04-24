Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Riot police at the Montana state capitol descended on protesters on Monday who brought the statehouse to a standhill as they chanted their support for Zooey Zephyr.

The Democratic state representative, who is transgender, has been barred from speaking on the floor since she criticised a GOP bill that would ban gender-affirming medical care for minors.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.