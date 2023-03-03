Jump to content

White nationalist Nick Fuentes says he was kicked out of CPAC

Mr Fuentes posted about his experience on the social media platform Telegram

Abe Asher
Friday 03 March 2023 00:48
Biden gives blunt response when asked for his thoughts on Nick Fuentes

The white nationalist and antisemite Nick Fuentes said Thursday evening that he has been kicked out of CPAC.

“I just got kicked out of CPAC,” Mr Fuentes posted on the instant messaging platform Telegram, which has been described by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) as a “safe haven” for white supremacists.

The annual meeting of the top players in the conservative movement, which has tacked further and further right in recent years, began Thursday at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.

Mr Fuentes was recently in national headlines when and the rapper Ye, formerly Kanye West, were invited to dine at Mar-a-Lago with former President Donald Trump. The former president’s decision to host the pair was condemned by a range of civil rights groups and political leaders, including some Republicans and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to reporting by Axios, Mr Trump was “very taken” with Mr Fuentes and impressed with his knowledge of his political campaigns.

