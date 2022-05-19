Pelosi shifts blame to GOP for formula crisis: ‘They don’t want to spend on babies who are crying for food’
Sharp remarks come after GOP House caucus opposed formula shortage funding bill
Nancy Pelosi sharply rebuked her Republican rivals on Thursday at her weekly press conference and challenged Republicans to a national debate over the issue of providing funding to address a critical shortage of baby formula.
Speaking to reporters, she questioned why Republicans opposed a funding bill passed by the House this week that would provide $28m to address the shortage and give the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) resources to try and prevent future issues in the market.
“What's the objection? That we don't want to spend money on babies who are crying for food? Ok, let's have that debate,” she quipped on Thursday.
More to follow...
