Hazmat teams deployed to New York City’s federal plaza after envelopes of white powder found
The FDNY is testing the substance, the mayor said
Hazmat teams have been deployed to a federal government building in New York City after envelopes containing a mysterious white powder were discovered, authorities said.
Just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, the New York City Fire Department received a report of white powder on the 9th floor of 26 Federal Plaza, a spokesperson told The Independent.
The building in downtown Manhattan is home to an immigration court and detention center. The 9th floor is an Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office.
The building has been evacuated, FDNY said. There are no injuries or illnesses, according to NYPD.
“New Yorkers, I have been preliminarily briefed on the matter unfolding at 26 Federal Plaza where envelopes containing white powder were discovered. I want to also reassure you that there are no known injuries at this time,” the mayor wrote on X Thursday evening.
“While we await test results from our federal partners, @FDNY Hazmat teams are on the ground to ensure the safety of everyone inside and outside of the building.”
The investigation is ongoing, NYPD told The Independent.
It’s not immediately clear where the substance came from.
This is a developing story.
