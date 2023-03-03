White nationalist Nick Fuentes says he was kicked out of CPAC

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The white nationalist and antisemite Nick Fuentes said Thursday evening that he has been kicked out of CPAC.

“I just got kicked out of CPAC,” Mr Fuentes posted on the instant messaging platform Telegram, which has been described by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) as a “safe haven” for white supremacists.

The annual meeting of the top players in the conservative movement, which has tacked further and further right in recent years, began Thursday at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.

Mr Fuentes was recently in national headlines when and the rapper Ye, formerly Kanye West, were invited to dine at Mar-a-Lago with former President Donald Trump. The former president’s decision to host the pair was condemned by a range of civil rights groups and political leaders, including some Republicans and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to reporting by Axios, Mr Trump was “very taken” with Mr Fuentes and impressed with his knowledge of his political campaigns.