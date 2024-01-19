Election 2024 live updates: Trump ramps up verbal assaults on Haley in pursuit of victory in New Hampshire
Front-runner turns fire on ex-UN ambassador turns fire on ahead of crucial Granite State primary
Donald Trump addresses supporters after landslide Iowa caucus win
Donald Trump, the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination, has launched a fresh broadside against rival Nikki Haley ahead of the New Hampshire primary.
Referring to her as “Nimbra”, an apparently deliberate misspelling of her given name “Nimarata” to draw attention to her Indian heritage, Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social that she “doesn’t have what it takes”.
“She’s weak on China, Russia, Borders, and Crime, but never saw a war she didn’t like,” he added.
The attack came after Ms Haley said in a CNN town hall on Thursday about the prospect of Mr Trump once more squaring up to Joe Biden in November: “Do we really want to have two 80-year-olds running for president when we have a country in disarray and a world on fire? They are so distracted by their own investigations and their own grievances.”
Tuesday’s primary in the Granite State threatens to be a make-or-break contest for both Ms Haley and Florida governor Ron DeSantis, following their disappointing showings in Monday’s Iowa caucuses.
Both are facing calls to drop out and endorse Mr Trump, pressure that is likely to become all the greater unless they can find support in New Hampshire.
Haley’s New Hampshire supporters sing her ‘Happy Birthday’ a day early
The candidate was out and about and being serenaded in Newfields this morning, albeit a day before her actual birthday.
Sanders, Gabbard and Carlson pitched as possible Trump running mates
Conservative media appears to have decided post-Iowa that Trump already has the Republican nomination sown up and is already turning its attention towards the identity of his possible running mate.
On Fox, Laura Ingraham reviewed the candidates and pitched Arkanasas governor and former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and ex-Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard, among others.
But the president’s son, Don Jr, has suggested that ex-Fox anchor Tucker Carlson is “certainly a contender”.
Gustaf Kilander has more on that odious prospect.
Yang warns 2020 rematch will only result in ‘Trump the sequel’
Andrew Yang, the 2020 Democratic presidential contender, appeared in Hanover, New Hampshire, to stump for long-shot Biden challenger and Minnesota congressman Dean Phillips yesterday, warning that backing the president again this year would only result in a second Trump administration.
Yang rebuked Democratic leaders who did not step forward and run against Biden “despite the fact that Joe is down by eight points in Georgia, down by eight points in Michigan — states he won — down by nine points in North Carolina, which is like a swing state.
“Like, Joe Biden, who I supported last time, in my view, is going to deliver us to Trump the sequel.”
He continued: “Dean Phillips saw this and said, ‘You know what? I am going to do something about it.’
“And Dean Phillips is the only one with the courage, the character and conviction to go against the grain, to go against the legion of followers in Washington, D.C., who would put their careers above their country and said, ‘You know what? America deserves a choice. America deserves a choice in its leaders.’”
His suggestion that Marianne Williamson drop out, however, drew this angry reaction from the candidate herself.
Trump preoccupied with immunity ruling in strained Hannity interview
The Republican front-runner was interviewed by Sean Hannity on Fox News last night and betrayed his preoccupation with the US Supreme Court’s upcoming consideration of the moves by Colorado and Maine to remove him from those state’s presidential primary ballots, citing Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution prohibiting insurrectionists from returning to public.
Even his “closing message to the people of New Hampshire” was just another plea for absolute immunity, essentially a Monopoly-style get out of jail free card.
He also resumed his attack on President Biden’s economic record after the incumbent had mocked his own earlier in the day.
Here’s Alex Woodward on Trump’s earlier “chaos and bedlam” warning/threat to the justices.
Haley hits Trump on fentanyl, national debt and veneration for authoritarian leaders
Nikki Haley appeared at a New Hampshire town hall on CNN with Jake Tapper last night at which she went on the attack against her former employer, slipping in a bit of “Wuhan flu” Sinophobia for good measure.
Speaking at New England College in Henniker, she said of the prospect of a rematch between Trump and Joe Biden in November: “Do we really want to have two 80-year-olds running for president when we have a country in disarray and a world on fire?
“They are so distracted by their own investigations and their own grievances.”
She also doubled down rather awkwardly on her contention that America has never been a racist nation, insisting the country’s “intent was to do the right thing” at all times.
Hmmm.
Here’s how that one went down in the studio.
Here’s Mike Bedigan on her original remarks earlier this week.
What to watch for in New Hampshire’s primary next week
Republican candidates for president landed in New Hampshire this week after the bitterly cold Iowa caucuses ended in a landslide victory for Donald Trump early Monday evening.
Mr Trump’s two remaining competitive rivals, Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley, are now set up for their second showdown with the frontrunner in New Hampshire, which votes in a “semi-open” primary style which allows the state’s sizable population of independent voters to participate in the respective major party primaries.
This is the second chance for either of them to prove that this entire exercise isn’t just one long, drawn-out coronation.
John Bowden reports:
Nevada GOP can’t decide between a primary or a caucus... so they’re doing both
After Donald Trump stormed the Iowa caucuses on Monday night, blowing his nearest challengers for the Republican presidential nomination into a distant second and third, all eyes will be on New Hampshire next Tuesday to see if he can repeat the feat.
The race is now a three-way chase following the exits of Chris Christie, Vivek Ramaswamy and Asa Hutchinson and survivors Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley have it all to do if they are to weaken Mr Trump’s stranglehold over their party with a strong showing in the Granite State.
Assuming they are still considered competitive after that, they will next head to Nevada – and find themselves thrust into one of the most bizarre electoral systems in the 50 states, where two competing nominating contests are being held.
Because why choose between a primary and a caucus when you could just have both and confuse everybody?
Here’s a quick guide for the baffled:
Why do presidents need total immunity?
Donald Trump has his reasons, as Julia Reinstein explains:
Tucker for VP? Don Jr says he a ‘contender'
Ousted Fox News host Tucker Carlson is “certainly a contender” to be former President Donald Trump’s running mate in the 2024 election, Mr Trump’s eldest son Donald Trump Jr has said.
Mr Carlson is in the running despite the earlier revelation that he privately shared his disgust with the ex-commander-in-chief, writing in a text “I hate [Trump] passionately”.
The host’s candid view of Mr Trump was revealed in the discovery process in the lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems against Fox News for its defamatory and inaccurate coverage of baseless allegations that the voting machine manufacturer had helped rig the 2020 election in favour of President Joe Biden. They reached a settlement in April last year.
Appearing on Newsmax, Mr Trump Jr said that Carlson as a possible VP pick “clearly would be on the table”.
Gustaf Kilander has the story:
