Paul Pelosi attack - latest: Nancy Pelosi husband’s skull fracture surgery successful as David Depape charged
Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has undergone successful surgery for a skull fracture after he was assaulted during a home invasion at the couple’s California home, her office has said.
A spokesperson for Ms Pelosi, Drew Hammill, said Mr Pelosi’s assailant “broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted” the Speaker’s husband. Ms Pelosi was not home at the time, he said.
The suspect was taken into custody by police and identified as 42-year-old David Depape of Berkeley who has posted about right-wing conspiracy theories on social media.
Depape was armed with a hammer and specifically targeted the Pelosi home. He is said to have shouted: “Where is Nancy?” before the assault. He also reportedly tried to tie up Mr Pelosi.
US Capitol Police, the FBI, and San Francisco Police are investigating and have revealed he faces charges including attempted homicide.
AOC blames Fox News for ‘high volume of death threats’ against elected officials in wake of Pelosi attack
AOC has blamed Fox News for generating a “high volume of death threats” against elected officials in the wake of the violent hammer attack that left Nancy Pelosi’s husband hospitalised with a skull fracture.
The New York congresswoman pointed the finger at the right-wing network following a segment on one of its shows on Friday.
Texas Republican Rep. Michael McCaul appeared on the network claiming that releasing “dangerous criminals out on the streets with bail and not putting them in prison, you’re asking for this incident to happen”.
“I think it created the environment where it happened,” he said.
AOC responded to a clip of the interview in a Twitter post, writing: “Or maybe a billionaire-fueled propaganda channel that regularly generates high volumes of death threats to elected officials while pumping propaganda for an extreme right-wing that openly embraces fascism is what’s creating “the environment where it happened.”
List of threats or violence against lawmakers
Below are some of the threats or acts of violence involving members of Congress since 2000:
Oct. 28, 2022 - Paul Pelosi, the husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was hospitalized after authorities say a hammer-wielding man assaulted him during a break-in early in the morning. Paul Pelosi, 82, was taken to a hospital where he underwent surgery to repair a skull fracture and severe injuries to his right arm and hands, a spokesperson for the Democratic speaker of the House of Representatives said in a statement, adding that a full recovery was expected. The statement said Paul Pelosi had been attacked “by an assailant who acted with force, and threatened his life while demanding to see the Speaker.” She was in Washington, D.C. during the attack.
Aug. 29, 2022 - A Pennsylvania man pleaded guilty to threatening to shoot and kill an unnamed member of Congress, federal prosecutors said. Joshua Hall, 22, of Mechanicsburg, made the threats in August while on pretrial release pending sentencing for impersonating members of then-President Donald Trump’s family to raise funds for a fictitious political organization.
July 22, 2022 - Republican U.S. Representative Lee Zeldin, who is a New York gubernatorial candidate, was giving a campaign speech near Rochester, New York, when a man climbed on stage and tried to stab him. Zeldin was not harmed and the attacker was arrested.
Jan. 6, 2021 - Hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol and violence followed as they occupied the building, forcing lawmakers to evacuate and delay the certification of now-Democratic President Joe Biden’s victory in the November presidential election. No elected officials were hurt in rioting that continues to be the subject of investigations.
More than 100 police officers were injured in the attack, one died a day after and four others later died by suicide. Four of the people who stormed the Capitol died on the day of the attack.
Jan. 2, 2021 - U.S. Republican Senator Mitch McConnell’s home in Kentucky was vandalized and spray painted with messages, including “where’s my money,” the Louisville Courier Journal reported. The incident followed tense negotiations over the second major pandemic stimulus package, in which McConnell opposed raising direct checks for individuals to $2,000 from $600.
Jan. 1, 2021 - The messages “Cancel rent” and “We want everything” are spray-painted on the Pelosis’ home in San Francisco, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. In addition to the graffiti, a pig’s head was left in front of the garage, according to the newspaper.
The incident occurred after then-President Trump signed a contentious $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package.
June 14, 2017 - U.S. Republican Representative Steve Scalise, then-Majority Whip, was shot in the hip and taken to the hospital after a gunman opened fire on Republican members of Congress at a baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, for their annual congressional charity game with Democratic members. A congressional staffer and a lobbyist were also shot, while two Capitol Hill police officers were wounded in the attack. The gunman died in a shootout with police at the field.
Jan. 8, 2011 - U.S. Democratic Representative Gabby Giffords was shot in the head by a gunman who opened fire on a crowd that gathered to meet her outside a grocery store in Tuscon, Arizona. Six people, including a federal judge and a 9-year-old girl, were killed in the attack, while 13 others were wounded, Giffords and congressional staffers among them. A three-term Arizona Democrat, she resigned from Congress in January 2012 to focus on her recovery.
Oct. 2001 - Anthrax-laced letters are mailed to the Washington, D.C., offices of Democratic Senators Patrick Leahy of Vermont and Tom Daschle of South Dakota. A letter sent to Leahy was dated Oct. 9, 2001, while another addressed to Daschle was discovered on Oct. 15, 2001, according to the FBI, which said in a statement that the two mailers appeared to be linked.
Dispatch audio reveals how Paul Pelosi alerted police to hammer attacker during secret 911 call
Dispatch audio has revealed how Nancy Pelosi’s husband managed to alert authorities that he was under attack from a hammer-wielding assailant by speaking in code in a secret 911 call.
Paul Pelosi relayed to law enforcement that a man called “David” had broken into his San Francisco home and planned to lie in “wait” for his House Speaker wife, according to a dispatcher.
Mr Pelosi, 82, described the man as “a friend” – in an apparent attempt to keep the 911 call under wraps from the alleged attacker David DePape.
In a police audio clip, from 2.28am local time, the dispatcher is heard telling another operator that the caller “stated that there is a male in his home and he is going to wait for his wife”.
The caller, later identified as Mr Pelosi, “stated that he does not know who the man is but said that his name is David and that he is a friend”, the operator said.
Assailant had hit list of other lawmakers
David DePape, the man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s house and violently attacking her husband Paul Pelosi with a hammer, had a hit list of other lawmakers he planned to target, according to sources.
People with knowledge of the matter told KTVU that police had found a manifesto which detailed conspiracy theories and anti-government Covid-19 beliefs.
The manifesto also included the list of names of other politicians.
It is not clear whose names are on that list.
However, Mr DePape’s online history has revealed a deep-rooted obsession with extreme right-wing conspiracy theories.
In blog posts and social media pages, the 42-year-old spewed transphobic, antiSemitic and racist views, and pushed conspiracy theories about the Covid-19 vaccine, the Holocaust and QAnon.
He also revealed his support for Donald Trump to run in 2024 with Tulsi Gabbard as his running mate.
Recap: Everything we know about Paul Pelosi’s attack
Kinzinger: Attack by man ‘obsessed with election conspiracies’
Rep Adam Kinzinger, a member of the January 6 committee, tweets:
“This morning’s terrifying attack on Paul Pelosi by a man obsessed with election conspiracies is a dangerous reality encouraged by some members of my own party. I’m thankful he will be okay. This must be condemned by every Member of Congress & candidate. Now.”
Biden condemns ‘all violence’ after Paul Pelosi attack
President Joe Biden has spoken to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the wake of a violent home invasion and attack on her husband at her San Francisco residence, the White House has said.
In a statement, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Mr Biden “is praying for Paul Pelosi and for Speaker Pelosi’s whole family”.
Where do the Pelosis live?
Nancy and Paul Pelosi live in Pacific Heights, the most exclusive neighbourhood in San Francisco and possibly the most expensive place to live in the United States.
The area sits on a ridge about the Cow Hollow and Marina District neighbourhoods with sweeping views of the Golden Gate Bridge and San Francisco Bay to the north and the Twin Peaks to the south.
Notable residents other than the Pelosis include Larry Ellison, founder of Oracle; Gordon Getty, the billlionaire businessman and composer; philanthropist Ann Getty; Jonathan Ive, former designer at Apple; author Danielle Steel; and Peter Thiel, cofounder of PayPal and pro-Trump right-wing activist.
The nation is shocked, for sure. Sickened, too. And sympathy has been extended without caveat for Paul Pelosi, an 82-year-old man now battling for his health in a California hospital. But can anyone say they were truly surprised by this? If so, where have you been?
What we know about David DePape
When law enforcement arrived at the residence, the suspect said he was “waiting for Nancy”.
“The motive for this attack is still being determined,” SFPD Chief Bill Scott said.
Mr DePape’s social media profiles reportedly included conspiracy theories surrounding the 2020 presidential election, the 6 January, 2021 attack on the US Capitol and Covid-19, according to since-removed profiles reviewed by CNN and The Wall Street Journal.
