‘Delusional and crazy’: Nancy Mace’s Republican rival denies he’s behind a ‘political hit job’ over her expletive-ridden airport rant
“I did not make [Congresswoman Nancy Mace] cuss out the men and women of the TSA security checkpoint. I did not make her tweet about this 100 times in the days that followed,” South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has called Congresswoman Nancy Mace "crazy" and "delusional" after she accused him of disparaging her in a "political hit job."
Mace, who represents a district in South Carolina and aspires to be its next governor, is accused of berating security staff at Charleston International Airport in October after she was left waiting for her security detail. A report compiled by the airport's police said Mace told workers she was “sick of your s***,” called them “f***ing idiots,” and accused them of being “f***ing incompetent.” Many airport staff members were working without pay at the time due to the government shutdown.
The Republican allegedly complained she was not receiving special treatment even though she was a “f***ing representative,” the report said.
On Tuesday night, Mace appeared on Kaitlan Collins' CNN show and claimed the police report was "100 percent falsified" and then said Wilson — her rival in the South Carolina Republican gubernatorial primary — "100 percent" was behind what she called a "very effective political hit job."
"Six minutes after they released the falsified reports, [Wilson] had a news release and a press thing on social media," Mace told Collins.
On Wednesday night, Wilson joined Collins to give his side of the story.
He said Mace’s claim was a "categorical lie."
"It's also delusional and crazy for her to make these kinds of crazy accusations. It's not my fault that Ms Mace showed up late the day that she showed up at the airport," Wilson said. "It's not my fault that she showed up at the wrong location. I did not make her cuss out the men and women of the TSA security checkpoint. I did not make her tweet about this 100 times in the days that followed."
When Collins asked for his response to Mace's claim that the police report was falsified, he noted that "half a dozen people" gave statements saying they saw her berate airport staff.
The Independent has requested comment from Mace.
"Is everyone lying? Is she telling the truth? And it's not just this one incident. Apparently, there's a handful of incidents over the last year where she is cussing out TSA, cussing out security," Wilson said. "This is something that goes back not just this past month, but for the last year. At the end of the day, she's saying things that are delusional. And this basically reminds me of a spoiled brat — an entitled, spoiled brat."
Wilson went on to defend the TSA and airport police at the Charleston airport, saying that other state lawmakers — such as Senators Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham — have traveled through the airport and have never had complaints about the staff.
"I mean, [Mace] says things on social media all the time, but this woman doesn't care about cops. She [doesn't] see them as public servants, she sees them as her servants. And that's how she treats people," Wilson said. "She's an entitled brat."
