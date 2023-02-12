US military shoots down another ‘object’ above Lake Huron

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Another object flying over US airspace has been shot down.

The unidentified object was “decommissioned” by the US military, two members of Congress from Michigan said on Sunday.

Rep Jack Bergman tweeted Sunday afternoon that US officials had informed him of the destruction of the object over Lake Huron.

“I’ve been in contact with DOD regarding operations across the Great Lakes region today. The US military has decommissioned another “object” over Lake Huron. I appreciate the decisive action by our fighter pilots,” wrote the congresman.

He added: “The American people deserve far more answers than we have.”

Elissa Slotkin, another House member from Michigan, released a statement as well: “The object has been downed by pilots from the US Air Force and National Guard. Great work by all who carried out this mission both in the air and back at headquarters. We’re all interested in exactly what this object was and its purpose.”

“As long as these things keep traversing the US and Canada, I’ll continue to ask for Congress to get a full briefing based on our exploitation of the wreckage.”

Earlier on Sunday the FAA announced the closure of airspace above Lake Michigan, which was swiftly reopened minutes later.

The Michigan lawmakers’ updates comes after Jon Tester, Democratic senator from Montana, first announced an object’s sighting on Twitter Saturday evening. At the time, the object had been spotted over Montana’s airspace. Officials later said a radar anomoly was to blame for the closure of airspace in the area.

Sunday’s incident is the latest in a line of similar military actions taken after a Chinese surveillance balloon was identified by the US military flying over the continental United States. Two more balloons were shot down in the following days, one off the coast of Alaska and another over the Yukon.

It isn’t yet clear if the object shot down Sunday afternoon bore the same physical characteristics of the downed surveillance craft. But US officials were known to be monitoring it, and had shut down civilian airspace in the region.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Sunday that the objects shot down on Friday and Saturday were believed to have been balloons, citing a briefing from National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan. However, the White House added that it’s too early to characterise the objects.

The situation has caused a rapid deterioration of the already shaky relations between Washington and Beijing. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has postponed a meeting with his Chinese counterparts amid the conflict, while China’s foreign ministry has walked a tightrope and denounced the actions of the US military while refusing to acknowledge the nature of the downed craft.