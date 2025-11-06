Nancy Pelosi announces she won’t seek reelection ending nearly four decade career in the US House
Pelosi has served in Congress since 1987
California Rep. Nancy Pelosi, who served as the country’s first and only female speaker of the House, announced Thursday that she will not seek re-election in 2026, bringing an end to her nearly four decade career in Congress.
The 85-year-old San Francisco congresswoman made the announcement in a video published on social media on Thursday.
“For decades, I’ve cherished the privilege of representing our magnificent city in the United States Congress,” she said. “I want you, my fellow San Franciscans, to be the first to know I will not be seeking re-election to Congress.”
Her decision follows weeks of speculation as to whether the high-profile Democrat would run for another term in 2026. It also comes after California State Sen. Scott Wiener announced his campaign for Pelosi’s seat.
Pelosi, the daughter of a Maryland congresswoman, was first elected to Congress in 1987. In 2007, she was elected to serve as speaker of the House, a position she reassumed in 2019. She proved instrumental in the passage of the Affordable Care Act, and positioned herself as a fierce critic of President Donald Trump.
This is a breaking news story, more follows...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments