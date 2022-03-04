Former Vice President Mike Pence is expected to call on his fellow Republicans to drop conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and to offer an admonishment – perhaps indirectly – of former President Donald Trump for praising Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Mr Pence was expected to give his speech on Friday night to the GOP's top donors at a fundraising event.

Reports suggest that one of his statements will be based on breaking the GOP free of Mr Trump's fraudulent claims that the 2020 election was stolen. After numerous recounts and high profile vote audits, Mr Trump has never been able to stand up his claims.

“We cannot win by fighting yesterday’s battles, or by relitigating the past,” sources claim Mr Pence will say on Friday evening during his speech.

Washington Post investigative reporter Josh Dawsey shared the alleged speech notes on Twitter.

Mr Pence will also apparently take aim at conservatives who have praised Mr Putin despite the near-global condemnation of his decision to invade Ukraine.

Rick Klein, ABC News' political director, shared notes from the speech provided by Mr Pence's team.

"There is no room in this party for apologists for Putin. There is only room for champions of freedom," Mr Pence will reportedly say tonight.

One of those apologists – whether Mr Pence intends it or not – is Mr Trump.

Mr Trump called Mr Putin a "genius" for proclaiming the Luhansk and Donetsk regions "independent" during an interview on a conservative radio show.

“I went in yesterday and there was a television screen, and I said, ‘This is genius.’ Putin declares a big portion of the Ukraine – of Ukraine. Putin declares it as independent. Oh, that’s wonderful,” Mr Trump said.

Mr Trump doubled down on the comments the next day during a fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago.

“They say, ‘Trump said Putin’s smart.’ I mean, he’s taking over a country for two dollars’ worth of sanctions,” he said. “I’d say that’s pretty smart. He’s taking over a country – really a vast, vast location, a great piece of land with a lot of people, and just walking right in.”

The former president made similar comments during the CPAC conservative conference.

“Yesterday reporters asked me if I thought President Putin is smart. I said of course he’s smart,” he said. “The problem isn’t Putin is smart — which of course he is smart — it’s that our leaders are dumb.”

He extended that criticism to other leaders within NATO as well.

Mr Trump was naturally met with widespread condemnation from liberals, but some conservatives were less willing to admonish the former president, as he is still far and away the most popular potential 2024 Republican presidential candidate. His endorsements for regional elections are also highly sought after.

Senator Lindsey Graham – who called for Mr Putin to be assassinated – tried to cover for Mr Trump by saying the former president made a "mistake" praising the Russian president.

Senator Tom Cotton, a warhawk himself who once called for the US military to be used against racial justice demonstrators, refused to condemn the former president even after being pressed four times to do so.

“If you want to know what Donald Trump thinks about Vladimir Putin or any other topic,” Mr Cotton told ABC’s This Week, “I’d encourage you to invite him on your show. I don’t speak on behalf of other politicians. They can speak for themselves.”

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, who commands the largest audience of the Republican base in all of conservative media, suggested Ukraine was not a democracy and said he was rooting for Russia, drawing condemnation from some conservative lawmakers. His words have been translated and played on Russian state TV to project Western support for Mr Putin’s cause.

Mr Pence will likely not call out Mr Trump or other Putin apologists directly, which may save him some ire from a Republican base still enamoured with the former president.

He earned a good deal of hatred from his base after he refused to go along with Mr Trump's scheme to refuse to certify the electoral college votes on 6 January, 2021 – an action Mr Pence could not have taken even if he agreed with the move.

"Hang Mike Pence" trended on Twitter following the Capitol riot that same day, a response from Republicans who thought the former vice president had betrayed Mr Trump.

It's unclear how Republicans will respond to Mr Pence's demand that the party leave 2020 election conspiracies behind.