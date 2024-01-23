New Hampshire primary live - Haley sweeps Dixville Notch in early win over Trump
Republican presidential race down to two after Florida governor Ron DeSantis drops out
Everything Trump has said has been a lie, Nikki Haley claims
Donald Trump has opened up an 11 percentage point lead over Nikki Haley, his rival for the Republican presidential nomination, ahead of Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary, according to the latest poll from CNN and the University of New Hampshire.
The development comes as Florida governor Ron DeSantis announced on Sunday that he was suspending his campaign and endorsing Mr Trump, despite months of animosity between the two men.
The candidate said in a video statement posted on X: “Following our second place finish in Iowa, we’ve prayed and deliberated on the way forward. If there was anything I could do to produce a favourable outcome, more campaign stops, more interviews, I would do it.”
He continued: “I can’t ask our supporters to volunteer their time and donate their resources if we don’t have a clear path to victory. Accordingly, I am today suspending my campaign.”
Mr DeSantis came in second in the Iowa Caucus but several polls, including CNN’s, subsequently placed him trailing in third place behind Mr Trump and Ms Haley in the Granite State, where they will now go head-to-head.
Trump pours cold water on DeSantis Cabinet possibilities
Donald Trump has downplayed the prospect of having former political rival Ron DeSantis become part of his Cabinet, should he regain the presidency in 2024.
The former president who, in a strange turn of events, recently hailed the Florida Governor as a “terrific person” said it was “highly unlikely” that Mr DeSantis would join him, should he return to the Oval Office.
It comes after Mr DeSantis dropped out of the race to win the Republican presidential candidate nomination on Sunday. In a message posted on X, he said he could not see a “clear path to victory” and that it was “clear” that voters wanted to give Mr Trump “another chance”.
Failed GOP 2024 candidate Tim Scott proposes to girlfriend
South Carolina Sen Tim Scott has proposed to his girlfriend, putting an end to the speculation around his love life.
“She said YES,” the failed presidential candidate wrote on X on 21 January. “Mindy, thank you for making me the luckiest man in the world.”
Apparently Churchill never said that, Ron...
“Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.” With these words, grandly credited to British wartime prime minister Winston Churchill, Ron DeSantis tweeted a video in which he revealed he was suspending his sinking presidential campaign.
There was one problem though: these words were apparently never said by Churchill, according to the International Churchill Society.
Michelle Del Rey reports:
When will we know the results of the New Hampshire primary?
While New Hampshire voters are unlikely to face the same kind of harsh weather conditions as the Iowa caucus-goers last week, Tuesday’s results could be delayed by a significant amount of hand-counting or by calls for a recount from a certain former president who has made a habit of questioning results he doesn’t like.
Gustaf Kilander looks at what we might expect once voting ends on Tuesday:
What to watch for in New Hampshire’s primary
Republican candidates for president landed in New Hampshire last week after the bitterly cold Iowa caucuses ended in a landslide victory for Donald Trump early on Monday evening.
Mr Trump now only has one remaining rival in former UN ambassador Nikki Haley after Florida governor Ron DeSantis announced he was suspending his campaign on Sunday afternoon, some 36 hours before the New Hampshire primary, saying current polling suggested he had “no clear path to victory”.
That leaves the Granite State looking at a Trump-Haley showdown, with New Hampshire voting in a “semi-open” primary style that allows its sizable population of independent voters to participate in the respective major party primaries.
This is a second chance for Ms Haley to prove that the entire exercise isn’t just one long, drawn-out coronation. That was certainly the vibe in Iowa, where Mr Trump ran away with 51 per cent of the vote and the lion’s share of Republican delegates as his opponents battled to break 20 per cent.
Continue reading...
Analysis: The Republican presidential primary season is over. It’s Trump’s party now
Eric Garcia writes:
This past weekend, Donald Trump’s absolute dominance of the Republican Party was solidified. Within the span of a couple days, Mr Trump earned the endorsement of fellow presidential candidates Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, whom he perpetually demeaned.
Mr DeSantis’s decision to exit the race will likely hurt former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley ahead of the New Hampshire primary. Many of his supporters will likely flock to Mr Trump, therefore widening Mr Trump’s margin of victory. Mr Scott’s endorsement adds another body blow to Ms Haley, given that back in 2012, she was the one who nominated him to fill South Carolina’s open Senate seat, catapulting him to national fame.
On Monday, Congresswoman Nancy Mace of South Carolina also announced that she would endorse Mr Trump. That’s the same Ms Mace who said, after January 6, that Mr Trump’s “entire legacy was wiped out yesterday”. Not only that, but Mr Trump endorsed her primary opponent in 2022. And she and Ms Haley are both Republican women from the Palmetto state. The significance of Ms Mace’s endorsement, therefore, can’t be overstated.
