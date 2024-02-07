Nevada primary 2024: Live results
Follow the latest updates from the Silver State as Republican and Democratic primaries held ahead of GOP caucus on Thursday
Donald Trump beats Nikki Haley in New Hampshire
Republican presidential rivals Nikki Haley and Donald Trump are turning their attention to the western state of Nevada this week, which is holding a state-run primary on Tuesday followed by a GOP-organised caucus on Thursday.
The candidates will not be pitted against each other this time, however, with Ms Haley appearing in the former and competing against three lesser-known contenders and Mr Trump in the latter contest and running against Texas pastor Ryan Binkey.
The state’s 26 delegates will only be available in the caucus but Ms Haley may be able to pick up some much-needed momentum for her campaign ahead of this month’s crucial showdown in South Carolina if she can make a strong showing.
On Saturday, President Joe Biden unsurprisingly won the first Democratic primary of this election year, also in South Carolina, taking a majority of the votes and delegates as he easily beat Minnesota representative Dean Phillips and self-help author Marianne Williamson.
The incumbent’s rivals have received minimal media attention and appear not to stand any realistic chance of upsetting Mr Biden’s bid for a second term in the White House but continue to run in the interest of offering voters an alternative.
Christie warns second Trump term will be a ‘vendetta presidency’
Chris Christie has warned that a second Donald Trump term in the White House would become a “vendetta presidency” where the former president would go after those he feels have wronged him.
Gustaf Kilander has the story:
Haley signals to Trump that she’s in it for the long haul
Nikki Haley isn’t going anywhere.
At least, that’s the message her campaign is trying to get across this week as February begins and the battle for her home state of South Carolina ramps up.
Still trailing Donald Trump by a hefty margin in all national polling and most surveys of upcoming primary states, the former governor and UN ambassador is battling a perception that was born months before Iowa and New Hampshire voted: the idea that the race is over.
That idea became reality for many Republicans, particularly in Washington, after Mr Trump’s twin victories in the first two states of 2024. But Ms Haley is holding on like a barnacle, clinging to an 11-point margin of defeat in New Hampshire and her belief that she can close that gap even further in a state where she was governor for eight years.
John Bowden reports:
Biden supporting super PAC to spend $40m attacking Trump over legal crises
The Unite the Country super PAC is reportedly set to spend a huge chunk of change amplifying Donald Trump’s many, many legal problems to make the case for a second Joe Biden term.
NBC reports that the group believes that while Trump has, so far, managed to turn adversity to his advantage and spin his four criminal indictments and 91 felony charges into a grand conspiracy narrative with which to whip up conservative support (and fundraising), his success rate could soon taper off once the general election contest cranks into gear in earnest.
Steve Schale, the group’s director, says more moderate Republicans could begin to become wary of Trump’s legal travails, particularly if they result in criminal convictions or even jail time, and could be persuaded to turn blue for Biden.
“We feel like this section of the electorate is critical, if not the critical, swing vote,” Schale says.
“We plan on leaning in early and often on this.”
Biden says he has to ‘hold my Irish temper’ when talking about Trump
President Joe Biden told a group of donors to his re-election bid on Sunday that the mere thought of his predecessor’s callous attitude towards the nation’s military veterans and honoured war dead forces him to expend extra energy to keep his anger in check.
Andrew Feinberg has more.
Christie warns a Trump second term will be a ‘vendetta presidency’
Speaking with ABC News in his first interview since dropping out of the Republican race about a month ago, the former New Jersey governor said a second Trump administration would amount to a “vendetta presidency” and have a massive personnel problem.
Gustaf Kilander has more.
Biden confuses Macron with dead French president Mitterrand in campaign speech
President Joe Biden appeared to confuse French president Emmanuel Macron with Francois Mitterrand, the former leader of France who died in 1996, during a campaign speech on Sunday.
The mix-up occurred during a campaign event in Las Vegas, where Biden told an anecdote about a meeting with G7 leaders back in June 2021.
Martha McHardy is here to clear up the confusion.
Trump does not have immunity from election conspiracy charges, appeals court rules
A federal appeals court has ruled that Donald Trump does not have “immunity” from prosecution for crimes committed while he was in office, landing another major blow to his efforts to evade criminal charges for his attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
His attorneys are expected to swiftly appeal to the full bench of appeals court judges, or up to the US Supreme Court, teeing up another major constitutional test involving Trump’s campaign at the nation’s highest court.
“For the purpose of this criminal case, former President Trump has become citizen Trump, with all of the defenses of any other criminal defendant,” judges with the US District Court of Appeals in Washington, DC, wrote on Tuesday.
“But any executive immunity that may have protected him while he served as president no longer protects him against this prosecution.”
Alex Woodward has more.
Majority of Americans don’t trust Supreme Court to rule fairly on 2024 election cases, poll finds
Here’s Maroosha Muzaffar with more from the same poll, which also identified a large proportion of the American electorate suspicious of the conservative-majority on the Supreme Court.
Most Americans want verdict on Trump election charges before 2024 vote, poll finds
Nearly half of Americans say that they want federal courts to reach a verdict on Donald Trump’s criminal charges stemming from his efforts to overturn the 2020 election before votes are cast in this year’s presidential election.
A CNN poll released on Monday found that 43 per cent of Americans see a resolution to that matter as a necessity given that Trump is likely to be the Republican nominee for president this year.
The share of respondents who agreed was markedly higher than the percentage of Americans who said it wasn’t important to their vote, which was around one in five, or the share who said the trial should be postponed until after the election (which was just 11 per cent). A further 16 per cent said they hoped the trial would conclude before November, but were not overly concerned with the outcome’s timing.
The poll is another piece in the growing pile of evidence suggesting that the greatest threat to Trump’s desired second term (beyond his unparalleled unfavourability ratings) remains his four criminal trials. The ex-president is facing a total of 91 felony counts, with prosecutors in two separate jurisdictions are alleging that he committed criminal acts in the course of attempting to reverse Joe Biden’s lawful victory in the 2020 election.
John Bowden takes a closer look.
Trump says US elections are ‘not free and fair’
The Republican front-runner gave an interview to Rob Schmitt of Newsmax last night in which he said, among many other things, that it is time for Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel to go, that the US no longer has “free and fair elections” and that the country is “pathetic”.
