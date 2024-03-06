Nikki Haley suspends 2024 presidential campaign: Election live updates
Follow the latest updates after the biggest day in the US presidential primary calendar as Donald Trump secures Republican nomination over Nikki Haley
Donald Trump calls US ‘third-world country’ after Super Tuesday wins
Nikki Haley has suspended her campaign for the Republican presidential race after a disappointing performance in Super Tuesday.
While she managed to beat Donald Trump in Vermont’s GOP primary, a surprise on what was otherwise a dominant night for the front-runner in which he won a further 14 primaries, including such large states as California and Texas.
The former UN ambassador addressed supporters in South Carolina on Wednesday morning saying she had “no regrets” about her campaign but did not offer an endorsement of the former president.
Declaring victory at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida on Tuesday night, Mr Trump said: “They call it Super Tuesday for a reason. This is a big one.
“They tell me the pundits and otherwise that there’s never been one like this... has never been anything so conclusive.”
As it stands, Mr Trump looks all but certain to be the Republican Party’s presidential candidate having already chalked up big wins in all of the sates prior to Super Tuesday.
President Joe Biden also dominated the Democratic race as expected but there was an upset in the US territory of American Samoa, where he was beaten by little-known entrepreneur Jason Palmer.
Trump posts oddly timed reaction to Haley losses
Donald Trump posted an oddly timed statement on Truth Social saying he hoped Nikki Haley stays in the race for the Republican nomination despite news having broken some four hours before that she would be suspending her campaign. The post went live as she was addressing supporters in South Carolina.
Notably, she did not give an endorsement of the former president.
Mr Trump said on Truth Social:
Nikki Haley got TROUNCED last night, in record setting fashion, despite the fact that Democrats, for reasons unknown, are allowed to vote in Vermont, and various other Republican Primaries. Much of her money came from Radical Left Democrats, as did many of her voters, almost 50%, according to the polls. At this point, I hope she stays in the “race” and fights it out until the end! I’d like to thank my family, friends, and the Great Republican Party for helping me to produce, by far, the most successful Super Tuesday in HISTORY, and would further like to invite all of the Haley supporters to join the greatest movement in the history of our Nation. BIDEN IS THE ENEMY, HE IS DESTROYING OUR COUNTRY. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!
Nikki Haley addresses supporters as she suspends campaign
“Just over a year ago, I launched my campaign for president. When I began, I said my campaign was grounded in my love for my country...but the time has now come for me to suspend my campaign.”
She lists things that she thinks the country should do or change, including the national debt that she says will eventually crush our economy; smaller government as necessary for our freedom; Congress is dysfunctional, calls for term limits in Congress; standing by allies is Israel, Taiwan, and Ukraine is a moral imperative.
On Donald Trump, she said: “I congratulate him and wish him well. I wish anyone well who would be America's president. Our country is too precious to let our differences divide us.”
She added: “Our conservative cause badly needs more people.”
Ms Haley offered no endorsement and quickly exited the stage after her brief remarks.
Trump’s ‘conclusive’ Super Tuesday win hides an awkward truth
For Independent Premium, Jon Sopel joins a thousand jubilant Republicans in Florida as Donald Trump declares himself invincible in the race for the party’s presidential nomination.
But his rival Nikki Haley has a couple of options – one thermonuclear – that could yet derail him.
North Carolina’s Democratic gubernatorial candidate pledges to place reproductive rights at centre of campaign
The Tar Heel State’s current attorney general Josh Stein is running for governor to replace Cooper and had this to say last night about what he considers to be the key issue of his run.
North Carolina’s outgoing governor: Democrats need to boast about Biden’s accomplishments
Roy Cooper, who will be leaving office after reaching the end of his term, said his side need to take the fight to Trump this year by standing up for President Biden’s accomplishments in the White House.
‘There is a real Never Trump contingent’
MSNBC pundit Molly Jong-Fast argues that Haley’s campaign has exposed the extent of conservative disquiet about Trump’s dominance.
She also dismisses polling in the front-runner’s favour, reminding us that the red meat business of pursuing the Republican nomination is not the same as general election campaigning, when Trump will be forced to strike a more moderate, conciliatory tone as he seeks to further his appeal beyond his base.
The following also makes that point – although Haley obviously did not secure enough support to win, she did pick up sufficient quantities of dissenters in key states to give the Trump camp plenty to worry about come November.
What next for Nikki Haley?
The challenger’s campaign was left in the dust by Trump on Tuesday night.
Here’s John Bowden on her brave but futile resistance.
Super Tuesday was bad for Haley. But the results expose Trump weaknesses as well
The day went badly for the former South Carolina governor – but it wasn’t all good news for the ex-president
Haley will not endorse Trump as she drops out: NYT
The New York Times is reporting that Haley will not endorse Donald Trump when she speaks later, which is consistent with her recent hint that she no longer felt obliged to honour her RNC pledge to back the nominee.
As we await her exit speech later, here’s Katie Hawkinson on her Vermont win last night, which looks to be her second and final primary win.
Nikki Haley wins Vermont Republican primary marking her first Super Tuesday victory
This victory marks the first state primary Nikki Haley has won this cycle, having previously only won Washington, DC
