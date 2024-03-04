New poll spells trouble for Biden as majority of voters think he’s ‘too old’ to be president: Live
New York Times and Siena College poll shows Trump leading Biden by four points
A New York Times/Siena College poll has found some 73 per cent of voters believe Joe Biden is too old to be an effective president as it looks increasingly likely November’s election will be a rematch against Donald Trump.
Some 42 per cent of voters believe the former president is also too old for the job, being just four years younger than Mr Biden and raising eyebrows over the weekend with a string of gaffes.
Meanwhile, Nikki Haley secured her first victory of the 2024 Republican primary season on Sunday in the District of Columbia, providing her campaign with the sliver of hope it desperately needed.
Ms Haley’s defeat of front-runner Mr Trump marks the first time another GOP candidate has beaten the former president in any contest since 2016 and is the first sign that this year’s primary season will amount to anything more than a further demonstration of his dominance over conservatives.
Her campaign now looks ahead to Super Tuesday and the possibility of peeling off a few states from what is likely to prove yet another huge delegate haul for Mr Trump.
Trump celebrates ‘big win’ after Supreme Court hands him victory
Former president Donald Trump celebrated a personal victory on Monday morning after the Supreme Court overturned Colorado’s decision to remove him from its presidential primary ballot under Section Three of the 14th Amendment.
For months, Mr Trump had been fighting Colorado, as well as other states, for invoking the novel “insurrection clause” to disqualify him from the state’s primary.
The former president was accused of aiding an insurrection through his rhetoric on January 6, 2021.
Ariana Baio has the story:
New poll finds most Americans think Biden too old to be effective as president
Most American voters believe Joe Biden is too old to be an effective president according to a new poll by The New York Times and Siena College.
As many as 73 per cent of registered voters responded as such to the survey, with 61 per cent of those who voted for him in 2020 saying they believe his age will make him ineffective in a second term.
The poll, released on Friday, is the latest in a string of criticisms concerning the president’s advanced age as the 81-year-old seeks re-election in November, squaring up against likely opponent Donald Trump, who is only four years his junior.
Some 42 per cent of voters believe Mr Trump is too old to be commander-in-chief.
“Polling continues to be at odds with how Americans vote, and consistently overestimates Donald Trump while underestimating President Biden,” the president’s campaign communications manager Michael Tyler told Politico.
“Whether it’s in special elections or in the presidential primaries, actual voter behaviour tells us a lot more than any poll does and it tells a very clear story: Joe Biden and Democrats continue to outperform while Donald Trump and the party he leads are weak, cash-strapped, and deeply divided. Our campaign is ignoring the noise and running a strong campaign to win – just like we did in 2020.”
The poll shows Mr Trump has a four percentage point lead over Mr Biden, 48 per cent to 44 per cent.
Were Mr Biden to go up against former UN ambassador Nikki Haley this year, she would beat him 46 to 37 per cent, the poll found.
Harris demands ‘immediate ceasefire’ in Gaza
US vice president Kamala Harris called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza on Sunday that would last for six weeks as she spoke in Selma, Alabama, on the anniversary of the civil rights march later known as “Bloody Sunday”.
“Given the immense scale of suffering in Gaza, there must be an immediate ceasefire – for at least the next six weeks, which is what is currently on the table,” she said, standing with her back to the Edmund Pettus Bridge.
Harris also delivered one of the sternest condemnations of Israel’s failure to allow humanitarian aid to citizens of the Gaza Strip from the White House so far, remarks that came after Israel’s military was widely criticised for opening fire as Palestinians gathered at an aid truck carrying flour.
More than 100 Palestinians were killed in the incident, according to the Palestinian health ministry.
“People in Gaza are starving. The conditions are inhumane. And our common humanity compels us to act,” Harris said.
“The Israeli government must do more to significantly increase the flow of aid. No excuses.”
John Bowden reports.
Trump can stay on 2024 ballots says Supreme Court but ignores ‘insurrection’ role
The US Supreme Court has determined that Donald Trump can remain on 2024 presidential election ballots across the country, marking a reversal of a landmark Colorado court decision that found him constitutionally ineligible because of his actions on January 6.
But the justices ignored the question at the heart of the case, which revolves around whether then-President Trump “engaged in insurrection” by fuelling a mob that stormed the US Capitol.
Monday’s ruling did not include any discussion on the central premise of the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision, as well as decisions from officials in Illinois and Maine. The justices instead determined that only Congress – not states – has the authority to disqualify candidates for federal office.
Alex Woodward reports:
Majority of voters believe Biden is too old to be an effective president, poll shows
A majority of voters – 73 per cent – say that President Joe Biden is too old to be an effective president, according to a new poll.
But, 42 per cent say the same about Donald Trump.
The latest New York Times/Siena College survey conducted late last month found that 47 per cent of respondents strongly agreed with the statement that President Biden is too old to be effective, while 26 per cent somewhat agreed. Fourteen per cent somewhat disagreed and 11 per cent strongly disagreed.
For Trump, 21 per cent strongly agreed that he’s too old, another 21 per cent somewhat agreed, 23 per cent somewhat disagreed and 32 per cent strongly disagreed.
Concerns about Mr Biden’s age now threaten his re-election effort, even as both he and Trump are showing signs of their age, often appearing confused and making obvious verbal blunders during public appearances.
Biden, the oldest serving president in US history, is 81, and Trump, the third-oldest, is 77.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
Haley says she no longer feels bound by RNC pledge to endorse winner of Republican primary
Trump’s rival was grilled by Kristen Welker on NBC’s Meet the Press yesterday about whether or not she would stand by the Republican National Committee (RNC)’s pledge she took to endorse the eventual winner of the Republican presidential primary.
Trump is, of course, currently leading in the primary and Haley would be expected to endorse him if he is eventually chosen to be the nominee.
“Do you still feel bound by that pledge?” Welker asked.
After skirting around the question, Haley finally answered her directly: “No, I think I’ll make what decision I want to make.”
Trump crowd goes silent as he confuses Biden and Obama yet again
The crowd of Trump supporters that gathered in Richmond, Virginia, to hear their hero speak on Saturday night fell silent as the former president appeared to mix up presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama yet again.
“Shortly after we win the presidency, I will have the horrible war between Russia and Ukraine settled,” Trump blustered.
“I know them both very well and we will restore peace through strength. Get that war settled. It’s a bad war. And Putin has so little respect for Obama that he’s starting to throw around the nuclear word,” he added, seemingly labouring under the delusion that Biden’s former boss remains in charge.
There were plenty of other moments during Trump’s campaign events in Greensboro, North Carolina, and later in Richmond in which he appeared to struggle to deliver his speech or otherwise appeared confused.
Gustaf Kilander has more.
Trump extends winning streak with weekend primary victories in Idaho, Michigan and Missouri
For all that, Trump moved closer to the Republican nomination on Saturday with victories in the Idaho, Michigan and Missouri caucuses that left Haley even further in his rear-view mirror.
In Michigan, the former president took all 39 delegates that were available on Saturday. In a separate Michigan primary earlier this week, Trump won 12 of the other 16 delegates up for grabs.
Saturday’s contests were the last before Super Tuesday where Haley is desperate to make her case for hanging on in the primaries and providing an alternative to voters.
John Bowden and Gustaf Kilander have this round-up.
Bad loser Trumps rages at Haley and DC ‘swamp’ after first primary loss
Haley’s rival has not taken last night’s result at all well, claiming to have “purposely stayed away from the DC Vote because it is the ‘Swamp,’ with very few delegates, and no upside”.
Sure Don. Sure.
