No Kings protests live updates: Millions expected to march across US to rally against Trump’s ‘authoritarianism’
The president insisted he was ‘not a king’ on Friday, one day before demonstrators in 2,500 locations across the country protest his administration
Millions across the country are expected to turn out for the second No Kings protests against President Donald Trump’s administration.
As the government shutdown approaches its third week, demonstrators will participate in protests in more than 2,500 locations across the United States — and some abroad — on Saturday to stand up to what organizers called Trump’s “authoritarian power grabs.”
In June, over 5 million people turned out for the first No Kings protests. Organizers predict Saturday’s demonstrations could draw even larger crowds.
“There is no greater threat to an authoritarian regime than patriotic people-power,” Ezra Levin, a co-founder of Indivisible, one of the organizers, said.
Ahead of the marches this week, the president insisted he was “not a king.” Meanwhile, some administration officials and Congressional Republicans labeled the demonstrations “Hate America rallies” and blamed Antifa for being behind the protests. In reality, a coalition of civil rights and advocacy groups organized the demonstrations.
Several GOP governors have even activated the National Guard ahead of the protests.
Calling the Austin demonstration an “Antifa-linked protest,” Texas Governor Greg Abbott wrote on X: “Texas will NOT tolerate chaos. Anyone destroying property or committing acts of violence will be swiftly arrested. Law and order will be enforced.”
President Donald Trump insists he's 'not a king' ahead of nationwide protests
No Kings organizers say the protests are meant to stand up to President Donald Trump’s “authoritarian power grabs.”
The president told Fox Business in an interview that aired Friday: “They're referring to me as a king. I'm not a king.”
Meanwhile, Trump has used the government shutdown, which began on October 1, to further his agenda. He’s insisted that he can unilaterally cut federal programs while the White House also tried to fire thousands of federal workers.
Last week, a federal judge in California temporarily blocked the mass layoffs of 4,200 federal employees. The judge said the administration had “taken advantage of the lapse in government spending.”
Millions expected to turn out for second No Kings protests
Millions of demonstrators across the country are expected to march in the second No Kings protests.
The first round of protests, held on June 14, saw more than 5 million demonstrators. This time, organizers expect even larger crowds across over 2,500 locations.
In June, the protests were largely peaceful, resulting in few arrests.
Organizers have emphasized these demonstrations will be peaceful, branding the protests a show of “nonviolent resistance and in defense of democracy.”
Still, several Republican governors have deployed the National Guard ahead of the protests.
