President Trump’s nominee to lead the Office of Special Counsel allegedly admitted to fellow Republicans that he has a “Nazi streak” in a series of texts.

Paul Ingrassia, who faces a Senate confirmation hearing on Thursday, also allegedly said that Martin Luther King Jr Day should be “tossed into the seventh circle of hell.”

“MLK Jr. was the 1960s George Floyd, and his ‘holiday’ should be ended and tossed into the seventh circle of hell where it belongs,” Ingrassia allegedly wrote in the chat, which was seen by Politico.

He also said that holidays which traditionally honor Black Americans should be “eviscerated,” while using an Italian racial slur.

“No m******n holidays … From kwanza to mlk jr day to black history month to Juneteenth,’ he wrote.

“Every single one needs to be eviscerated.”

open image in gallery Paul Ingrassia allegedly admitted to having a 'Nazi streak' in a Republican Party group chat ( U.S. Department of Homeland Security )

In January 2025, Ingrassia was appointed the Trump administration’s liaison to the Department of Justice before moving to the Department of Homeland Security.

Just a few months into the job, in May 2025, he allegedly wrote a message to a Trump campaign staffer claiming that she did not show enough respect to the Founding Fathers based on their being white.

In response, a Republican staffer said that “Paul belongs in the Hitler Youth with Ubergruppenfuhrer Steve Bannon.” The Ubergruppenführer was a paramilitary rank in Nazi Germany.

“I do have a Nazi streak in me from time to time, I will admit,” Paul allegedly replied.

Another person in the group chat made a joke that suggested Ingrassia could star on a podcast with Nick Fuentes, a far-right influencer described as a “white supremacist” in court documents.

The revelation of the alleged text messages has drawn condemnation from Democrats, including Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin, who hit out at Ingrassia on X.

“He spoke so freely about consigning the MLK holiday to ‘hell,’ Africa being a ‘s-hole’ continent, and never trusting a ‘chinaman or an Indian,’” Raskin wrote. “What gave him the idea he’d be welcomed in the Trump Administration?

“When he confessed a 'Nazi streak,' was this on his resume or in his cover letter? Trump has a staff infection.”

open image in gallery The news comes just a week after reports alleged that Republican offices had received flags with swastikas printed on them ( Getty )

The news comes just a week after it was revealed that Republican offices had allegedly received American flags with swastikas stitched into them.

The swastika, which was the symbol of the Nazi party, was hidden on the flag with an “optical illusion.”

A flag with the fascist symbol formed using the red stripes was also found in the office of Rep. Dave Taylor, a Republican congressman from Ohio.

“I condemn it in the strongest terms,” Taylor said in a statement on Wednesday.

Also, on October 14, Politico reported that it had seen a series of text messages sent by members of the Young Republicans in which members described rape as “epic” and praised Adolf Hitler.

Former president of the New York State Young Republicans, Peter Giunta, allegedly said that anyone who did not vote for him to become the chair of the organization’s National Federation would be sent to a “gas chamber.”

“Everyone that votes no is going to the gas chamber,” Giunta allegedly said. “And everyone that endorsed but then votes for us is going to the gas chamber.”

“Im going to create some of the greatest physiological torture methods known to man. We only want true believers,” Giunta allegedly added.

Annie Kaykaty, the New York member of the national committee, allegedly added that she is “ready to watch people burn.”