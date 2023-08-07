Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former House speaker Nancy Pelosi once again praised the indictments of former presidentDonald Trump after the former president railed against the former speaker.

The former speaker commended the indictment that a grand jury handed down to the former president last week in an interview with New York Magazine. The grand jury indicted Mr Trump with conspiracy to defraud the United States and he had previously been indicted for his handling of classified documents related to national security.

“The indictments against the president are exquisite,” she said in reference to both indictments. “They’re beautiful and intricate, and they probably have a better chance of conviction than anything that I would come up with.”

Ms Pelosi said that she did not speak with Attorney General Merrick Garland or anyone in President Joe Biden’s administration about investigating Mr Trump.

On Friday, Ms Pelosi said that Mr Trump looked like a “scared puppy” during his arraignment in Washington DC. In response, Mr Trump lashed out at Ms Pelosi, referencing the attack on her husband Paul Pelosi, which led to him being seriously injured.

“I purposely didn’t comment on Nancy Pelosi’s very weird story concerning her husband, but now I can because she said something about me, with glee, that was really quite vicious,” he posted on Truth Social. “I wasn’t ‘scared.’ Nevertheless, how mean a thing to say! She is a Wicked Witch whose husband’s journey from hell starts and finishes with her. She is a sick & demented psycho who will someday live in HELL!”

Ms Pelosi told New York Magazine that she suspected that Mr Trump would try to steal the election in some way.

“As we got closer to January 6, I knew he was cooking up all these things, but what was he going to do about it?” she said. “It was clear that he knew he did not win the election.”

Ms Pelosi said it was clear he would attempt to disrupt the certification of the 2020 presidential election results on that day.

“When we saw what he did on January 6, I knew that was a crime,” she said, acknowledging that it is not possible to determine “what can be proven” in a court, “but I know he committed a crime that day.”