Nevada primary results – live: Humiliation for Nikki Haley as she loses to ‘none of the above’
Joe Biden wins Democratic primary with ease, as Donald Trump is expected to do in GOP caucus on Thursday, handing him a further 26 Republican delegates and taking him a step closer to securing nomination
Donald Trump beats Nikki Haley in New Hampshire
Republican presidential contender Nikki Haley only managed a second place finish in the Nevada Republican primary on Tuesday, suffering the humiliation of scoring fewer votes than the “none of these candidates” box on Silver State ballot papers.
Donald Trump was not in contention in the state-run primary but will instead appear in Nevada’s GOP-organised caucus on Thursday, where his only challenger is Texas pastor Ryan Binkley and which he is expected to win easily, picking up a further 26 delegates and further cementing his dominance of the race for the Republican Party’s presidential nomination.
Ms Haley’s defeat did not cost her any delegates but does severely weaken her claim to be able to mount a serious challenge to the front-runner.
It also places even greater pressure on her performance in South Carolina when that state’s primary arrives on 24 February.
Ms Haley is a native of the Palmetto State and served as its governor before joining Mr Trump’s administration as ambassador to the United Nations but is nevertheless trailing her old boss in the polls by a wide margin.
Joe Biden meanwhile comfortably won the Nevada Democratic primary on Tuesday, beating author Marianne Williamson as was widely expected.
Why does Nevada have ‘none of these candidates’ ballot option
Nevada lawmakers added “none of these candidates” as an option in all statewide races as a way post-Watergate for voters to participate but express dissatisfaction with their choices.
“None” can’t win an elected office but it came in first in primary congressional contests in 1976 and 1978. It also finished ahead of both George Bush and Edward Kennedy in Nevada’s 1980 presidential primaries.
Why Haley did not campaign in Nevada
Nikki Haley had said beforehand she was going to “focus on the states that are fair” and did not campaign in the Nevada in the weeks leading up to the caucuses. Her campaign wrote off the primary results with a reference to Nevada’s famous casino industry.
“Even Donald Trump knows that when you play penny slots the house wins,” spokesperson Olivia Perez-Cubas said. “We didn’t bother to play a game rigged for Trump. We’re full steam ahead in South Carolina and beyond.”
Ms Haley’s campaign also balked at the $55,000 fee the Nevada GOP was charging candidates to participate in the caucuses.
“We have not spent a dime nor an ounce of energy on Nevada. We made the decision early on that we were not going to pay $55,000 to a Trump entity to participate in a process that is rigged for Trump,” Ms Haley’s campaign manager Betsy Ankney told reporters on Monday. “Nevada is not and has not been our focus.”
Why AP called the Nevada GOP primary for 'none of these candidates'
The top vote-getter in Tuesday’s Republican presidential primary in Nevada wasn’t former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, the only major candidate on the ballot still in the race.
Instead, Nevada voters mounted a ballot-box protest and gave the most votes to “None of these candidates,” a ballot option required by state law.
The Associated Press declared “none of these candidates” the winner at 12.01am based on initial vote results that showed it with a significant lead over Ms Haley in seven counties across the state, including in the two most populous counties.
At the time the race was called, “none of these candidates” led with about 60 per cent of the vote. Ms Haley trailed with 33 per cent.
For her to overcome “none of these candidates” and take the lead, she would have needed to win by an overwhelming margin in the ballots left to be counted. But she wasn’t getting that level of support anywhere in the state. In fact, in the county where she was doing best, she wasn’t ahead — she trailed “None of these candidates” by double digits in Washoe County.
Former president Donald Trump did not appear on the ballot.
Governor Joe Lombardo, Nevada’s Republican chief executive, endorsed Mr Trump and publicly indicated his intent to cast his ballot for “None of these candidates.” A significant number of Mr Trump supporters appear to have followed the governor’s lead. Initial returns showed “None of these candidates” leading in seven counties that Mr Trump carried in his 2016 Nevada caucus win.
Why AP called the Nevada Democratic primary for Joe Biden
President Joe Biden has easily won Tuesday’s Democratic presidential primary in Nevada, his second lopsided victory in four days over a mostly unknown field of challengers.
The Associated Press declared Mr Biden the winner at 11.39pm based on initial vote results in Washoe County, the second largest in the state, that showed him eclipsing the rest of the field.
At the time the race was called, Mr Biden led with about 89 per cent of the vote, with “None of these candidates” a very distant second at about six per cent.
Self-help author Marianne Williamson was at about three per cent. US representative Dean Phillips of Minnesota opted to skip the first-in the-west contest in Nevada and did not appear on the ballot.
Since declaring Mr Biden the winner, vote results in seven additional counties confirmed his win, most notably in Clark County, home of Las Vegas and by far Nevada’s most populous.
As of 1am, Mr Biden led in Clark with about 90 per cent of the vote, a vast improvement over the 24 per cent he received there in the 2020 Democratic caucuses. That year, his showing in Clark was enough to earn him second place statewide because of its massive population, even though he finished third or worse in the rest of the state.
Although results from the caucuses don’t provide an exact point of comparison, yesterday’s primary results do indicate the president now enjoys a much broader base of support in Nevada than he did against a highly competitive field four years ago.
Trump expected to win caucuses in Nevada
Donald Trump is expected to handily win the caucuses in Nevada on Wednesday, which should deliver him all 26 of the state’s delegates. Delegates are party members, activists and elected officials who vote at the national party conventions to formally select the party’s nominee.
“If your goal is to win the Republican nomination for president, you go where the delegates are. And it baffles me that Nikki Haley chose not to participate,” Mr Trump’s senior campaign adviser Chris LaCivita said in an interview before the primary.
Why Nevada’s Republican primary is ‘meaningless’ for Haley despite embarrassing outcome
Nikki Haley has lost Nevada’s symbolic Republican presidential primary as GOP voters resoundingly picked the “none of these candidates” option.
Donald Trump didn’t compete in the primary, which doesn’t award any delegates needed to win the GOP nomination. He’s instead focused on caucuses that will be held on Thursday and will help him move closer to becoming the Republican standard-bearer.
That leaves Tuesday’s Republican results technically meaningless. But they still amount to an embarrassment for Ms Haley, who has sought to position herself as a candidate who can genuinely compete against Mr Trump.
Instead, she became the first presidential candidate from either party to lose a race to “none of these candidates” since that option was introduced in Nevada in 1975.
Ms Haley had said beforehand she was going to “focus on the states that are fair” and did not campaign in the western state in the weeks leading up to the caucuses. Her campaign wrote off the primary results with a reference to Nevada’s famous casino industry.
Trump will win unopposed Nevada GOP caucus on Thursday
Ms Haley was the only significant candidate on the ballot, after Donald Trump chose not compete.
However a “none of these candidates” option was available to voters – which expresses dissatisfaction with all of the candidates on the ballot.
The state-mandated contest isn’t officially part of the Republican nominating process and won’t award any delegates.
The state’s delegates will be awarded based on the results of party-run caucuses Thursday, where Trump will be the only major candidate on the ballot.
Biden: ‘Let’s keep up this momentum’ following Nevada win
Biden wins Nevada primary as he continues to focus on Trump for 2020 rematch
President Joe Biden is projected to win the Nevada Democratic primary, edging him closer to a likely rematch against his old foe Donald Trump in November.
Read the full story from The Independent’s John Bowden here:
