Venezuela rushes to criminalize tanker seizures after Trump targets ‘shadow fleet’

Venezuela’s National Assembly has approved a measure that criminalizes the seizure of oil tankers.

The bill — introduced, debated and approved within two days — makes illegal a broad range of activities that can hinder navigation and commerce in the South American country.

The legislation comes after U.S. forces seized two tankers carrying Venezuelan oil in international waters in recent weeks.

The seizures are the latest strategy in President Donald Trump's four-month pressure campaign on Venezuela's leader Nicolás Maduro.

The tankers are part of what the Trump administration has said is a fleet Venezuela uses to evade U.S. economic sanctions.

The Coast Guard and Navy seized a tanker called Skipper on Dec. 10 ( X/@AGPamBondi )

The unicameral assembly, which is controlled by Venezuela's ruling party, did not publish drafts on Tuesday nor the final version of the measure. But as read on the floor, the bill calls for fines and prison sentences of up to 20 years for anyone who promotes, requests, supports, finances or participates in “acts of piracy, blockades or other international illegal acts” against commercial entities operating with the South American country.

Venezuela's political opposition, including Nobel Peace laureate María Corina Machado, has expressed support for Trump's Venezuela policy, including the seizure of tankers.

The bill, which now awaits Maduro’s signature, also instructs the executive branch to come up with “incentives and mechanisms for economic, commercial and other protections” for national or foreign entities doing business with Venezuela in the event of piracy activities, a maritime blockade or other unlawful acts.

The U.S. Coast Guard seized a Panama-flagged vessel Saturday called Centuries that officials said was part of the fleet moving sanctioned cargo. With assistance from the U.S. Navy, it seized a rogue tanker called Skipper on Dec. 10. That ship was registered in Panama.

Trump, after that first seizure, said the U.S. would carry out a “blockade” of Venezuela. He has repeatedly said that Maduro’s days in power are numbered.

“If he wants to do something, if he plays tough, it’ll be the last time he’ll ever be able to play tough,” Trump said of Maduro Monday as he took a break from his Florida vacation to announce plans for the Navy to build a new, large warship.