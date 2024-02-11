Haley aims dig at Trump and Biden’s age with South Carolina billboard: Live

✕ Close Nikki Haley stars in Saturday Night Live skit opposite ‘Donald Trump’

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley has created a billboard attacking the ages of her presidential rivals, Former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden.

The billboard was spotted in Ms Haley’s home state of South Carolina this week. Mr Trump is currently set to beat Ms Haley in the election primary election at the end of the month.

The video is part of Ms Haley’s campaign series called “Grumpy Old Men,” according to The Hill. Ms Haley has previously questioned Mr Trump’s mental competency after he confused her with Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“We can’t have someone else that we question whether they’re mentally fit to do it,” she said after Mr Trump made the remarks.

In an ad that ran in December, Haley was blunt about her opinions regarding Biden’s age: “I’ll just say it: Biden’s too old”. The next primary elections are in South Carolina on 24 February and Michigan on 27 February.