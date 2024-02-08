Nevada caucus results – live: Trump set to cruise to win as Williamson ends campaign
Front-runner set to pick up further 26 delegates, taking him a step closer to securing nomination
Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump is expected to cruise to victory in Nevada’s GOP-organised caucus today, where his only challenger is Texas pastor Ryan Binkley, picking up a further 26 delegates and further cementing his dominance in the race to secure the party’s presidential nomination.
Nikki Haley only managed a second place finish in the Silver State’s primary on Tuesday, suffering the humiliation of scoring fewer votes than the “none of these candidates” box on ballot papers.
Ms Haley’s defeat did not cost her any delegates but it did serve to severely weaken her claim to be able to mount a serious challenge to Mr Trump
It also places even greater pressure on her performance in South Carolina when that state’s primary arrives on 24 February.
Ms Haley is a native of the Palmetto State and served as its governor before joining Mr Trump’s administration as ambassador to the United Nations but is nevertheless trailing her old boss in the polls by a wide margin.
In other news, self-help author Marianne Williamson has announced she is suspending her campaign challenging Joe Biden for the Democratic nod after two weak primary performances.
Tracking the 2024 Republican delegates
With the Iowa caucus have kicked off the 2024 Republican presidential primary season last month, Donald Trump and Nikki Haley are campaigning in the hope of picking up as many delegates as possible to secure the Republican National Committee nomination for the presidency.
Delegates are individuals who represent the majority of voters in their state or district. They can be party leaders, activists, volunteers, legislators or other people who approve of the party’s platform.
Each state is given a specific number of Republican or Democratic delegates.
This year, Republicans have allocated 2,429 delegates.
A candidate needs approximately 1,215 to secure a nomination.
Here’s Ariana Baio to explain further.
So Long, Marianne: Williamson suspends presidential campaign
The self-help guru has announced she is ending her long-shot run to unseat Joe Biden from the Democratic nomination, which comes as not a huge surprise after she was only able to chalk up two lacklustre primary performances at great expense.
Here she is signing out in typically idiosyncratic fashion.
Trump set to cruise to victory in Nevada caucus
Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump is expected to cruise to victory in Nevada’s GOP-organised caucus today, where his only challenger is Texas pastor Ryan Binkley, picking up a further 26 delegates and further cementing his dominance in the race to secure the party’s presidential nomination.
However, Trump’s mind is likely to be elsewhere today given that the US Supreme Court will also begin hearing opening arguments on Thursday as it considers whether he should be allowed to remain on 2024 ballot papers at all.
The states of Colorado and Maine have moved to have Trump removed citing Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution, which argues that anyone found to have “engaged in insurrection” after swearing a loyalty oath should not be allowed to return to public office.
The highest court in the land, which has a conservative majority, will now consider whether that applies to Trump in relation to the Capitol riot of 6 January 2021, when his supporters stormed the legislative complex in an attempt to stop the formal certification of the 2020 election results, erroneously believing the vote to have been “rigged” in Joe Biden’s favour, as the then-president and his allies had repeatedly claimed.
Trump is not expected to attend this hearing but will instead stay at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida before jetting out to Nevada later.
Here’s Ariana Baio on his plans for the day.
RNC chair to step down following Trump criticism, reports say
Two days after Donald Trump told a news channel that he would be recommending changes at the Republican National Committee, it appears that chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel will be heading for the exit.
The New York Times reported the news on Tuesday evening, as voters in Nevada participated in Democratic and Republican contests that were largely meaningless, albeit for different reasons. President Joe Biden coasted to another victory while Nikki Haley embarrassingly lost a primary – to “none of these candidates” – that would have netted her zero delegates anyway in her race against Donald Trump for the GOP nomination.
One of Ms McDaniel’s former rivals, Vivek Ramaswamy, had publicly called for her firing onstage at a Republican debate before his own departure from the 2024 race.
John Bowden reports:
No, Biden’s inauguration was not an insurrection...
Twitter had to explain this to Marjorie Taylor Greene:
Election issue: Trump and China tariffs
For the first time in more than two decades, Mexico last year surpassed China as the leading source of goods imported to the United States. The shift reflects the growing tensions between Washington and Beijing as well as US efforts to import from countries that are friendlier and closer to home.
Where is Trump facing attempts to remove him from the ballot?
Lawsuits challenging Donald Trump’s eligibility to appear on the 2024 presidential primary ballots have sprung up in several states.
Individuals and left-wing organisations have claimed that Mr Trump violated Section Three of the 14th Amendment – known as the insurrection clause – citing his involvement in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.
Section Three of the amendment prohibits those who take part in insurrections or aid enemies of the US government from taking office.
To date, formal challenges to Mr Trump’s candidacy have been filed in at least 35 states.
Analysis: Haley just lost Nevada to ‘no one’. Why her campaign says it doesn’t matter
Republican voters turned out to vote against Nikki Haley in Nevada on Tuesday, delivering the sole remaining challenger to Donald Trump’s bid for the GOP nomination an embarrassing night of headlines.
The night was essentially a worst-case scenario for Ms Haley; her campaign chose not to compete in Nevada’s caucuses, set for Thursday, and instead put Ms Haley up against three rivals who had already departed the primary before Tuesday. The result? Instead of losing to Donald Trump in a contest her team blasted as “rigged”, the former governor found herself finishing second behind “none of these candidates” as vote totals came in.
Her campaign, with apparent knowledge of how the state was trending, reminded reporters in a memo earlier this week that the campaign had not run ads or invested any serious effort in Nevada; Ms Haley herself hasn’t been in the state this year, and has instead focused her energy on campaigning in her home state of South Carolina.
“Nevada is not and has never been our focus,” Haley campaign manager Betsy Ankey had said on Monday. “I’m truly not sure what the Trump team is up to out there but they seem pretty spun up about it.”
Trump trolls Haley over Nevada primary loss
Donald Trump has trolled Nikki Haley after her loss in the Nevada primary to “none of these candidates”.
The former UN ambassador and two-term governor of South Carolina did not campaign in the state, instead focusing on her home state which votes next.
She ran against “none of these candidates” and some notable names that had already dropped out of the race.
Here’s what the former president had to say:
GOP senators block Ukraine-border bill after Donald Trump opposes it
Senate Republicans blocked the path forward on a security package that included restrictions to immigration in exchange for aid to Ukraine, Israel and allies in the Indo-Pacific.
The legislation—which Senators James Lankford of Oklahoma, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Chris Murphy of Connecticut—failed 49-50 as a majority of Republican senators voted against the legislation. Speaker Mike Johnson and the rest of Republican leadership in the US House of Representatives opposed it as well.
Many Republicans came out with their opposition after former President Donald Trump condemned the legislation.
