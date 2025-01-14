Pete Hegseth, Trump’s defense pick, facing Senate grilling at high-stakes confirmation hearing: Live updates
President-elect’s controversial pick for secretary of defense will face tough questions about his past from senators as he makes case to lead Pentagon
Ex-Fox News host Pete Hegseth will call for the return of “American warriors” as he is grilled by the Senate ahead of his likely confirmation as Defense Secretary.
The 44-year-old veteran will face questions on Tuesday about his lack of management experience, his alleged heavy drinking, as well as his previous opposition to women serving in combat roles in the military.
He could also be asked about accusations that he sexually assaulted a woman in a California hotel room in 2017 - something he has denied.
“We are not Republicans or Democrats — we are American warriors. Our standards will be high, and they will be equal,” he will tell the bipartisan panel of senators in his opening statement, Axios reported.
His confirmation hearing comes hours after President-elect Donald Trump blasted special counsel Jack Smith over a landmark report found Trump tried to criminally overturn the 2020 election.
Smith said Trump “inspired his supporters to commit acts of physical violence” in the January 6 Capitol riot and knowingly spread a false narrative about fraud in the 2020 election.
‘You lack the character and composure to hold the position'
Ranking Democrat Senator Jack Reed, at the end of his scathing opening statement on Hegseth’s nomination, says: “I have voted in favor of all your predecessors, including those in the first Trump administration. Unfortunately, you lack the character and composure to hold the position of Secretary of Defense.”
Former Republican Senator Norm Coleman, introducing Hegseth and offering an opening statement defending Hegseth, says: “Please don’t give into the cynical notion that people can’t change.”
Gretchen Carlson asks committee to allow alleged sexual assault victim to testify anonymously at Hegseth hearing
Former Fox anchor Gretchen Carlson and her nonprofit, Lift Our Voices, are asking the Senate Armed Services Committee to allow an alleged victim of sexual assault to testify anonymously at Pete Hegseth's confirmation hearing.
“The alleged survivor must be afforded the opportunity to provide testimony to your committee anonymously, as rape victims are routinely allowed to do in a court of law. No survivor of sexual violence must endure the death threats, the doxing and the professional and personal destruction that comes simply from having the courage to speak out against a high profile nominee,” reads the letter from the nonprofit, which was obtained by NBC News.
Ranking Democrat says Hegseth’s own writings and alleged conduct disqualify him
Ranking Democrat committee member Senator Jack Reed says in his introduction: “A variety of sources – including your own writings – implicate you with disregarding laws of war, financial mismanagement, racist and sexist remarks about men and women in uniform, alcohol abuse, sexual assault, sexual harassment, and other troubling issues. … The totality of your own writings and alleged conduct would disqualify any servicemember from holding any leadership position in the military, much less being confirmed as the Secretary of Defense.”
“The Secretary [of Defense] is expected to be a fair, nonpartisan, and responsible leader, as well as a trustworthy advocate for men and women he leads. Mr. Hegseth, I do not believe that you are qualified to meet the overwhelming demands of this job.”
FBI did not interview women from Hegseth’s past, report says
CNN reports that the FBI did not interview several women from Pete Hegseth’s past, including his two ex-wives and the woman who accused him of sexually assaulting her in California in 2017, according to a person with knowledge of the FBI’s report on Hegseth that was briefed to the Senate Armed Services Committee leadership this week.
Separately, the committee has also heard privately from more than one former member of Concerned Veterans for America, a veterans group Hegseth briefly ran, the network reports, citing sources.
Committee chair Wicker says ‘unconventional’ nominee is ‘excellent choice
Senate Armed Services Committee Chair Roger Wicker of Mississippi says of Hegseth: “This nomination is unconventional, just like that New York developer who rode down the escalator in 2015 to announce his candidacy for president. That may be what makes Mr. Hegseth an excellent choice.”
He notes that the Pentagon has been unable to pass an audit and that the rollout of new technology has been delayed.
Wicker adds there will be questions about Hegseth's reported personal issues — but says most of the reporting has been anonymous, in contrast with public letters of defense from colleagues and friends.
“Regarding his personal conduct, Mr. Hegseth has admitted to falling short, as we all do from time to time. It is noteworthy that the vast majority of the accusations leveled at Mr. Hegseth have come from anonymous sources.”
Hegseth spent hours preparing for hearing
Pete Hegseth spent several hours yesterday preparing for his hearing. He and his team again reviewed how he should handle hostile questions from skeptical senators.
The hearing room today is filled with Republican allies, MAGA media figures, and supportive veterans.
Megyn Kelly is sitting in the front row.
Senate Dems blast ‘significant gaps’ in Pete Hegseth’s FBI background check
Senate Democrats have blasted “significant gaps” in Pete Hegseth’s FBI background check after the bureau reportedly did not interview the woman who accused him of sexual assault in 2017.
As Hegseth prepares to be grilled by the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday morning in a bid to secure his position as Donald Trump’s defense secretary, it has emerged that key witnesses were left out of his background check, according to reports.
Rhian Lubin reports.
Sen. Kelly has concerns about Hegseth’s experience
Speaking to The Independent, Arizona Democratic Senator Mark Kelly says he has concerns about Pete Hegseth’s experience regarding his nomination as Donald Trump’s secretary of defense.
Kelly wants to hear what his other colleagues ask before posing his own questions to Hegseth. He is one of the last senators on the dais in the Senate Armed Services Committee.
