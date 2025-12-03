New Jersey lawmaker wants to make UPS and FedEx porch package theft a federal crime

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Stealing a package off someone’s porch, also known as porch pirating, could soon be a federal crime thanks to a New Jersey congressman.

Representative Josh Gottheimer, a Democrat, announced his plans to introduce the Porch Pirate Act at a press conference in Ridgewood, New Jersey, earlier this week. The legislation would make it a federal crime to steal a package that was delivered by a private carrier, such as FedEx or UPS, according to the lawmaker. Currently, federal law only protects packages delivered by the U.S. Postal Service.

Gottheimer announced the bill on Cyber Monday, an annual event during which online retailers offer deep discounts.

The legislation would impose federal penalties for package theft, including up to ten years in prison and up to $250,000 in fines, according to Gottheimer. It would also give federal agencies, including the FBI, “full authority” to investigate stolen packages delivered by private companies.

“There’s a literal Grinch that tears through neighborhoods, stealing away Christmas presents and essentials from grandparents and children alike — right off their own front porch when a package arrives,” Gottheimer said in a statement.

open image in gallery Representative Josh Gottheimer announced plans to introduce legislation that could make package theft a federal crime. ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Today, only packages delivered by the USPS can be covered by federal law. The proposal would expand that to carriers such as FedEx. ( AFP via Getty Images )

“The bipartisan action I’m announcing today will protect families under the same laws we already have for other types of mail, while streamlining the definition of porch piracy so there are no uncertainties delaying help,” he added.

Millions of Americans have been victims of package theft in recent years. About 26 percent of U.S. consumers have reported stolen packages, according to a 2024 report by the Chamber of Commerce. One quarter of those victims never received refunds for their stolen items.

In New Jersey alone, more than 190,000 residents were victims of porch pirates during a three-month period last year, according to Gottheimer. Anthony Cureton, sheriff of Bergen County, New Jersey, told residents that porch pirates “thrive on opportunity.”

“Stay vigilant, use secure delivery options, and report any suspicious activity to keep our community safe,” Cureton said at the press conference.

There are several ways to try and prevent porch piracy, including installing a security camera and requiring a signature upon delivery, according to the Better Business Bureau. Other tips include sending packages to a store or post office box, and minimizing the time the package is left outside.

“We will fight to ensure gifts stay right where they belong: with the families who work hard to buy them, with the loved ones they thought of when they paid for them, and within the homes celebrating their faith, love, and family together this holiday season,” Gottheimer said.

The Independent has contacted Gottheimer’s office for comment.