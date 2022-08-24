Nancy Pelosi’s husband pleads guilty to drink-driving in California

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US House speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, has pleaded guilty to driving in a drunken state and has been sentenced to five days in jail along with a fine by a California court.

The order was pronounced by Napa County superior court judge Joseph Solga on Tuesday for a drunk driving incident that occurred in May this year.

The judge has ordered Mr Pelosi to pay $6,800 (£5,758) in fines and restitution after he pleaded guilty to causing injury.

However, he will avoid any further imprisonment after the judge gave him four days’ credit for time already served in jail following his arrest and received good conduct credit for it. Maximum sentence is such cases is one year.

Instead, as part of his probation, Mr Pelosi will work eight hours in the court’s work program and will be required to attend a three-month drinking driver class.

He will also have to install an ignition interlock device, where the driver has to provide a breath sample before the engine starts.

As part of the settlement with the driver of the other car, Mr Pelosi will pay about $5,000 (£4,234) in restitution for medical bills and lost wages and nearly $2,000 (£1693 in fines.

Mr Pelosi, 82, who is a venture capital executive, was arrested following a crash in Napa County, north of San Francisco on 28 May, after a DUI test showed he had a blood alcohol content of .082%, slightly over the legal limit.

Officers responding to the crash, which occurred a little after 10pm said they found Mr Pelosi in the driver’s seat while the other driver, who has refused to reveal his identity to the public requesting privacy, has undergone some injuries.

Paul Pelosi pleads guilty in drink and drive case (California Highway Patrol)

California highway patrol officers reported that Mr Pelosi was “unsteady on his feet, his speech was slurred, and he had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage”.

There has been no official statement on the matter from Mr Pelosi or Speaker Pelosi yet.

Ms Pelosi, a California Democrat and second in line to succeed the US President as speaker of the House of Representatives, was in Rhode Island at the time of the incident to deliver a commencement address at Brown University.

Additional reporting by agencies