✕ Close Assailant breaks into Nancy Pelosi’s home, attacks husband Paul Pelosi

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has undergone successful surgery for a skull fracture after he was assaulted during a home invasion at the couple’s California home, her office has said.

A spokesperson for Ms Pelosi, Drew Hammill, said Mr Pelosi’s assailant “broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted” the Speaker’s husband. Ms Pelosi was not home at the time, he said.

The suspect was taken into custody by police and identified as 42-year-old David Depape of Berkeley who has posted about right-wing conspiracy theories on social media.

Depape was armed with a hammer and specifically targeted the Pelosi home. He is said to have shouted: “Where is Nancy?” before the assault. He also reportedly tried to tie up Mr Pelosi.

US Capitol Police, the FBI, and San Francisco Police are investigating and have revealed he faces charges including attempted homicide.