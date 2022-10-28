Paul Pelosi attack – latest: Nancy Pelosi’s husband assaulted with hammer in ‘targeted’ home invasion
Follow live for the latest updates on the assault of the Speaker of the House’s husband
Assailant breaks into Nancy Pelosi’s home, attacks husband Paul Pelosi
Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is in hospital after he was assaulted during a home invasion at the couple’s California residence, her office has said.
A spokesperson for Ms Pelosi, Drew Hammill, said Mr Pelosi’s assailant “broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted” the Speaker’s husband. Ms Pelosi was not home at the time, he said.
“Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery,” he said.
Mr Hammill also said the person who assaulted Mr Pelosi was taken into custody by police, who are investigating the motivation for the assault.
“The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time,” he added.
According to initial reports, the assailant was male, was armed with a hammer, and specifically targeted the Pelosi home.
US Capitol Police, the FBI, and San Francisco Police are investigating. A press conference is scheduled for 12.30pm ET.
Speaker Pelosi was in Washington with her security detail. Agents from the USCP field office “quickly arrived on the scene”.
This is a developing story...
McConnell ‘disgusted’ by attack, hails ‘stellar Capitol Police'
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell tweeted a reaction to the attack on Mr Pelosi.
Horrified and disgusted by the reports that Paul Pelosi was assaulted in his and Speaker Pelosi’s home last night. Grateful to hear that Paul is on track to make a full recovery and that law enforcement including our stellar Capitol Police are on the case.
Biden condemns ‘all violence’ after attack, praying for Pelosi
President Joe Biden has spoken to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the wake of a violent home invasion and attack on her husband at her San Francisco residence, the White House has said.
SFPD press conference scheduled for 12.30 ET
San Francisco Police Department Chief Bill Scott will hold a press conference at police headquarters at 9.30am PT (12.30pm ET) to give an update on the attack on Paul Pelosi at his home in the Pacific Heights neighbourhood of the city.
Rep Jeffries calls assault ‘unconscionable'
New York Representative Hakeem Jeffries tweeted that he was “praying hard for Paul Pelosi as he recovers from a violent and unconscionable assault on him at his home. May God watch over Paul, Speaker Pelosi and their family”.
‘Humanity sure sucks at times'
US Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn tweeted, “humanity sure sucks at times. Praying for a speedy recovery for Paul Pelosi”.
Buttigieg: Public figures and their families should be free from 'violence, harassment and intimidation’
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg tweeted the following statement:
Public figures should always be free from violence, harassment, and intimidation. That’s even more importantly true for their families. Wishing Speaker Pelosi and the entire family well, and a speedy recovery to Paul Pelosi.
Where do the Pelosis live?
Nancy and Paul Pelosi live in Pacific Heights, the most exclusive neighbourhood in San Francisco and possibly the most expensive place to live in the United States.
The area sits on a ridge about the Cow Hollow and Marina District neighbourhoods with sweeping views of the Golden Gate Bridge and San Francisco Bay to the north and the Twin Peaks to the south.
Notable residents other than the Pelosis include Larry Ellison, founder of Oracle; Gordon Getty, billlionaire businessman and composer; philanthropist Ann Getty; Jonathan Ive, former designer at Apple; author Danielle Steel; and Peter Thiel, cofounder of PayPal and pro-Trump right-wing activist.
Suspect specifically targeted Pelosi home
The suspect who attacked Paul Pelosi, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, specifically targeted their home, the Associated Press reports.
Pelosi’s husband in hospital after ‘violent assault’
Andrew Feinberg reports on what we know so far...
Nancy Pelosi’s husband in hospital after ‘violent assault’ with hammer at home
A spokesperson for Ms Pelosi says the House speaker was not home at the time of the attack
President Biden praying for Mr Pelosi
Statement by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on the Attack Against Paul Pelosi:
The President is praying for Paul Pelosi and for Speaker Pelosi’s whole family. This morning he called Speaker Pelosi to express his support after this horrible attack. He is also very glad that a full recovery is expected. The President continues to condemn all violence, and asks that the family’s desire for privacy be respected.
