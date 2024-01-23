New Hampshire primary live: Nikki Haley hoping for a miracle over Trump
Ex-ambassador wins Dixville Notch as Republican presidential contest gets underway in Granite State
Everything Trump has said has been a lie, Nikki Haley claims
Voting is underway in Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary as the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination Donald Trump seeks to cement his dominant lead over rival Nikki Haley, the contest now a two-horse race after Florida governor Ron DeSantis dropped out.
Ms Haley, the former South Carolina governor and Mr Trump’s own ambassador to the United Nations, is in need of a big performance in the Granite State if she is to mount a serious challenge to the ex-president’s canter to the nomination.
While the difference between them is expected to be much narrower than it was in last week’s Iowa Caucuses, Mr Trump has a commanding polling lead going into the primary, with a CNN poll over the weekend giving him an 11-point lead and a Washington Post survey putting it at closer to 18.
However, Ms Haley remains defiant and began primary day by picking up all six votes in the small town of Dixville Notch, the first to cast its votes.
Meanwhile, President Joe Biden will not appear on Democratic ballot papers following a feud with organisers, but a write-in campaign is expected to ensure that his presence is felt.
New Hampshire voters list immigration and economy as top issues
New Hampshire voters listed immigration and the economy as their top issues, a CNN exit poll showed on Tuesday night.
Fewer voters pointed to issues such as abortion and foreign policy, even as President Joe Biden campaigned on his support for reproductive rights in Virginia.
About seven in ten said they think the economy is poor and half responded that they would like most undocumented immigrants deported.
Unlike in Iowa, a majority of voters in New Hampshire said they wouldn’t back a federal abortion ban.
Around four in 10 said they would like to see the US take a less active role in foreign affairs, and three in 10 said they want the US to take a more active role.
Democrats frame 2024 against ‘extremist’ GOP plans to ban abortion nationwide
Another January 22 has come and gone without Americans’ constitutional right to abortion care affirmed by the US Supreme Court.
The dissolution of Roe v Wade’s decades-long precedent 18 months ago unleashed a wave of anti-abortion laws across the US, including more than a dozen states where abortion is effectively outlawed in all cases – stranding millions of women without adequate healthcare and exposing the scale of legal and medical minefields for patients and their providers.
President Joe Biden’s administration intends to frame the fight for abortion rights in unflinching terms as he campaigns for his re-election. Vice President Kamala Harris, speaking to supporters in the battleground state of Wisconsin on Monday, made it clear who was responsible: Donald Trump.
Alex Woodward reports:
Initial exit polls show majority non-GOP electorate
Haley snaps back at Fox News hosts suggesting she should drop out of race
Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley tore into the hosts of Fox and Friends, and accused them of trying to “coronate” Donald Trump ahead of the New Hampshire primary.
Ms Haley is running against Mr Trump in the Republican presidential primary. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who was also running for the nomination, suspended his campaign this week, leaving Ms Haley the only candidate other than Mr Trump polling at double digits.
Mr Trump soundly defeated Ms Haley and his other challengers in the Iowa caucus, earning 51 per cent of the vote. Ms Haley came in third with 19 per cent.
During her appearance on Fox and Friends, the hosts asked Ms Haley about the New Hampshire primary, and asked if she would continue her campaign if she lost to Mr Trump again.
Graig Graziosi reports on what she said in reply:
ICYMI: Haley sweeps to victory... with six votes from Dixville Notch, New Hampshire
The first New Hampshire primary votes are in – and they are all for former UN ambassador Nikki Haley.
All six eligible voters in Dixville Notch, a small New Hampshire town that has a tradition of opening its polling place just after midnight on Tuesday, cast their vote for Ms Haley, reported CNN.
Four voters were registered Republicans and two were registered independents, the outlet wrote.
Kelly Rissman reports...
Judge Judy endorses Nikki Haley in 2024 presidential race
Judge Judy praised Nikki Haley as she endorsed the Republican ahead of Tuesday's (23 January) New Hampshire primary. The daytime television host, whose real name is Judith Sheindlin, appeared on stage at Exeter High School as she expressed her support for Donald Trump's rival. It came before the former president opened up an 11 percentage point lead over Ms Haley according to the latest poll from CNN and the University of New Hampshire. "I’m not here necessarily to bash the competition, although I am perfectly capable of doing that," the 81-year-old said.
Will a last-minute boost to Nikki Haley’s campaign matter?
This is either Nikki Haley’s moment or her last gasp.
A flurry of positive headlines on Monday gave the impression of a last-minute jolt in the arm for Ms Haley, the last remaining Trump alternative running for the Republican nomination. An endorsement by the conservative Wall Street Journal’s editorial board was released today, coinciding with 24 hours before voting began in neighbouring New Hampshire.
At the same time, that state’s Republican governor, Chris Sununu, published a pointed op-ed in New Hampshire’s biggest newspaper dubbing the former president “a loser” and blaming him for poor electoral performances by the GOP in 2020 and 2022.
Lastly, there’s the DeSantis equation. Despite the Florida governor dropping out after a failure to win the Iowa caucuses (faced with the prospect of an unfriendly primary calendar and stagnating donations) and endorsing Donald Trump, it appears that Mr Trump’s last remaining rival may have gotten the last laugh.
An official with the Haley campaign told The Dispatch’s David M Drucker that Ms Haley’s campaign had seen a surge in donations — more than a half million dollars — since Mr DeSantis dropped out on Sunday.
Trump rally speech derailed by heckler — again...
Donald Trump once again suffered multiple interruptions from hecklers at a recent campaign rally in New Hampshire.
Shortly after taking to the stage in Laconia on Monday, the former president was shouted at, causing him to pause and laugh.
“She’s back!” he told supporters gathered at the event. “She’s going home now. Where have you been darling?”
He added: “You know we don’t have that like we used to. We used to have that all the time.”
Mike Bedigan reports:
Will a last-minute boost to Nikki Haley’s campaign matter in New Hampshire?
Here’s John Bowden to answer the all-important question of the day.
