Ro Khanna threatens contempt charges if Pam Bondi doesn't complete release of Epstein files

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Attorney General Pam Bondi is facing questioning from lawmakers Wednesday over the Justice Department’s handling of the release of records related to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Members of the House Judiciary Committee will probe Bondi on how the Justice Department determined what should and should not be made public under the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

Only a small portion of the files were released by the December 19 deadline. Another batch was released on December 23, and five weeks later, a third, larger group consisting of three million pages of documents was released. The DOJ then said it had fulfilled its obligations under the act.

However, the DOJ has been met with scrutiny over its handling of the case, with many Democrats and even some Republicans saying it has over-redacted some documents, while inconsistently redacting others and exposing survivors.

Bondi has faced significant backlash over her handling of the Epstein files, and this week admitted in a letter to federal judges that mistakes were made in the case. Wednesday will be the first time the attorney general appears before Congress since October, when she clashed with Democrats over claims that she has weaponized the Justice Department against President Donald Trump’s enemies.

She is also likely to be pressed by lawmakers about investigations by the Justice Department and the FBI into the fatal shootings of Alex Pretti and Renee Nicole Good by federal immigration officers in Minnesota last month.