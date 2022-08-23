Dr Oz campaign says if Fetterman had ‘ever eaten a vegetable in his life,’ he wouldn’t have had a stroke
The remarks are the latest barbs in the intensely personal Pennsylvania Senate race.
Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz’s campaign mocked John Fetterman for having suffered a stroke earlier this year, saying that if his Democratic opponent had eaten vegetables, he would not have had one.
Rachel Tripp, a communications adviser to the Oz campaign, spoke to Business Insider in response to a question about the infamous video of Dr Oz shopping for crudité. Dr Oz was relentlessly mocked on social media for the video, where he mixed up the names of Redner’s and Wegmans grocery stories and said “Wenger’s,” which led to Mr Fetterman raising money off of it.
“If John Fetterman had ever eaten a vegetable in his life, then maybe he wouldn't have had a major stroke and wouldn't be in the position of having to lie about it constantly,” she said.
Mr Fetterman suffered a stroke shortly before the Democratic Senate primary to replace retiring Republican Senator Pat Toomey. While Mr Fetterman handily beat Representative Conor Lamb and state legislator Malcolm Kenyatta, Dr Oz narrowly won a tight and bruising primary against hedge fund executive Dave McCormick and Kathy Barnette.
