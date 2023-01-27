Jump to content

Nancy Pelosi speaks out against release of bodycam video from ‘deadly assault’ on husband Paul

Former House Speaker says husband Paul has not yet fully recovered from October assault

Bevan Hurley
Friday 27 January 2023 20:16
Paul Pelosi attack shown in newly released police bodycam footage

Nancy Pelosi says she will never watch the graphic video of her husband Paul being beaten over the head with a hammer by an intruder.

Footage of an intruder beating Mr Pelosi over the head was released by a California court on Friday, along with audio from a 911 call and surveillance video of a suspect breaking into the couple’s San Francisco home last October.

In remarks to reporters on Capitol Hill on Friday afternoon, Ms Pelosi said: “I have not heard the 911 call, I have not heard the confession, I have not seen the break-in. And I have absolutely no intention of seeing the deadly assault on my husband’s life.”

The former House Speaker said that her husband, 82, was continuing to recover from the frenzied attack last October.

Ms Pelosi, 82, thanked well-wishers “for all their prayers that they continue to send”, and said she wouldn’t make any further statements about the case as it proceeds through court.

She said her husband was still recovering from a skull fracture sustained in the attack.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre earlier addressed the video release during her daily briefing, saying it wasn’t necessary to watch the footage to know how “horrific and unconscionable” the attack on Mr Pelosi was.

“And to be very honest, it’s a miracle that Paul was not more seriously injured and we are grateful that he is on his way and continues to to recover.”

